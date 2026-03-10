Michigan High School Football Star Commits to Clemson

The Howell Highlanders football team has built one of the strongest high school football programs in Michigan, and players like linebacker Bryce Kish are a big reason why.

Kish has been a key piece of the Highlanders’ success, and he will look to bring that to the next level. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound linebacker announced that he will be continuing his football career to play for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. The 247Sports composite has Kish rated as the No. 92 player in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan.

Kish was in town for Clemson's "Elite Retreat" and decided that he would officially call Clemson home just a day after being offered by the staff. New Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald was making the in-state linebacker a priority for the Spartans, but it looks like they will lose out. Minnesota was Kish's first Power-Four offfer and they were expected to get a visit from Kish this summer as well.

Clemson typically doesn't recruit the state of Michigan, but they idenified Kish and made him a priority and it has paid off.

Kish is a Two-Way Star Player

A big reason why Kish is such a priority for top programs is his versatility. Not only is Kish a linebacker, but he can also line up as an edge rusher or play running back. In 2025, as a junior, Howell Kish racked up 109 carries for 697 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had three catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. It's likely he will suit up on Clemson's defense in the future, but offense isn't out of the question either.

Howell Will Look to Build Off of Successful 2025 Season

In 2025, Howell once again had a great season. The Highlanders went 9-2 and 6-1 in league play. The two losses came to Northville and Michigan high school powerhouse East Kentwood, which has Michigan State quarterback signee Kayd Koffman.

The Howell defense was very hard to score on, and Kish is a big reason for that. The Highlanders averaged only 18.5 points allowed and had multiple shutouts in 2025.

Clemson Has an Elite 2027 Class

Clemson is always known as a typical college football recruiting powerhouse, and their 2027 class is no different. The Tigers currently have six commits, including three four-stars: Bryce Kish, quarterback Kharim Hughley, and wide receiver Trey Wimbley. The Tigers' class currently ranks No. 9 in the nation.