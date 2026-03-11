Michigan (MHSAA) High School Girls Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Matchup, Schedule - March 11, 2026

The 2026 Michigan high school girls basketball state championship brackets continue on Wednesday, March 11, with 32 games in the regional final round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Michigan high school girls basketball playoffs.

The championship games will begin on March 21 at the MSU Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Michigan High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - March 11, 2026

Regional Final

Muskegon vs. Midland - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Grand Haven vs. Hudsonville - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Utica Eisenhower vs. Clarkston - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Anchor Bay vs. Fraser - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Holt vs. DeWitt - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Belleville vs. South Lyon East - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Bedford vs. Dearborn - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Wayne Memorial vs. Renaissance - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Regional Final

Big Rapids vs. Petoskey - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Portland vs. Powers Catholic - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Tecumseh vs. Western - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Airport vs. Divine Child - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Detroit Country Day vs. Chandler Park Academy - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Regina vs. Goodrich - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. West Catholic - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

South Christian vs. Otsego - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Regional Final

Sandusky vs. Cass City - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Stockbridge vs. Pewamo-Westphalia - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Roscommon vs. Menominee - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Morley Stanwood vs. Evart - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

St. Mary Catholic Central vs. Lumen Christi Catholic - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Plymouth Christian Academy vs. Robichaud - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Hart vs. Kent City - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Kalamazoo Christian vs. Brandywine - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Regional Final

Ishpeming vs. Ewen-Trout Creek - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Inland Lakes vs. Newberry - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Morenci vs. Summerfield - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Deckerville vs. Kingston - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Muskegon Catholic Central vs. St. Patrick - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Hillsdale Academy vs. Concord - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Frankfort vs. St. Mary Cathedral - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

Onekama vs. Sacred Heart Academy - 03/11, 7:00 PM ET

