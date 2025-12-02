Vote: Who should be High School on SI's 2025 Michigan Division 1 High School Football Player of the Year?
The 2025 Michigan high school football season has concluded, and High School on SI is highlighting some of the top players in every classification in Michigan.
We begin with the standout performers from Division 1 Michigan high school football. The following players are included in our Division 1 Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Michigan high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated. This vote is merely to engage fans and learn their opinions of who they believe the top players may be.
The poll will close on Dec. 14, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Samson Gash, WR, Detroit Catholic Central
Gash finished out his high school career with a state title, and he was a key piece of the offense. The Michigan State commit racked up 1,050 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, and he is the highest ranked WR recruit in the Mitten.
Gideon Gash, WR/DB, Detroit Catholic Central
Gash exploded in his junior season, including a memorable performance in the state title win (3 catches, 126 yards, 3 TDs; 5 tackles, 1 PBU). Gash, ranked as a 4-star CB, could have a dominant senior year on both sides of the ball as he is primed to replace his older brother, Samson, as WR1. Gash is uncommitted and holds offers from several power-4 schools.
Tommy Carr, QB, Saline
The senior signal-caller led Saline to the regional finals before falling to eventual runner-up Cass Tech. Carr is one of the top ranked quarterbacks in the country, and he flipped his commitment from Miami (Ohio) to Michigan on Nov. 16.
Corey (CJ) Sadler Jr, ATH, Cass Tech
Sadler ended his high school career with back-to-back trips to the state finals, finishing runner-up as a senior. He played just about every position with the Technicians, and Sadler will suit up with North Carolina next season. The highlight of Sadler's senior season came in the regional finals, wherein he scored four total touchdowns and had two interceptions, including a pick six.
Duke Banta, QB, Detroit Catholic Central
In his junior season, Banta put up more than 2,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns while leading his team to a state championship. Already with multiple offers from MAC schools, Banta could become a rising recruit in his senior year.
Jake Morrow, QB, Grand Blanc
Morrow threw for more than 300 yards and multiple touchdowns in several key wins in his senior season, leading his team to the district finals. In Morrow's career, he surpassed 6,500 passing yards, 2,000 rushing yards and 100 total touchdowns.
Jaxson Dosh, QB, Davison
Dosh put up 1,756 total yards and 33 total touchdowns in his senior season. A 3-star recruit, Dosh is committed to play at Western Michigan next year.
Bryce Kish, RB/LB, Howell
As a junior, Kish was one of the best two-way players in the state this season. On offense, he put up 1,070 all-purpose yards, 20 rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. Defensively, he recorded 37.5 total tackles, 4.5 TFL, four sacks, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick.
Luke Creighton, QB, Salem
With Creighton leading the way, Salem scored the most points in a single-season in school history this year. The senior captain had 30 total touchdowns, including 19 through the air and 11 on the ground. Creighton also completed 68% of his passes and put up 3,159 total yards (2,343 passing, 816 rushing), and he is committed to play at Northwood (Division III) next season.
Isaiah Ibrahim, RB, Woodhaven
In the regular season, Ibrahim ran for 1,210 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. Ibrahim was a three-year starter, and he helped lead the Warriors to a first-round playoff win over Belleville as a senior.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.