Michigan Commit Trey McKenney Returns from Injury, Eyes Back-to-Back State Titles with Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
If there were ever the feeling of getting a Christmas present in February, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Michigan) head boys basketball coach Todd Covert received just that recently.
On Feb. 8, Trey McKenney — a 5-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American who has signed to play in college for Michigan — returned to the lineup after suffering a broken bone in the top of his hand during a game against IMG Academy on Jan. 9.
McKenney led St. Mary’s to a state championship in Michigan high school’s largest division — Division 1 — last year, and his return puts St. Mary’s in prime position to repeat.
It will also sets up the 6-foot-4 McKenney for what could be a memorable final month of what has been a terrific high school career, one that has seen him become the all-time leading scorer at one of Michigan’s most decorated high school programs historically and a finalist for the state’s Mr. Basketball award.
Flint Roots: How Trey McKenney’s Hometown Shaped His Basketball Journey
While St. Mary’s is a private school in suburban Detroit, McKenney actually began his journey roughly 45 minutes north in Flint, which has produced some of the state’s most legendary players.
Whether it’s been NBA players Glen Rice, Mateen Cleaves, Morris Peterson, Charlie Bell, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, or Miles Bridges, or numerous other college standouts, Flint has been a basketball factory.
Basketball is not only part of the fabric of the city he grew up in, but also in the blood of his family.
His aunt, Linnell Jones McKenney, played professionally in Italy and his parents are big fans of the sport.
McKenney began playing as a toddler, first and foremost on a Little Tikes hoop at his grandparent’s house and watching his father play in local pro-am events.
Eventually, he started playing regularly at a local YMCA and local park to hone his craft and try and emulate all the great players that came through the city.
He excelled on the AAU circuit playing for The Family, but the hardest part once he got to high school was actually leaving his beloved hometown, which now has only one public high school.
St. Mary’s has as rich of a tradition as there is in Michigan, given it’s a program that is more than 100 years old. It’s also a school that is able to board students when needed in dorms. McKenney eventually decided St. Mary’s was his best fit, but there were still emotions to deal with not playing locally in Flint.
“It was definitely tough growing up in Flint and hearing about all the guys who have come through and it being a basketball city,” he said. “Now there is just one school. It was definitely tough.”
Building a Legacy: McKenney’s Path to High School Basketball Greatness
As a freshman, McKenney was part of a St. Mary’s team that won a league title and was a favorite to win a Division 1 state title that year, but a close loss in the quarterfinal round to league rival and eventual state champion Warren De La Salle derailed those dreams.
The following year, McKenney helped lead St. Mary’s to a berth in the state semifinals, but the Eaglets suffered a lopsided loss to Muskegon.
Last year, St. Mary’s and McKenney wouldn’t be denied this time, as he guided St. Mary’s to a 27-1 record and its first ever state championship in Michigan’s largest division.
In a 63-52 win over North Farmington in the title game, McKenney single-handedly carried his team, scoring 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 14-of-14 shooting from the free-throw line.
In the postgame press conference, McKenney had his hometown on his mind when asked what the title meant to him.
“Just a kid from Flint,” McKenney said.
After that game though, many wondered if McKenney would not only have his hometown and school on his mind going into his senior year, but also his state.
Why Trey McKenney Chose to Stay in Michigan for High School Basketball
While growing up, McKenney played on the same AAU team as another 5-star recruit in the 2025 class, point guard Darius Acuff.
After leading Detroit Cass Tech to a state championship in 2023, Acuff decided to transfer to IMG Academy in Florida, which offers more freedom to travel around the country to play games.
The two were starters and teammates last spring on Team USA’s Under-18 team that won the 2024 FIBA Under-18 AmeriCup in Argentina.
Acuff, the tournament MVP, has signed with John Calipari and Arkansas.
After helping St. Mary’s win the state title, many wondering if McKenney would follow suit and transfer to another nationally-known academy or program like Acuff did.
But he decided St. Mary’s and playing high school basketball in Michigan was good enough.
“I’ve had multiple chances to leave,” McKenney said. “But staying in Michigan and building a legacy here where I grew up, I think it’s big for me. Just being a person people remember when I’m done.”
Ironically, McKenney didn’t have to travel far for a prominent showcase game when IMG Academy came to Michigan to take on St. Mary’s before a sold-out crowd at Oakland University’s roughly 4,000-seat arena.
IMG Academy won, 67-62, but McKenney put on a quite a show, scoring 29 of his game-high 37 points in the first half (Acuff finished with 32 points).
The only hiccup was the hand injury suffered. But after a few weeks to heal, he is back and ready to close out his high school career in style.
The Final Stretch: Can Trey McKenney Deliver Another Michigan State Championship?
Asked how McKenney has gotten even better as a senior, Covert said his shooting is even deadlier, given this year is shooting better than 47% from 3-point range.
It might seem impossible that McKenney could be better, given he was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for St. Mary’s.
McKenney can score on all levels, whether it’s with his outside jumper, on creative finishes or by absorbing contact with his body in the paint and making opponents pay at the free-throw line.
In December, McKenney became the all-time leading scorer at St. Mary’s, surprising former Michigan State and NBA player Kalin Lucas when he eclipsed 1,688 career points.
“He’s such a generational kid,” Covert said. “He’s such a great human being off the court. He’s got a lot of humility around him and he’s loved around the school.”
In the coming weeks though, McKenney’s biggest goal is to win a second straight state championship before embarking on a career at Michigan, the school he grew up watching and dreaming to play for.
McKenney chose to play for the Wolverines over USC and Georgetown.
With McKenney rested and champing at the bit after missing so much time, that is big trouble for opponents as he aims to lead St. Mary’s to consecutive state titles for the first time ever.
“This year, we are put in a position where we can make history,” he said.