Massachusetts High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Nov. 18, 2025)

Two new teams out of the Bay State enter the rankings

The Tabor Academy football squad celebrated after they captured the NEPSAC John Papas Bowl title over the weekend.
Massachusetts high school football continues to trek through the playoffs.

High School on SI’s eighth week of rankings out of the Bay State are here:

1. St. John’s Prep (10-0)

The top-seeded Eagles beat Leominster, 48-32, in the MIAA Division I quarterfinals. St. John’s will face Central Catholic in the semifinals on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

2. King Philip Regional (10-0)

The top-seeded Warriors knocked off Mansfield, 42-12, in the MIAA Division III quarterfinals. KRP goes up against Malden Catholic in the semifinals.

Previous rank: 2

3. Central HS (9-1)

The second-seeded Golden Eagles topped Lowell in the MIAA Division I quarterfinals. Central takes on Xaverian Brothers in the semifinals.

Previous rank: 3

4. Xaverian Brothers (8-2)

The third-seeded Hawks beat Andover, 49-17, in the MIAA Division I quarterfinals. Next up for Xaverian is Central in the semifinals.

Previous rank: 4

5. Central Catholic (7-3)

The fifth-seeded Raiders squeezed past Natick for a 20-17 victory in the MIAA Division I quarterfinals. CC will face St. John’s Prep in the semifinals.

Previous rank: 5

6. Tewksbury Memorial (10-0)

The second-seeded Redmen cruised to a 34-7 win over Ashland in the MIAA Division IV quarterfinals. Tewksbury faces Canton in the semifinal round.

Previous rank: 6

7. Catholic Memorial (7-2)

The top-seeded Knights blanked Wellesley, 47-0, in the MIAA Division II quarterfinals. CM takes on Winchester in the semifinal round.

Previous rank: 7

8. Scituate (9-1)

The top-seeded Sailors defeated Walpole, 34-28, in the MIAA Division IV quarterfinals. Scituate goes up against Duxbury in the semifinals.

Previous rank: 10

9. Tabor Academy (9-0)

The Seawolves beat Buckingham Browne & Nichols, 42-21, in the NEPSAC John Papas Bowl over the weekend.

Previous rank: None

10. Milton (9-1)

The Wildcats beat Masconomet Regional, 41-27, in the MIAA Division III quarterfinals. Milton goes up against North Attleborough in the semifinals.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Natick (7-3), Barnstable (8-2).

KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

