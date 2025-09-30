Michigan Girls Dominate Grappler Fall Classic with Four Double Champions and Seven Elite Titles
The Ladies of Michigan hogged the spotlight at the Grappler Fall Classic this weekend (September 27th and 28th) at the Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky, Ohio. On Saturday, the Elite Division took the mats with Sunday seeing the Varsity Girls compete. Michigan grapplers secured seven Elite crowns with four of them also locking down Varsity crowns.
Michigan Steals the Show in Sandusky
The Michigan wrestlers who went home with two titles were:
- Lillee Denson (No. 7 at 100 pounds) – Elite 105, Varsity 107
- Cheyenne Frank (No. 4 at 120 pounds) – Elite 120, Varsity 121
- Kaili Manuel (No. 2 at 170 pounds) – Elite 170, Varsity 155
- Lyla Henson (No. 5 at 190 pounds) – Elite 190, Varsity 190
Henson’s performance stood out most, as she upset No. 2–ranked Kanata Richardson, also of Michigan, in both divisions.
Denson won the Elite gold with a 13-0 technical fall of New York’s Julia Duro. The Elite Division was contested in Freestyle, while the Varsity Brackets were of the Folkstyle variety. Denson posted a 15-5 major decision of Indiana’s Madisyn Mickels at 107 pounds in the Varsity slate.
Frank won by technical fall in both of her finals with the Elite one happening on a 10-0 count over Alaska’s Valarie McAnelly (No. 13 at 115 pounds), and the Varsity victory coming on an 18-3 tally with McAnelly, again, at 121 pounds. Manuel stuck fellow Michigander Adelaide Holderman in 1:20 of their Elite finals and teched Ohio’s Naomi Gearhart, 21-5, in the Varsity finals at 155 pounds. Yes, Manuel was 170 pounds in the Elite Division and 155 for Varsity.
At 190 pounds, No. 5 Lyla Henson provided the only upset based on our inaugural girls’ national rankings as she upended No. 2 Kanata Richardson, also of Michigan, in both divisions. The Elite win came by fall in 1:33, while the Varsity meeting went the distance with Henson edging Richardson, 4-3. Henson is an incoming freshman, who will obviously be making waves this year.
Kaili’s sister, Belicia, captured the 155-pound Elite title with an 11-0 tech of Indiana’s Melody Vazquez in round robin action. Alexis Lazar (No. 3 at 140 pounds) won the 145-pound title by decking Ohio’s Emma Shephard, 2:44. Michigan’s final Elite Champ came at 235 pounds when Sydney Smith took care of Alaska’s Angel Hand with a 36 second pin and a 4-2 decision in their best of three showdown.
Other States Leave Their Mark
Three more ladies who appear in our national rankings went home with titles as Tennessee’s No. 4 Caroline Hilton pinned Michigan’s Ginger Majurin at the 3:32 mark of the 130-pound final. Indiana’s Ava Strayer (No. 10 at 130 pounds) defeated Florida’s Shamari Smith, 6-3, in the 135-pound final.
At 115 pounds, No. 10 Kendal Haynie won one of two championships for Florida with a 3:07 flattening of Michigan’s Emma Baker. Melissa Gallo used an 11-0 tech fall of Ohio’s Isabelle Thiel for the 110-pound title.
Georgia also crowned two champions, although neither is ranked, Natalie Lippstreau (100 pounds) and Ella Hughes (140). Lippstreau won a close match with Illinois’ Riley Kongkaeow, 4-2. Hughes stuck Florida’s Julianna Caisse in 1:09.
The final champ hails from Missouri, and she relegated a Florida grappler to runner-up status as Temperance Lowe won by fall versus Ariana Garcia, 3:45, in the 125-pound final.
