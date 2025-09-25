2025-26 Girls High School Wrestling Preseason National Rankings
High School on SI is pleased to present our first ever Girls’ National High School Rankings. We went over the last calendar year for everyone on the list and many others that don’t appear right now. Starting in September of 2024 and forward, the rankings were compiled using everything that was available online.
Who’s No. 1: Roll Call of Top Seeds
- PA (4): Jaclyn Bouzakis (100), Wyoming Seminary; Emma Bacon (125), Wyoming Seminary; Taina McGowan (130), Wyoming Seminary; Violet Lasure (145), Chestnut Ridge
- CA (2): Christina Estrada (105), Buchanan; Leilana Lemus (170), Poway
- AZ (2): Reagan Mathers (115), Valiant Prep; Everest Leydecker (120), Valiant Prep
- MD: Taina Fernandez (135), two-time world champ
- IL: Morgan Turner (110), Lockport Township, two-time world champ
- NJ: Ella Poalillo (155), High Point Regional
- WA: Mia Cienega (235), Everest
- MN: Nora Akpan (140), Centennial
- WI: Brooke Huffman (190), Wittenberg
Our inaugural number one wrestlers hail from different regions with Pennsylvania’s four leading the way, three of them are from Wyoming Seminary - Jaclyn Bouzakis (100 pounds), Emma Bacon (125), and Taina McGowan (130). Chestnut Ridge’s Violet Lasure sits atop the 145-pound list.
California comes in with two at the top, Christina Estrada (Buchanan, 105 pounds) and Poway’s Leilana Lemus (170). Arizona places two Valiant Prep girls at the top of the report at 115 pounds (Reagan Mathers) and 120 pounds (Everest Leydecker).
Leydecker was a world champion over the summer as was Maryland’s Taina Fernandez, who is No. 1 at 135 pounds. Fernadez’s title was her second straight joining another number one as a two-time world champ, Illinois’ Morgan Turner (Lockport Township, 110 pounds).
The final four top-ranked ladies come from both coasts and spots in the middle with New Jersey’s Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional) repping the east at 155 pounds. The Western Coast was shined on by Washington’s 235-pounder, Mia Cienega (Everest).
Sitting in the Northern part of our country, dead in the middle, are Minnesota’s Nora Akpan (Centennial) at 140 pounds and Wisconsin’s Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg, 190).
It’s very likely we are missing some results or information that may sway our rankings. We don’t have the same clarity with the girls currently as we do with the boys. Our Boys National Rankings are going into their fourth year. This is our first attempt at these, so please share info with us. We want these to be as accurate as our boys’ rankings. From what results we gathered over the last year, we feel we have a very good jumping off point.
How We Built the Rankings (Methodology)
The rankings begin with the top 20 at each weight class except for 130 pounds where we have an open slot. The system of creating sheets on each wrestler was used in the construction of these. It took three solid weeks of work to build what you see here. There is an open spot at 130 because I won’t add people that I can’t cleanly rank or explain it when questioned. The current candidates I have on my radar have mixed results damaging their resume. All matches count, not just one big win.
Weight Classes & Placement Rules
Since we are gearing up for the high school season, we folded 95 pounds and 100 pounds together. Most states start at 100 pounds during the season. We will likely add the lower weight back for the offseason when it is used frequently. As with the boys’ rankings, we will also be allowing more than one girl per team to be in the preseason rankings, as well as the Valiant Prep students from Arizona, who do not wrestle in the high school season.
When we get to the start of the season the Valiant Ladies will be removed and only one entrant per team will be allowed unless their state federation allows multiples.
As for where we slotted the wrestlers, going over the last year, we saw trends with weights. Some came to a lighter weight only for Fargo and some during the Olympic Season. But at the beginning of the prior campaign, they were hovering at higher weights. We took all of that info and where someone wrestled the most to place them at their designated weight.
Super 32 Pre-Seeds: How We Used Them
The Super 32 Pre-Seeds were helpful but inconclusive for many as the weight classes there don’t line up with the typical structure, as there are many “tween” weights around the normal weight classes. For those weight classes, we left the ladies at the weight they have wrestled most of the time that fell closest to their Super 32 weight class. So, 132 pounders may be in the 130-pound rankings or 135. Likewise, 138 pounders will be in the rankings at 135 pounds or 140. Etc.
