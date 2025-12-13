High School

Michigan High School Football 2025 All-State Offense

Read about the top players in Michigan high school football from the 2025 season

Ronnie Martin

Saline quarterback Tommy Carr looks to pass against Belleville during the first half of district final at Belleville High School in Belleville on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
Saline quarterback Tommy Carr looks to pass against Belleville during the first half of district final at Belleville High School in Belleville on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 season of Michigan high school football is over, and High School On SI has gathered a list of the top players for an all-state team including every classification. We begin with the first and second team all-state offense.

You can cast your vote for the top players in the state with High School On SI's player of the year polls, which are separated by classification.

Michigan High School Football 2025 All-State Offense

First Team All-State Offense

Quarterback

Cooper Arnedt, Sr., Dexter

Arnedt took the Dreadnaughts to the state title game with a record-breaking season. The senior set the record for most single-season passing yards in state history with 4,523, surpassing Jason Fracassa (2009, Sterling Heights Stevenson) and his mark of 4,433.

Cooper Arnedt high school on SI all state team
Arnedt had a special senior season for Dexter / Bill Khan/Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tommy Carr, Sr., Saline

In his final high school season, Carr finished as one of the top ranked signal-callers in the country. On Nov. 16, Carr flipped his commitment from Miami (OH) to Michigan, and he has since signed with the Wolverines. He is the grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr and the younger brother of Notre Dame QB CJ Carr.

Running Back

Izaiah Wright, Sr., Gibraltar Carlson

Wright led the Marauders to the regional final this season behind a state-leading 2,188 yards. He also put up 31 touchdowns. Wright is signed to play at Purdue next season.

Donovan Triplett, Sr., Walled Lake Western

Triplett was one of the most explosive players in the state, putting up 1,482 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns. The 3-star recruit is signed to Western Michigan.

Walled Lake Western's Donovan Triplett rushes during a Division 2 football game on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, at Dick Watson Fiel
Walled Lake Western's Donovan Triplett rushes during a Division 2 football game on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, at Dick Watson Field. / Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

Samson Gash, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central

Gash helped lead the Shamrocks to the state title with 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is committed to Michigan State, but Gash decided to hold off on signing until February amidst the head coaching change. He has since received offers from Penn State and Georgia.

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. / Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cole Novara, Sr., Dexter

Novara had a sensational senior season, recording 128 receptions for 2,162 yards and 28 touchdowns. Novara is committed to play baseball at Michigan State in 2026, as he is also a standout center fielder.

South Lyon's Brayden Knieper tackles Dexter's Cole Novara during the Division 2 football district final on Friday, Nov. 7, 20
South Lyon's Brayden Knieper tackles Dexter's Cole Novara during the Division 2 football district final on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. / Tom Beaudoin/Special to Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tight End

Lincoln Keyes, Sr., Saline

Keyes is High School On SI's first team all-state TE for the second year in a row. After a dominant senior season, the Georgia signee could be the next great TE for the Bulldogs.

Offensive Live

Benjamin Eziuka, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central

Eziuka is one of the top ranked players in the state, and he showed his potential in the state title game. The senior had a strong game on offense, per usual, but he also had a 60-yard pick six. Eziuka had been committed to Penn State since June, but he flipped to Virginia Tech and signed to remain with head coach James Franklin.

Khalief Canty Jr, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech

As one of the best players in the state throughout his career, Canty is signed to play at Missouri next season. The senior was an anchor for the Technicians as they reached the state final for the second straight year.

Ben Nichols, Sr., Davison

Nichols made High School On SI's first team all-state squad for the second season in a row. The senior is signed to play at Notre Dame next season, and he is also an Under Armour All-American.

Brayden Clark, Sr., Sterling Heights Stevenson

Clark is one of the best uncommitted linemen in the state. At 6-foot-2, 283 pounds, Clark helped Sterling Heights Stevenson reach the district semifinals.

Brady Hansen, Sr., Hudsonville

Standing at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Hansen was a top linemen in the state in his final season. Hansen is committed to play at Grand Valley State University (Division II) next year.

Second Team All-State Offense

Quarterback

Luke Creighton, Sr., Salem

Running Back

Isaiah Ibrahim, Sr., Woodhaven Brownstown

Tomarion Steward, Sr., Muskegon Mona Shores

Wide Receiver

Lorenzo Barber, Jr., Orchard Lake St. Mary's

Ahman Edmonds, Sr., East Kentwood

Tight End

Charles Britton III, Jr., Belleville

Offensive Line

Louis Esposito, Jr., Saline

Owen Winder, Sr., Dexter

Sam McGrath, Jr., Roseville

Gregory Patrick, Sr., Portage Northern

Ernesto Botello, Sr., Muskegon

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ronnie Martin
RONNIE MARTIN

Ronnie Martin II is a sports writer in the Detroit area that has freelanced for High School SI since 2021. He is currently the managing editor at Blue By Ninety, and he has contributed to NBC Sports. Email: ronnie.martin02@gmail.com

Home/Michigan