ELITE:
Girls HS Elite - 100
1st Place Match
Natalie Lippstreu (Level Up) won by decision over Riley Kongkaeow (Unattached) (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Jahnavi Marion (Unattached) won by tech fall over Savannah Phelan (Lake Gibson Braves) (TF 11-0)
5th Place Match
Avery Gaskalla (Unattached) won by tech fall over Cate Cays (Unattached) (TF 15-4)
Girls HS Elite - 105
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Lillee Denson of Unattached
2nd Place - Julia Duro of Unattached
3rd Place - Jasmin Lim of Unattached
4th Place - Kasandra Royce of Unattached
Round 1
Lillee Denson (Unattached) won by injury default over Kasandra Royce (Unattached) (Inj. 1:08)
Julia Duro (Unattached) won by tech fall over Jasmin Lim (Unattached) (TF 10-0)
Round 2
Lillee Denson (Unattached) won by tech fall over Jasmin Lim (Unattached) (TF 12-0)
Julia Duro (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Kasandra Royce (Unattached) (MFF)
Round 3
Lillee Denson (Unattached) won by tech fall over Julia Duro (Unattached) (TF 13-0)
Jasmin Lim (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Kasandra Royce (Unattached) (MFF)
Girls HS Elite - 110
1st Place Match
Melissa Gallo (Gladiator Wrestling) won by tech fall over Isabella Thiel (Unattached) (TF 11-0)
3rd Place Match
Zoey McDonald (Unattached) won by decision over Madisyn Mikels (Unattached) (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Paige Ballard (Unattached) won by tech fall over Penny Edwards (Unattached) (TF 12-0)
Girls HS Elite - 115
1st Place Match
Kendal Haynie (Unattached) won by fall over Emma Baker (Unattached) (Fall 3:07)
3rd Place Match
Maya Alvarado (Unattached) won by tech fall over Celine Frank (Unattached) (TF 10-0)
5th Place Match
AnaLeigh Tierney (Unattached) won by decision over Irulan Hrydziuszko (Unattached) (Dec 7-2)
7th Place Match
Aubrey Bowman (Unattached) won by tech fall over Hailee Moder (Unattached) (TF 15-4)
Girls HS Elite - 120
1st Place Match
Cheyenne Frank (Unattached) won by tech fall over Valarie McAnelly (All American TC) (TF 10-0)
3rd Place Match
Emma Mantei (Unattached) won by tech fall over Amelia Mitchell (Unattached) (TF 16-5)
5th Place Match
Eowyn Reeves (Gladiator Wrestling) won by forfeit over Haley Stenz (Unattached) (FF)
7th Place Match
Emma Kosza (Unattached) won by fall over Claire Ashby (Unattached) (Fall 3:19)
Girls HS Elite - 125
1st Place Match
Temperance Lowe (Unattached) won by fall over Arianna Garcia (Gladiator Wrestling) (Fall 3:45)
3rd Place Match
Savanna Porter (Unattached) won by decision over Kandice Spry (Unattached) (Dec 12-8)
5th Place Match
Adriana Murray (Unattached) won by fall over Jannah Rahman (Unattached) (Fall 2:00)
7th Place Match
Sophia Lazar (Brighton) received a bye () (Bye)
Girls HS Elite - 130
1st Place Match
Caroline Hilton (Unattached) won by fall over Ginger Majurin (Unattached) (Fall 3:32)
3rd Place Match
Rain The Headcase Scott (Unattached) won by decision over Karina Lojowski (Unattached) (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
Elyse Morales (Unattached) won by tech fall over Elani Alvarez (Unattached) (TF 12-2)
Girls HS Elite - 135
1st Place Match
Ava Strayer (Howe Wrestling School) won by decision over Shamari Smith (Gladiator Wrestling) (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
Nayeli Duron (Unattached) won by decision over Rayna Richardson (Brighton) (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Lilly White (Unattached) won by fall over Abby Quirk (Unattached) (Fall 3:24)
