5 Takeaways from the Michigan High School Softball State Finals: Walk-Offs, History, and One-Hit Wonders
The high school softball season in Michigan concluded this past weekend with the state semifinals and finals at Michigan State University.
Here are five takeaways from the action. There were games in four Divisions, with Division 1 being the largest classification and won by Saline for the first time in school history.
Dramatic walk-off home run starts action
The first game of the weekend ended in dramatic fashion, with Paw Paw earning a 3-2 win over Carleton-Airport on a 2-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh in a Division 2 semifinal.
The home run was hit by sophomore Elizabeth Vanderburg, who hit her second walk-off home run of the playoffs after doing so in the 10th inning of a district semifinal win over Otsego.
It was also the fourth walk-off hit of the season for Vanderburg, who could be getting a lot of attention from college coaches this summer as a result.
Best game of the weekend
That would be the last game, the Division 3 final between Grass Lake and Clare, which was won 5-4 by Grass Lake in a matchup of teams making their first ever appearance in a state championship game.
The seventh inning saw the teams combine for six runs after Clare took a 2-1 lead into the frame after scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Clare seemed to be in good shape with Grass Lake’s 7-8-9 hitters up, but those hitters all reached base on two walks and a bunt single to load the bases for the top of the order with nobody out.
Grass Lake ended up plating four runs on a fielder’s choice where the runner was safe at home, a two-run error and a sacrifice fly.
Clare answered back in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two runs to make it 5-4 and having runners on first and third with two outs.
But Grass Lake induced a flyout to end the game and hold on in front of what was an overflow crowd.
One-hit wonder
That expression isn’t meant to talk about a musical artist best known for producing one great hit.
Instead, it describes Richmond senior pitcher Katie Shuboy, who tossed consecutive one-hit shutouts to lead the Blue Devils to a third state title in the 47-year tenure of its only ever coach, Howard Stuart.
Shuboy allowed just one hit in a 2-0 Division 2 semifinal win over No. 1-ranked Escanaba, and then allowed one hit in a 3-0 championship game win over a Paw Paw team that had five hitters batting at least .434 on the season.
Shuboy will pitch in college next season for Ferris State.
End of a historic run
The biggest storyline of the weekend was whether Unionville-Sebewaing Area School, most commonly referred to in the state as USA, could win a record sixth straight title in Division 4.
The Patriots were tied with Kalamazoo Christian (1996-00) with five straight state titles, but they fell short in their bid for the record sixth consecutive title.
USA lost 11-1 in the championship game to a Mendon team that was hungry and determined after suffering one-run losses to USA in the championship game two years ago (5-4) and semifinals (6-5) last year.
Future college players on display
Here were some notable future college players that were in action over the weekend, with their college team in parenthesis. Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.
- Sydney Hastings, Saline (Michigan)
- Grayson LaMarche, Escanaba (Michigan)
- Tessa Hefflbower, Hudsonville (Michigan State)
- Katie Shuboy, Richmond (Ferris State)