Michigan High School Football 2025 All-State Defense

See who the top defensive performers were in the 2025 Michigan high school football season

Howell defensive tackle Jackson Pahl is the 2025 Livingston County football Defensive Player of the Year.
Howell defensive tackle Jackson Pahl is the 2025 Livingston County football Defensive Player of the Year. / Dan Zeppa/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Michigan high school football season has come to an end, and High School On SI has compiled a list of the top players in the state including every classification.

First Team All-State Defense

Defensive Line

Benjamin Ezukia, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central

Eziuka is signed to Virginia Tech as an offensive lineman, but he was also dominant in the trenches on defense. The senior even recorded a 60-yard pick six in the Shamrocks' state title win.

Jack Janda, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central

In his final high school season, Janda proved to be one of the best defensive players in the state, helping lead the Shamrocks to a state championship. Janda is signed to play at Iowa next season.

Darius Summers III, Sr., Cass Tech

Summers made plays for the Technicians on defense throughout his senior season, including a 40-yard scoop and score in the first round of playoffs. Summers is signed to play at Northern Illinois next year.

Jackson Pahl, Sr., Howell

Pahl signed with Michigan State on Dec. 8 after a standout career. In the regular season of his senior year, Pahl recorded six sacks, 15 TFLs, four pass deflections, one pick six, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Howell defensive tackle Jackson Pahl is on High School On SI's first team all-state defense.
Howell defensive tackle Jackson Pahl is on High School On SI's first team all-state offense. / Dan Zeppa/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker

Sam Cummings, Sr., Rockford

In his senior season, Cummings was a force for the Rams on defense. The 5-foot-8, 200-pound linebacker also runs track at Rockford.

Lukas Bowman, Sr., Clarkston

Bowman helped lead the Wolves to the regional finals this season. He is committed to play in college for Division II powerhouse Ferris State University.

Bryce Barbarino, Jr., Saline

Even as a junior, Barbarino was arguably the best linebacker in Michigan. He posted 151 total tackles and 18 TFLs for the Hornets. Barbarino holds six Division I offers.

Cole Smith of Monroe was off for a gain, in on the tackle Coleman Ross (23) and trailing Bryce Barbarino of Saline.
Cole Smith of Monroe was off for a gain, in on the tackle Coleman Ross (23) and trailing Bryce Barbarino of Saline. / TOM HAWLEY/Monroe News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Back

Gideon Gash, Jr., Detroit Catholic Central

Gash recorded 74 total tackles (58 solo), nine PBUs and one interception this season. Gash is ranked as a 4-star cornerback and holds offers from several Big Ten schools, including Michigan and Michigan State.

Corey Sadler Jr., Sr., Cass Tech

Sadler did just about everything in his high school career, but he was likely most impactful at cornerback. The North Carolina signee was one of the best skill players in Michigan throughout the past two seasons, and he led the Technicians to back-to-back state finals appearances and one state title.

Detroit Cass Tech receiver Corey Sadler Jr. runs against Detroit King during the first half of PSL championship at Ford Field
Detroit Cass Tech receiver Corey Sadler Jr. runs against Detroit King during the first half of PSL championship at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Espy, Sr., West Bloomfield

Espy had more than 80 total tackles this season, as well as five forced fumbles and more than ten PBUs. The senior defensive back is signed to play for Mercyhurst in college.

Ronnie Hill, Sr., Sterling Heights Stevenson

Hill is one of the top ranked defensive backs in the state, and he proved why in his senior season. The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder is signed to play at Iowa next season.

Second Team All-State Defense

Defensive Line

Jeremiah Benson, Sr., West Bloomfield

Moustafa Elzhenni, Sr., Sterling Heights Stevenson

Ryan Harrington, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary's

Recarder Kitchen, Sr., Muskegon

Linebacker

Dominic Becari, Sr., Rochester Adams

Marcus Jennings, Sr., Cass Tech

Nathan Gersh, Sr., Dexter

Defensive Back

Luke Ahern, Sr., Rockford

Daylin Taylor, Sr., Grand Blanc

Camari Patterson, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary's

Kameran Hayward, Sr., Warren Cousino