7th Place Match
Savannah Mulkey (Unattached) won by fall over Zoribelle Valdez (Unattached) (Fall 0:54)
Girls HS Elite - 140
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ella Hughes of Roundtree Wrestling
2nd Place - Julianna Caisse of Unattached
3rd Place - Kiara Richard of Unattached
4th Place - Carmella Clark of Unattached
5th Place - Annabella Nelson of Unattached
Round 1
Annabella Nelson (Unattached) won by fall over Julianna Caisse (Unattached) (Fall 4:00)
Ella Hughes (Roundtree Wrestling) won by fall over Carmella Clark (Unattached) (Fall 1:18)
Round 2
Ella Hughes (Roundtree Wrestling) won by tech fall over Kiara Richard (Unattached) (TF 10-0)
Julianna Caisse (Unattached) won by fall over Carmella Clark (Unattached) (Fall 2:30)
Round 3
Kiara Richard (Unattached) won by fall over Carmella Clark (Unattached) (Fall 1:26)
Ella Hughes (Roundtree Wrestling) won by tech fall over Annabella Nelson (Unattached) (TF 10-0)
Round 4
Kiara Richard (Unattached) won by fall over Annabella Nelson (Unattached) (Fall 1:10)
Ella Hughes (Roundtree Wrestling) won by fall over Julianna Caisse (Unattached) (Fall 1:09)
Round 5
Julianna Caisse (Unattached) won by decision over Kiara Richard (Unattached) (Dec 4-0)
Carmella Clark (Unattached) won by fall over Annabella Nelson (Unattached) (Fall 1:07)
Girls HS Elite - 145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Alexis Lazar of Brighton
2nd Place - Emma Shephard of Unattached
3rd Place - Hayden Mayo of Unattached
4th Place - Kylee Malloy of Unattached
5th Place - Ava Morehouse of Unattached
Round 1
Emma Shephard (Unattached) won by major decision over Kylee Malloy (Unattached) (Maj 11-0)
Hayden Mayo (Unattached) won by major decision over Ava Morehouse (Unattached) (Maj 10-0)
Round 2
Alexis Lazar (Brighton) won by tech fall over Ava Morehouse (Unattached) (TF 12-0)
Emma Shephard (Unattached) won by fall over Hayden Mayo (Unattached) (Fall 1:47)
Round 3
Alexis Lazar (Brighton) won by tech fall over Hayden Mayo (Unattached) (TF 12-2)
Kylee Malloy (Unattached) won by fall over Ava Morehouse (Unattached) (Fall 0:34)
Round 4
Alexis Lazar (Brighton) won by tech fall over Kylee Malloy (Unattached) (TF 10-0)
Emma Shephard (Unattached) won by fall over Ava Morehouse (Unattached) (Fall 0:34)
Round 5
Alexis Lazar (Brighton) won by fall over Emma Shephard (Unattached) (Fall 2:44)
Hayden Mayo (Unattached) won by fall over Kylee Malloy (Unattached) (Fall 3:28)
Girls HS Elite - 155
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Belicia Manuel of Unattached
2nd Place - Melody Vazquez of Unattached
3rd Place - Sage O`Brien of Unattached
4th Place - Eden Dean of Unattached
Round 1
Belicia Manuel (Unattached) won by tech fall over Eden Dean (Unattached) (TF 10-0)
Melody Vazquez (Unattached) won by decision over Sage O`Brien (Unattached) (Dec 5-2)
Round 2
Belicia Manuel (Unattached) won by fall over Sage O`Brien (Unattached) (Fall 1:38)
Melody Vazquez (Unattached) won by tech fall over Eden Dean (Unattached) (TF 14-4)
Round 3
Belicia Manuel (Unattached) won by tech fall over Melody Vazquez (Unattached) (TF 11-0)
Sage O`Brien (Unattached) won by tech fall over Eden Dean (Unattached) (TF 10-0)
Girls HS Elite - 170
1st Place Match
Kaili Manuel (Unattached) won by fall over Adelaide Holderman (Unattached) (Fall 1:20)
3rd Place Match
Daniella Papia (Unattached) won by decision over Amaris Echezarreta (Unattached) (Dec 9-6)
5th Place Match
Destiny Martinez (Unattached) won by tech fall over Bianca Lomeli (Unattached) (TF 13-2)
7th Place Match
