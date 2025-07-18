Kentucky Stunned? 5-Star Jason Crowe Jr. Makes Shocking SEC Commitment
Well, that escalated quickly.
Just weeks ago, the recruitment of Inglewood High School's five-star combo guard Jason Crowe Jr. appeared to have a clear leader, with perennial powerhouse Kentucky seemingly holding the edge. But in a swift shift, the dynamic Class of 2026 standout announced his commitment to the Missouri Tigers on Friday on CBS Sports HQ, marking a monumental get for Dennis Gates' program.
Crowe's pledge makes him the second-highest ranked recruit in Missouri men's basketball history. Only former Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr., a 2017 recruit, stood higher in the program's all-time rankings. Like Porter, Crowe becomes an instant legend in Mizzou history before he's even dribbled a ball for the fans in Columbia.
As the current No. 5 overall player in the 2026 class and the No. 3 combo guard, per 247Sports, his decision carries significant weight for the future of Gates' program, and it certainly shouldn't hurt when swaying future recruits like Crowe, who is rated as the fourth-best player in California.
Hailing from Inglewood, California, Crowe has already carved out an impressive high school career. While playing at Lynwood High School for his freshman and sophomore years, he showcased remarkable scoring ability. As a freshman in the 2022-23 season, he averaged 36 points per game. He then elevated that mark to 37.4 points per night during his sophomore campaign, accumulating 2,380 points in 65 games over those two seasons.
More recently, after transferring to Inglewood High School for his junior year, Crowe continued his scoring ways - averaging 35.3 points over 27 games. Evaluators credit his knack for tough shot-making and an ability to generate steals on defense.
The son of former professional player Jason Crowe, who attended Cal State Northridge, the younger Crowe Jr. fielded offers from nearly every major program, with Kentucky, USC, and UCLA being among the most prominent contenders.
Yet, a report from On3 on July 6 suggested Missouri was surprisingly gaining ground, a significant development given Kentucky's perceived lead. Just over a month prior, on June 8, 2025, Gates and his staff extended their offer. The ensuing weeks saw a swift and successful pursuit by the Tigers, culminating in this landmark commitment for a player widely regarded as one of the country's premier talents.
Now, Gates and the Tigers will be tasked with holding that commitment as Crowe works through his senior season at Inglewood - where he helped lead the Sentinels to a 26-7 record last season and an appearance in the second round of the 2025 CIF Southern Division Division I State Championships.