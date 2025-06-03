Massachusetts high school baseball playoff brackets: 2025 MIAA Regional and State matchups, game times
The Massachusetts high school baseball state playoffs have reached the MIAA regional rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.
DIVISION 1
June 4th games
Winchester at Natick
Leominster at Braintree
North Andover at King Philip Regional
Franklin at Xaverian Brothers
Boston College High at St. John's
Wachusett Regional at St. John's Prep
Chelmsford at Bishop Feehan
Wellesley at Andover
DIVISION 2
June 4th-5th games
Billerica Memorial at Plymouth North
Bristol-Plymouth at Westwood
Grafton Memorial at Walpole
Woburn Memorial at Mansfield
Hopkinton at Reading Memorial
Shepherd Hill Regional at Dartmouth
Milford at North Attleborough
Melrose at Somerset Berkley Regional
DIVISION 3
June 4th games TBD
DIVISION 4
June 4th games TBD
DIVISION 5
June 4th games TBD
