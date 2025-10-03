Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - October 3, 2025
There are 103 games scheduled across Massachusetts on Friday, October 3, including several interesting matchups from the top tier divisions. You can follow every game live on our Massachusetts High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature four of Massachusetts' best teams as Milford takes on Barnstable at 6:00 PM. Meanwhile, Natick hosts King Philip Regional in what should be one of the best games of the season.
Massachusetts High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3
With several games featuring the top teams in the state, this Friday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Massachusetts high school football officially kicks into Week 5.
MIAA Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 22 games scheduled in Division 1 on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Natick taking on King Philip Regional. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 26 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Danvers taking on Beverly. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 26 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Weymouth taking on Milton. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 32 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, October 3, kicking off with Uxbridge taking on South. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 23 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, October 3, kicking off with Nantucket taking on Falmouth. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 30 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, October 3, kicking off with Shawsheen Valley Tech taking on St. Mary's. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 7 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 28 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, October 3, kicking off with South Shore Vo-Tech taking on Blue Hills RVT. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MIAA Division 8 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 25 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, October 3, kicking off with Roxbury Prep Charter taking on Chelsea. You can follow every game on our MIAA Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