Help Us Improve: Submit Updates
Please feel free to let us know about weight changes. In addition to weight classes, there are also likely school changes we don’t know about as well. Also, the grade levels could be incorrect. There was conflicting information with some of the girls.
Send any info to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
2025 Girls High School Wrestling Preseason National Rankings
100-Pounds
1-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
2-Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
3-Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) JR
4-Ryleigh Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) JR
5-Natalie Radecki (Caravel Academy, DE) SR
6-Bella Manno (Lodi, NJ) FR
7-Lillee Denson (Lakeview, MI) SR
8-Lilly Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR
9-Jaelle Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
10-Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR
11-Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) SO
12-Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) FR
13-Francesca Gusfa (Ridgewood, NJ) SR
14-Vina Nguyen (Hazen, WA) SR
15-Kyrian Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR
16-Kiana Lien (Mt. View, CA) JR
17-Alexa Thomas (Badger, WI) SO
18-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) FR
19-Noah Kovach (Azle, KS) JR
20-Makayla Smith (Northern York, PA) SO
105-Pounds
1-Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) JR
2-Julia Horger (Conwell Egan, PA) SR
3-Sarissa Tucker (Mountain View, VA) SR
4-Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO
5-Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR
6-Madison Nieuwenhuis (Plainwell, MI) SR
7-Killian Evans (Blue Springs South, MO) SR
8-Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
9-Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) SR
10-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) SO
11-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) JR
12-Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) SO
13-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) JR
14-Emelly Diaz Santos (Morris Hills, NJ) SR
15-Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) SO
16-Sandy Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR
17-Eva Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR
18-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
19-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) FR
20-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) JR
110-Pounds
1-Morgan Turner (Lockport Township, IL) SR
2-Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
3-Sophia Marie Gonzales (Clovis East, CA) JR
4-Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) JR
5-Aubree Storm Gutierrez (Marina, CA) JR
6-Ella Cohen (Palo Alto, CA) SO
7-Lyric Hetzer (Lakota East, OH) FR
8-Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
9-Ava Fodera (Poway, CA) SR
10-Adalyne Montiel (Toppenish, WA) SR
11-Nakayla Dawson (John Glenn, MI) SR
12-Kendall Moe (Hamilton Heights, IN) SR
13-Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) SR
14-Jayden Keller (Brookfield, MO) SR
15-Cora Stewart (Grafton, WI) FR
16-Mai Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR
17-Sophia Torrez (Toppenish, WA) SR
18-Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) JR
19-Kate Biscoglia (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR
20-Tatianna Castillo (Lowell, MI) SO
115-Pounds
1-Reagan Mathers (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
2-Taylor Whiting (Lena, WI) SR
3-Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR
4-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) JR
5-Charlie Wylie (Port Jervis, NY) SR
6-Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) JR
7-Isabel Kaplan (West Lafayette, IN) SR
8-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) JR
9-Ella Henning (Walker-Hackensack, MN) SO
10-Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) SO
11-Gail Sullivan (Monroe-Woodbury, NY) SO
12-Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) SO
13-Valerie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) JR
14-Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha-Kapalama, HI) SO
15-Kaura Coles (Glacier, MT) SR
16-Kylie Gudewitz (Howell, NJ) SR
17-Paris Soria (Ilead Charter, CA) SO
18-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) JR
19-Senna Grassman (Cleveland, TN) SR
20-Ysabelle Ocampo (Indiana Digital Learning, IN) JR
120-Pounds
1-Everest Leydecker (Desert Vista, AZ) JR
2-Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) SO
3-Stevie Joyce Martin (Granada, CA) SR