Infinity-Ann Asiata-Higa (All American TC) received a bye () (Bye)
Girls HS Elite - 190
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Lyla Hensen of Unattached
2nd Place - Kanata Richardson of Unattached
3rd Place - Lauren Drain of Unattached
Round 1
Lyla Hensen (Unattached) won by tech fall over Lauren Drain (Unattached) (TF 11-0)
Round 2
Kanata Richardson (Unattached) won by tech fall over Lauren Drain (Unattached) (TF 12-0)
Round 3
Lyla Hensen (Unattached) won by fall over Kanata Richardson (Unattached) (Fall 1:33)
Girls HS Elite - 235
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Sydney Smith of Unattached
2nd Place - Angel Hand of All American TC
Round 1
Sydney Smith (Unattached) won by fall over Angel Hand (All American TC) (Fall 0:36)
Round 2
Sydney Smith (Unattached) won by decision over Angel Hand (All American TC) (Dec 4-2)
VARSITY:
Girls HS Varsity - 100
1st Place Match
Jahnavi Marion (Unattached) won by tech fall over Aubrey McNichols (Unattached) (TF 15-0)
3rd Place Match
Avery Gaskalla (The Barn LLC) won by fall over Emma Moya (Unattached) (Fall 1:31)
5th Place Match
Karter Eusterwiemann (Unattached) won by major decision over Savannah Phelan (Lake Gibson Braves) (Maj 11-2)
7th Place Match
Kimberly Picado (Gladiator Wrestling) won by fall over Sofia Guerrero (Beat the Streets-Chicago) (Fall 1:45)
Girls HS Varsity - 107
1st Place Match
Lillee Denson (Unattached) won by major decision over Madisyn Mikels (Unattached) (Maj 15-5)
3rd Place Match
Aniya Polk (Unattached) won by fall over Paisley Sosbe (Unattached) (Fall 2:54)
5th Place Match
Grace Pinkelton (Unattached) won by major decision over Mattie Mckart (Unattached) (Maj 13-4)
7th Place Match
Lillian Kendel (The Barn LLC) won by decision over Sofia Ramos (Unattached) (Dec 9-3)
Girls HS Varsity - 114
1st Place Match
Celine Frank (Unattached) won by tech fall over Penny Edwards (Unattached) (TF 20-5)
3rd Place Match
Onica Gradeless (M3 Wrestling) won by fall over Zoey McDonald (Unattached) (Fall 1:42)
5th Place Match
AnaLeigh Tierney (Unattached) won by fall over Hailee Moder (Unattached) (Fall 2:47)
7th Place Match
Melanie Loynaz (Kongkrete) won in sudden victory - 1 over Trynity Bradley (Eagles Wrestling Club) (SV-1 5-2)
Girls HS Varsity - 121
1st Place Match
Cheyenne Frank (Unattached) won by tech fall over Valarie McAnelly (Unattached) (TF 18-3)
3rd Place Match
Emma Mantei (Unattached) won by fall over Demetria Griffin (Beat the Streets-Chicago) (Fall 1:15)
5th Place Match
Kaileia Villavicencio (Wrestling University) won by forfeit over Amelia Mitchell (Unattached) (FF)
7th Place Match
Victoria Gonzalez (Pursuit Wrestling) won by decision over Nova Estrada (Unattached) (Dec 4-0)
Girls HS Varsity - 128
1st Place Match
Kayla Moroschan (Unattached) won by tech fall over Kandice Spry (Unattached) (TF 18-3)
3rd Place Match
Anna Madi (Brecksville) won by decision over Temperance Lowe (Unattached) (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
Savanna Porter (Unattached) won by tech fall over Korrayah Kapenga (Unattached) (TF 15-0)
7th Place Match
Karina Lojowski (Unattached) won by fall over Adriana Murray (Unattached) (Fall 0:53)
Girls HS Varsity - 135
1st Place Match
Nayeli Duron (Unattached) won by fall over Riley Diehl (Unattached) (Fall 3:50)
3rd Place Match
Isabela Jordan (Unattached) won by decision over Zahabia Badru (Beat the Streets-Chicago) (Dec 10-5)
5th Place Match
Gracie Austin (Charlotte) won by decision over Hailey De Meglio (Unattached) (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match
