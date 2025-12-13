Michigan High School Football 2025 All-State Offense
The 2025 season of Michigan high school football is over, and High School On SI has gathered a list of the top players for an all-state team including every classification. We begin with the first and second team all-state offense.
You can cast your vote for the top players in the state with High School On SI's player of the year polls, which are separated by classification.
Michigan High School Football 2025 All-State Offense
First Team All-State Offense
Quarterback
Cooper Arnedt, Sr., Dexter
Arnedt took the Dreadnaughts to the state title game with a record-breaking season. The senior set the record for most single-season passing yards in state history with 4,523, surpassing Jason Fracassa (2009, Sterling Heights Stevenson) and his mark of 4,433.
Tommy Carr, Sr., Saline
In his final high school season, Carr finished as one of the top ranked signal-callers in the country. On Nov. 16, Carr flipped his commitment from Miami (OH) to Michigan, and he has since signed with the Wolverines. He is the grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr and the younger brother of Notre Dame QB CJ Carr.
Running Back
Izaiah Wright, Sr., Gibraltar Carlson
Wright led the Marauders to the regional final this season behind a state-leading 2,188 yards. He also put up 31 touchdowns. Wright is signed to play at Purdue next season.
Donovan Triplett, Sr., Walled Lake Western
Triplett was one of the most explosive players in the state, putting up 1,482 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns. The 3-star recruit is signed to Western Michigan.
Wide Receiver
Samson Gash, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
Gash helped lead the Shamrocks to the state title with 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is committed to Michigan State, but Gash decided to hold off on signing until February amidst the head coaching change. He has since received offers from Penn State and Georgia.
Cole Novara, Sr., Dexter
Novara had a sensational senior season, recording 128 receptions for 2,162 yards and 28 touchdowns. Novara is committed to play baseball at Michigan State in 2026, as he is also a standout center fielder.
Tight End
Lincoln Keyes, Sr., Saline
Keyes is High School On SI's first team all-state TE for the second year in a row. After a dominant senior season, the Georgia signee could be the next great TE for the Bulldogs.
Offensive Live
Benjamin Eziuka, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
Eziuka is one of the top ranked players in the state, and he showed his potential in the state title game. The senior had a strong game on offense, per usual, but he also had a 60-yard pick six. Eziuka had been committed to Penn State since June, but he flipped to Virginia Tech and signed to remain with head coach James Franklin.
Khalief Canty Jr, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech
As one of the best players in the state throughout his career, Canty is signed to play at Missouri next season. The senior was an anchor for the Technicians as they reached the state final for the second straight year.
Ben Nichols, Sr., Davison
Nichols made High School On SI's first team all-state squad for the second season in a row. The senior is signed to play at Notre Dame next season, and he is also an Under Armour All-American.
Brayden Clark, Sr., Sterling Heights Stevenson
Clark is one of the best uncommitted linemen in the state. At 6-foot-2, 283 pounds, Clark helped Sterling Heights Stevenson reach the district semifinals.
Brady Hansen, Sr., Hudsonville
Standing at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Hansen was a top linemen in the state in his final season. Hansen is committed to play at Grand Valley State University (Division II) next year.
Second Team All-State Offense
Quarterback
Luke Creighton, Sr., Salem
Running Back
Isaiah Ibrahim, Sr., Woodhaven Brownstown
Tomarion Steward, Sr., Muskegon Mona Shores
Wide Receiver
Lorenzo Barber, Jr., Orchard Lake St. Mary's
Ahman Edmonds, Sr., East Kentwood
Tight End
Charles Britton III, Jr., Belleville
Offensive Line
Louis Esposito, Jr., Saline
Owen Winder, Sr., Dexter
Sam McGrath, Jr., Roseville
Gregory Patrick, Sr., Portage Northern
Ernesto Botello, Sr., Muskegon
More from High School On SI