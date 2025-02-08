Jase Richardson dazzles with an insane dribble, drive and scoop
Sometimes an athlete can showcase his potential in one spectacular performance. Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson, who graduated from Florida high school powerhouse Columbus and also played at Nevada's Bishop Gorman High School, may have boiled it all down to one play.
Saturday in a Big 10 game against Oregon, Richardson, who was making the first start of his college career, scored a season-high 29 points to help the Spartans rally from a 14-point halftime deficit and win going away, 86-74.
If that wasn't enough, the flashy freshman guard delivered a highlight reel play to help the Spartans take a commanding 10-point lead with 4:13 left in the second half.
Handling the basketball outside the three-point arc, Richardson dribbled to the top the key, drove one step towards the lane and quickly stepped back. As his defender followed, Richardson flew into the lane with a vicious crossover, split two defenders and and converted an insande left-haned scoop.
The play brought the Michigan State faithful to delirium and prompted an emotional celebration from Richardson's father, Jason Richardson, a former Michigan State All-American and a member of Izzo's 2000 national championship team. The elder Richardson also played 14 seasons in the NBA.
Jase Richardson is averaging 9.3 points per game this season, to go with 2.4 rebounds and 2 assists. He has now scored in double figures 10 times. Saturday's 29 points were a career high, topping the 20 he scored against Rutgers on Jan. 25.