Abby Quirk (Unattached) won by fall over El Tha (Unattached) (Fall 1:47)
Girls HS Varsity - 145
1st Place Match
Julianna Caisse (Unattached) won by fall over Hayden Mayo (Unattached) (Fall 3:20)
3rd Place Match
America Cabrera (Beat the Streets-Chicago) won by fall over Nylasha Phillips (Unattached) (Fall 3:50)
5th Place Match
Carmella Clark (Unattached) won by fall over Estella Koppert-Smith (Unattached) (Fall 1:01)
7th Place Match
Kiley Vinson (Unattached) won by fall over Ava Morehouse (Unattached) (Fall 1:32)
Girls HS Varsity - 155
1st Place Match
Kaili Manuel (Unattached) won by tech fall over Naomi Gearheart (Unattached) (TF 21-5)
3rd Place Match
Jaelyn Green (BTW) won by decision over Giancarla Garduo - Diaz (Beat the Streets-Chicago) (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
Ja`Lynn Parker (Unattached) won by injury default over Melody Vazquez (Unattached) (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
Sarai Rodriguez (Eagles Wrestling Club) won by fall over Zaylie Frame (Unattached) (Fall 1:31)
Girls HS Varsity - 175
1st Place Match
Adelaide Holderman (Unattached) won by fall over Bianca Lomeli (Unattached) (Fall 4:37)
3rd Place Match
Tamyia Whittsette (Unattached) won in sudden victory - 1 over Destiny Martinez (M3 Wrestling) (SV-1 4-1)
5th Place Match
Amaris Echezarreta (Kongkrete) won by fall over Brielle McKinnon (Unattached) (Fall 1:53)
7th Place Match
Infinity-Ann Asiata-Higa (All American TC) won by fall over Talayjah Brents (Unattached) (Fall 0:57)
Girls HS Varsity - 190
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Lyla Hensen of Unattached
2nd Place - Kanata Richardson of Unattached
3rd Place - Makayla Ocean of Wrestling University
4th Place - Lauren Drain of Unattached
5th Place - Shealynn Campbell of Unattached
Round 1
Kanata Richardson (Unattached) won by fall over Makayla Ocean (Wrestling University) (Fall 3:41)
Lyla Hensen (Unattached) won by fall over Lauren Drain (Unattached) (Fall 0:59)
Round 2
Lauren Drain (Unattached) won by fall over Shealynn Campbell (Unattached) (Fall 3:44)
Lyla Hensen (Unattached) won by decision over Kanata Richardson (Unattached) (Dec 4-3)
Round 3
Lyla Hensen (Unattached) won by fall over Shealynn Campbell (Unattached) (Fall 0:28)
Makayla Ocean (Wrestling University) won by fall over Lauren Drain (Unattached) (Fall 1:27)
Round 4
Makayla Ocean (Wrestling University) won by fall over Shealynn Campbell (Unattached) (Fall 3:36)
Kanata Richardson (Unattached) won by major decision over Lauren Drain (Unattached) (Maj 12-1)
Round 5
Kanata Richardson (Unattached) won by fall over Shealynn Campbell (Unattached) (Fall 3:01)
Lyla Hensen (Unattached) won by tech fall over Makayla Ocean (Wrestling University) (TF 18-1)
Girls HS Varsity - 235
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - A` Zaria Lane of Unattached
2nd Place - Sydney Smith of Unattached
3rd Place - Angel Hand of Unattached
4th Place - Hailey Oloshove-Burle of Unattached
Round 1
A` Zaria Lane (Unattached) won by fall over Sydney Smith (Unattached) (Fall 3:15)
Angel Hand (Unattached) won by fall over Hailey Oloshove-Burle (Unattached) (Fall 1:49)
Round 2
A` Zaria Lane (Unattached) won by fall over Hailey Oloshove-Burle (Unattached) (Fall 0:18)
Sydney Smith (Unattached) won by fall over Angel Hand (Unattached) (Fall 6:17)
Round 3
A` Zaria Lane (Unattached) won by fall over Angel Hand (Unattached) (Fall 3:40)
Sydney Smith (Unattached) won by fall over Hailey Oloshove-Burle (Unattached) (Fall 0:32)