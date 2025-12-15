Michigan High School Football 2025 All-State Defense
The 2025 Michigan high school football season has come to an end, and High School On SI has compiled a list of the top players in the state including every classification.
You can also cast your votes for the top performers in the state with High School On SI's Michigan Player of the Year polls.
First Team All-State Defense
Defensive Line
Benjamin Ezukia, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
Eziuka is signed to Virginia Tech as an offensive lineman, but he was also dominant in the trenches on defense. The senior even recorded a 60-yard pick six in the Shamrocks' state title win.
Jack Janda, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
In his final high school season, Janda proved to be one of the best defensive players in the state, helping lead the Shamrocks to a state championship. Janda is signed to play at Iowa next season.
Darius Summers III, Sr., Cass Tech
Summers made plays for the Technicians on defense throughout his senior season, including a 40-yard scoop and score in the first round of playoffs. Summers is signed to play at Northern Illinois next year.
Jackson Pahl, Sr., Howell
Pahl signed with Michigan State on Dec. 8 after a standout career. In the regular season of his senior year, Pahl recorded six sacks, 15 TFLs, four pass deflections, one pick six, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Linebacker
Sam Cummings, Sr., Rockford
In his senior season, Cummings was a force for the Rams on defense. The 5-foot-8, 200-pound linebacker also runs track at Rockford.
Lukas Bowman, Sr., Clarkston
Bowman helped lead the Wolves to the regional finals this season. He is committed to play in college for Division II powerhouse Ferris State University.
Bryce Barbarino, Jr., Saline
Even as a junior, Barbarino was arguably the best linebacker in Michigan. He posted 151 total tackles and 18 TFLs for the Hornets. Barbarino holds six Division I offers.
Defensive Back
Gideon Gash, Jr., Detroit Catholic Central
Gash recorded 74 total tackles (58 solo), nine PBUs and one interception this season. Gash is ranked as a 4-star cornerback and holds offers from several Big Ten schools, including Michigan and Michigan State.
Corey Sadler Jr., Sr., Cass Tech
Sadler did just about everything in his high school career, but he was likely most impactful at cornerback. The North Carolina signee was one of the best skill players in Michigan throughout the past two seasons, and he led the Technicians to back-to-back state finals appearances and one state title.
Will Espy, Sr., West Bloomfield
Espy had more than 80 total tackles this season, as well as five forced fumbles and more than ten PBUs. The senior defensive back is signed to play for Mercyhurst in college.
Ronnie Hill, Sr., Sterling Heights Stevenson
Hill is one of the top ranked defensive backs in the state, and he proved why in his senior season. The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder is signed to play at Iowa next season.
Second Team All-State Defense
Defensive Line
Jeremiah Benson, Sr., West Bloomfield
Moustafa Elzhenni, Sr., Sterling Heights Stevenson
Ryan Harrington, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary's
Recarder Kitchen, Sr., Muskegon
Linebacker
Dominic Becari, Sr., Rochester Adams
Marcus Jennings, Sr., Cass Tech
Nathan Gersh, Sr., Dexter
Defensive Back
Luke Ahern, Sr., Rockford
Daylin Taylor, Sr., Grand Blanc
Camari Patterson, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary's
Kameran Hayward, Sr., Warren Cousino
More from High School On SI