4-Cheyenne Frank (Oxford, MI) SR
5-Carline Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
6-Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
7-Angelina Bianchi (Two Rivers, WI) SR
8-Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) SO
9-Gabrielle Severin (Bethpage, NY) SR
10-Ava Ebrahimi (Poway, CA) SR
11-Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) JR
12-Kaiya Maggini (Del Oro, CA) SR
13-Angelina Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
14-Noelani Lutz (SLAM Academy, NV) SR
15-Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) JR
16-Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) SO
17-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) JR
18-Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) JR
19-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
20-Kinzie Williams (American Falls, ID) JR
125-Pounds
1-Emma Bacon (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
2-Caley Graber (Northfield, MN) SR
3-Cecilia Williams (Mason, MI) SR
4-Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) JR
5-Madilyn Peach (Milton, WI) SR
6-Me’Kala James (Central, CA) JR
7-Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg, SD) SR
8-Zahara Stewart (Orange Vista, CA) SR
9-Lilyana Balderas (Anaheim, CA) JR
10-Kyler Kurszewski (Neenah, WI) SR
11-Victoria Carbonaro (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
12-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) SO
13-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) JR
14-Emma Grimes (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
15-Martynique Davis (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
16-Amelia Bacon (Vista Peak, CO) SR
17-Mika Yoffee (SLAM Academy, NV) SR
18-Julianna Hernandez (Rocky Point, NY) SO
19-Willow White (South Dade, FL) SR
20-Cristel Miguel (Amity, CT) JR
130-Pounds
1-Taina McGowan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
2-Zorina Johnson (Ida B Wells, OR) SR
3-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) JR
4-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) SO
5-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) JR
6-Danica Torres (Sunnyside, AZ) JR
7-Iyanna Crawford (Purnell Swett, NC) SR
8-Brooklyn Perez (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
9-Shayna Ward (Oakland Technical, CA) SR
10-Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO
11-Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) FR
12-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) FR
13-Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) SO
14-Kalynn Lyons (Omaha Westview, NE) SR
15-Calista Rodish (Raccoon River, IA) SR
16-Artemis Eaton (North Forsyth, GA) SR
17-Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN) JR
18-Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) SO
19-Haley Gonzales (Hicksville, NY) SO
135-Pounds
1-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
2-Morgan Lucio (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
3-Lauren Zaragoza (Brawley, CA) SR
4-Tamra Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
5-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) JR
6-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
7-Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) JR
8-Isabella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) JR
9-Diana Barone (Birmingham, CA) SO
10-Naima Ghaffar (Northwood, IN) SR
11-Emma Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
12-Carley Ceshker (Traver, WI) SR
13-Kate Doughty (Canon City, CO) SR
14-Claudia Heeney (Lockport Township, IL) SR
15-Lillie Banks (Menasha, WI) SR
16-Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
17-Quinn Butler (Lemmon, SD) SR
18-Dealya Collins (Mineral Point, WI) SR
19-Sophia Slaughter (Orange County, VA) SR
20-Nia Hagler (Snow Canyon, UT) SR
140-Pounds
1-Nora Akpan (Centennial, MN) SR
2-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) JR
3-Alexis Lazar (Plymouth, MI) JR
4-Greta Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County, GA) SR
5-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) JR
6-Jordyn Parker (Frisco Centennial, TX) SR
7-Mariana Bowen (West Creek, TN) SR
8-Audrey Robinson (Carter, OR) SO
9-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
10-Kailani Barrientos (Oakleaf, FL) SR
11-Kelcie Luker (Union, OK) SO
12-Clover Williams (Edmond North, OK) JR
13-Vivienne Gitka (Strasburg, CO) SR
14-Yzabella Austin (John H Pitman, CA) SR
15-Franky Groom-Frey (North Crawford/Seneca, WI) JR
16-Paisley Morrison (Winter Lakes, OR) SO
17-Teagan Carritt (Logan Magnolia, IA) SO
18-Chloe Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg, IA) SR
