Massachusetts High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Nov. 18, 2025)
Massachusetts high school football continues to trek through the playoffs.
High School on SI’s eighth week of rankings out of the Bay State are here:
1. St. John’s Prep (10-0)
The top-seeded Eagles beat Leominster, 48-32, in the MIAA Division I quarterfinals. St. John’s will face Central Catholic in the semifinals on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
2. King Philip Regional (10-0)
The top-seeded Warriors knocked off Mansfield, 42-12, in the MIAA Division III quarterfinals. KRP goes up against Malden Catholic in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 2
3. Central HS (9-1)
The second-seeded Golden Eagles topped Lowell in the MIAA Division I quarterfinals. Central takes on Xaverian Brothers in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 3
4. Xaverian Brothers (8-2)
The third-seeded Hawks beat Andover, 49-17, in the MIAA Division I quarterfinals. Next up for Xaverian is Central in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 4
5. Central Catholic (7-3)
The fifth-seeded Raiders squeezed past Natick for a 20-17 victory in the MIAA Division I quarterfinals. CC will face St. John’s Prep in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 5
6. Tewksbury Memorial (10-0)
The second-seeded Redmen cruised to a 34-7 win over Ashland in the MIAA Division IV quarterfinals. Tewksbury faces Canton in the semifinal round.
Previous rank: 6
7. Catholic Memorial (7-2)
The top-seeded Knights blanked Wellesley, 47-0, in the MIAA Division II quarterfinals. CM takes on Winchester in the semifinal round.
Previous rank: 7
8. Scituate (9-1)
The top-seeded Sailors defeated Walpole, 34-28, in the MIAA Division IV quarterfinals. Scituate goes up against Duxbury in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 10
9. Tabor Academy (9-0)
The Seawolves beat Buckingham Browne & Nichols, 42-21, in the NEPSAC John Papas Bowl over the weekend.
Previous rank: None
10. Milton (9-1)
The Wildcats beat Masconomet Regional, 41-27, in the MIAA Division III quarterfinals. Milton goes up against North Attleborough in the semifinals.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Natick (7-3), Barnstable (8-2).
