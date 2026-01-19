Detroit Five-Star QB Brings National Spotlight to Michigan High School Football
Detroit Cass Tech is widely regarded as one of Michigan’s premier high school football programs. Every year, they're a force in the Detroit Public School League, and they consistently produce Division I and even NFL talent.
The next star that will come out of Cass Tech is 5-star quarterback Donald Tabron II. As a freshman, Tabron led Cass Tech to a state championship, where they won 42-20 over Hudsonville. Tabron threw for 1,656 yards and 17 touchdowns as a true freshman in Michigan's strongest division.
As a sophomore, Tabron put together another standout season, leading the Technitons all the way to the state championship game before falling to Detroit Catholic Central. After coming up just short, he’ll head into next fall motivated to bounce back and chase his second state title in three years.
Growing as a Freshman to a Sophomore
College coaches have taken notice of Tabron's development.
In an interview with 247Sports' Ed O'Brien, Tabron spoke on his growth and what he's heard from college coaches. He said, "Where they noticed the growth, it was really just arm talent. That first year, not really pushing the ball downfield as much, just a freshman, but getting in the weight room, getting bigger and stronger to push the ball downfield. And just my pocket awareness and my awareness in terms of the mental side of the game, to be able to control the offense the way I do, and being aware of where I am in the game and clock management stuff like that.
What Schools Have Been Standing Out to Tabron
In the same interview with O'Brien, Tabron said, "Standing out, I would say so far, would be like based on some of the staff that were still there, like I'll say, Texas A&M, they pretty much kept most of their staff except for their offensive coordinator. They're really standing out to me. I'll say Oregon, they stand out for me, and Maryland, really, too. I have a really good connection with the head coach and offensive coordinator. Then I really just have to base it off of what happens with some of the new staff at places like Michigan and Michigan State. "
Tabron has plenty of suitors all across the nation. It will be interesting to see where he ends up, as the competition for his pledge is elite.
Detroit Area Quarterbacks Have Excelled Recently
Dante Moore (Detroit Martin Luther King) and Bryce Underwood (Belleville) are two quarterbacks from the Detroit area who carried similar hype and have more than lived up to it. Both have thrived under the spotlight, proving they were worthy of the buzz. Moore was even viewed as a potential top quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he chose to return to college for another season, betting on himself and his continued development at Oregon.
Underwood had a very good true freshman season at Michigan leading the Wolverines to a nine win season. There's no doubt Tabron can fill in these shoes and follow the success of the other former Detroit quarterbacks.
Tabron is Helping Grow Michigan High School Football
Heading into Tabron's junior year, there’s no question that he has put Michigan high school football on the map. College coaches are seeing the impact that Michigan quarterbacks can have at the next level, and they are taking notice that Tabron is next up.
It’s becoming clear that the 2028 prospect is making waves nationwide, showing off his talent both on the field and off.