2028 Linebacker Cale Britt Emerging as a Rising Prospect at Bishop Moore

Britt’s path back to football was not completely straightforward.

He originally played football during fifth and sixth grade in Pop Warner before stepping away from the sport after suffering a concussion. During that time, lacrosse became his primary athletic focus.

A Return to the Game

When Britt arrived at Bishop Moore as a freshman, the initial plan was to pursue lacrosse. But football remained in the back of his mind. After deciding to give the sport another opportunity with the freshman team, the physical nature and competitive environment quickly reignited his passion for the game.

Football Runs in the Family

Football has long been part of Britt’s family background.

His father and grandfather both played at the high school level, while his uncle continued his career in college football. That history helped shape Britt’s understanding of the game and the work required to succeed.

Genetics have also played a role in his athletic profile. Height runs throughout his family, particularly on his mother’s side, helping give Britt the long frame and athletic build that already stand out on film.

At 6-foot-3 with strong length and mobility, he possesses many of the physical traits that college coaches seek in modern linebackers.

Britt describes his playing style as physical, fast, and sideline-to-sideline, emphasizing preparation and film study as key elements of his development.

Transitioning to Linebacker

Another notable aspect of Britt’s development is that he is still relatively new to the linebacker position.

Earlier in his football career, he primarily played tight end and wide receiver, an offensive background that has helped shape his athleticism and movement skills.

That experience shows up on defense. Britt demonstrates the ability to move fluidly in space, avoid blocks, and pursue the football rather than simply taking on contact from offensive linemen.

Those traits align well with the evolving role of linebackers in today’s game, where speed, range, and coverage ability are becoming just as important as traditional physicality.

Production on the Field

Britt’s growth has begun translating into production.

One of his early breakout moments came during a freshman matchup against Apopka, where he scored three touchdowns, a performance that helped solidify his belief that football could become a serious long-term pursuit.

During his sophomore season, Britt continued building momentum with strong performances against programs such as Tampa Catholic and Eau Gallie, showcasing his ability to track the ball and finish plays.

Britt recorded approximately 80 tackles during the regular season, establishing himself as one of the more productive young linebackers in his region.

Work Ethic and Development

Behind Britt’s on-field growth is a demanding training routine.

His weekly schedule includes team weight training sessions, additional personal workouts, linebacker-specific training, and dedicated speed and agility development.

Even weekends are often spent focusing on power lifting and conditioning. Despite the rigorous schedule, Britt continues to maintain strong academic performance, reinforcing his commitment to the student-athlete model.

Recruiting Interest Beginning to Build

As Britt’s profile continues to grow, early recruiting interest has started to emerge.

He has taken visits to programs such as Miami, Auburn, and UCF, while schools including Kansas, Kansas State, Boston College, Lehigh, and Dartmouth have also shown early interest.

While still early in the recruiting process for the 2028 class, Britt’s combination of size, athletic ability, and production makes him a prospect worth monitoring as he continues developing.

Looking Ahead

Beyond football, Britt also has long-term academic goals.

He has expressed interest in pursuing engineering in college, drawn to the field’s emphasis on innovation and problem solving.

Ultimately, Britt hopes to find a program that develops both strong football players and well-rounded individuals. Setting the foundation for success on the field and in life after football.

For now, the Bishop Moore linebacker continues focusing on improvement, development, and the process of building his future in the game.

