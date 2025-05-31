Vote Now: Who’s the Top High School Baseball Player in Massachusetts in 2025?
Massachusetts high school baseball may still be in full effect as most teams regular season are coming to an end, but regardless the Bay State has produced some great talent out of the Northeast of the United States.
Why not take a look at some of the best players on the diamand that currently reside in the Bay State, shall we?
The state has continued to develop some of the top high school baseball players in recent years, with many top end talents now heading to the collegiate level from Massachusetts. High school baseball is transforming into an ultra competitive sport all across the country, so it is now surprise The Bay State is following the trend.
The following is a list and voting poll of top baseball players in Massachusetts. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page. Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Morrie Fried - Pittsfield - Third base
Fried holds a lot of power when he is at the plate and shows good speed for someone who is 6'4. He primarily plays third base but has the ability to switch to first and occasionally play in the outfield. In late 2024 he had a max exit velocity of 105 mph which is a great number for someone his age.
Nolan Orzechowski - Millbury - Shortstop
Orzechowski is Millbury's starting shortstop and for good reason. He hardly makes any errors, like in a game where he recently through out 10/10 runners, and can have multi-hit games against any pitcher.
Quentin Christopher - Taconic - RHP/Shortstop
Christopher is a great pitcher on the mound, and an equally reliable hitter at the plate. He was apart of a team that handed Ware its first loss of the season, in which he had 5 RBI's in the game. He has thrown multiple complete games and has 2 homeruns on the year.
Mason Silverman - Sharon - RHP/Infielder
Silverman is the main guy on the mound for Sharon and for good reason. In his past three games he has 17 total strikeouts and just 5 earned runs. He also has increased his power and hit his first career homerun.
Jackson Logan - Cushing Academy - LHP
Logan has a four pitch arsenal which is already impressive for a high schooler. He was named to the ALL-Central New England Prep School Baseball League this past season. He pitched 43.1 innings and had 73 strikeouts in his freshmen summer.
Andrew Kiricoples - Bishop Fenwick - RHP/Outfielder
The 6'1 175 pound class of 2028 baseball player has been great for Fenwick this season. He has provided plenty of quality starts and has even closes some games out, including a recent game against Salem in a 2-1 victory.
Jacoby Porter - Falmouth - First basemen/Outfielder
Porter is a 6'5 heavy hitter, who also recorded a no hitter this season. He had 3+ homeruns this past season and has a 105 mph exit velocity.
Saahas Jetti - Philip Exeter - RHP
Jetti is the ace for a great Philips Exeter team. This past season he started 8 games and threw 49 innings. He had 80 strikeouts and just nine earned runs. He walked only 8 batters and ended with 1.29 era.
Miles Blake - Tantasqua - LHP
The Northeastern Husky commit has had great performances on the mound this season including a game with 14 strikeouts throwing 92 pitches. He throws over 90 mph and has had multiple games with double digit strikeouts.
William Shaheen - St. Johns Prep - Shortstop/RHP
Shaheen is committed to Harvard and plays for one of the best teams in the state. He is a 6'3 athletic player who has gone for complete games while also having multiple hit games.
Max Schwager - Newton South - Middle infielder
Schwager was just a freshmen this past season but has already been making some noise for Newton South. He has been a great hitter for the Lions and will develop into a great player. He has a knack for getting on base.
Sam Szczesny - Duxbury - MIF/RHP
Szczesny was named a Patriot League All-Star this past season and was apart of a 15-5 Duxbury team. He pitched 24.2 innings with a .851 era. He had 21 strikeouts and just one walked batter. He also batted .280 at the plate and had 8 rbi's.
John Paone - Lawrence Academy - RHP/catcher
The Duke Baseball commit recently had 7 strikeouts in the 2025 ISL championship game to secure the win. He has a mid-90s mph fastball, 84 mph slider, and his changeup tops out at 86 mph.