19-Taydem Bylin (Enumclaw, WA) SR
20-Hayden Bratland (Ankeny, IA) JR
145-Pounds
1-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
2-Aleksandra Bastaic (Highland, IN) SR
3-Eve Skrocki (Wahlert Catholic, IA) JR
4-Gray Joyce (KS) FR
5-Ryen Hickey (Chatfield, CO) SR
6-Greta Brus (Davenport, IA) SR
7-Harlow Skenandore (Pulaski, WI) JR
8-Faith Bane (New Bern, NC) SR
9-Ailee Briggs (Lemon Bay, FL) SR
10-Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) SO
11-Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) JR
12-Lucia Ledezma (Granite Hills, CA) JR
13-Skylar Slade (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
14-Colbie Tenborg (Saydel, IA) SR
15-Natalie Beaumont (Toledo, IL) SR
16-Jenna Tuxhorn (Glenwood, IL) SR
17-Allison Garbacz (South Elgin, IL) SO
18-Audrey Rogotzke (Stillwater, MN) SR
19-Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo, WI) SR
20-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) SO
155-Pounds
1-Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional, NJ) JR
2-Olivia Georges (DePaul Catholic, NJ) SR
3-Chandi Banks (Harvard Westlake, CA) SR
4-Cassie Gonzales (Apple Valley, MN) SR
5-Janiya Johnson (Kirkwood, TN) JR
6-Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) JR
7-Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) JR
8-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) JR
9-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) JR
10-Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO
11-Eloise Woolsey (Cleveland, NM) SR
12-Cydney Davis (El Paso Bel Air, TX) SR
13-Sarah Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
14-Zaira Sugi (Moanalua, HI) SR
15-Esperanza Calvillo (Apple Valley, MN) SR
16-Sawyer Ward (Science Hill, TN) SR
17-Audrey Levendusky (Montgomery Central, TN) SR
18-Kylee Tibbs (Lincoln, OH) JR
19-Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa, MO) SO
20-Amalia Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SO
170-Pounds
1-Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA) SR
2-Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) JR
3-Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) JR
4-Ciyanna Okocha (Louisa County, VA) JR
5-Millie Azlin (Bixby, OK) SR
6-Elizabeth Madison (Loveland, OH) SR
7-Autumn Elsbury (South Tama County, IA) SR
8-Makayla Vasser (Nebraska City, NE) JR
9-Brooklyn Graham (East Buchanan, IA) SR
10-Leolyn Karnewski (Wamego, KS) FR
11-Alexis Penley (IL) FR
12-Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
13-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) JR
14-Tor’Rina Rushing (Mosley, FL) SR
15-Irelynn Laurin (West Creek, TN) SR
16-Maddie Hayden (Caledonia, MI) SR
17-Kiley Dillow (Chanute, KS) SR
18-Shylee Tuzon (Central Grand Junction, CO) SR
19-Sally Johnson (Northwest, TN) SR
20-Clarion Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
190-Pounds
1-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) JR
2-Kanata Richardson (Bloomfield Hills, MI) SR
3-Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) SO
4-JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) JR
5-Lyla Hensen (MI) FR
6-Shayla Martinez (Broomfield, CO) JR
7-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) JR
8-Alyvia Edwards (Wagoner, OK) JR
9-Riley Samarripa (Harrah, OK) SR
10-Blake Baker (Lewisville Marcus, MI) JR
11-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) JR
12-Caroline Hattala (Quakertown, PA) SR
13-Alaina Claassen (Plum, PA) SR
14-Liliana Giulianelli (Peters Township, PA) JR
15-Esmeralda Tellez (Reading, PA) SR
16-Kendall Angelo (Oak Park, MO) SR
17-Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City, OK) JR
18-Emery Turner (McAlester, OK) SR
19-Kinslee Collier (Edmond North, OK) SR
20-Emily Rodriguez (Nyakck, NY) SR
235-Pounds
1-Mia Cienega (Everett, WA) SR
2-Deionna Borders (Berea-Midpark, OH) SR
3-Brenda Banks (Panther Valley, PA) SR
4-Halle Spears (Midland, MI) SR
5-Maddie Miller (Indian Lake, OH) SR
6-Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) JR
7-Juliana Thrush (Ottawa Township, IL) SR
8-Phoenix Molina (Tolono Unity, IL) SR
9-Alexis Stinson (Liberty, MO) SR
10-Esther Reed (Big Spring, PA) SR
11-MacKenna Atkinson (Souderton Area, PA) JR
12-Taylor Orner (Octorara, PA) JR
13-Paige Wainscott (Edmond North, OK) SO
14-Sophiea Quinn (Lebanon, MO) SR
15-Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) JR
16-Aubrey Bartkowiak (Attica, IN) SR
17-Kaylee DeJong (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, IA) SR
18-Haley Armstrong (Atlantic, IA) SR
19-Olivia Ruacho (Central East, CA) SR
20-Katherine Luna (Downey, CA) SR