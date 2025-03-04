Michigan high school hockey Frozen Four: Top players in state tournament
The 2025 season of Michigan (MHSAA) high school hockey comes to a close this weekend at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth. Only the top four seeds remain from all three divisions, and each state champion will be crowned on Saturday, March 8.
Here are the top player from each team in the Frozen Four.
Division 1
Senior defenseman Justin Bloink - No.1 seed Detroit Catholic Central
Bloink has arguably been the most impactful skater on the most dominant team in the state. The senior is tied for first on his team in points (31) and assists (18), and tied for second in goals (13). Bloink will hope to lead Detroit Catholic Central to its sixth straight state championship.
Senior forward Rory Sturos - No. 2 seed Howell
Sturos has 38 points on the season, which is eight more than the next-best Highlander. He had ten multi-point games this season, including a season-high four points (2g, 2a) against Plymouth on Feb. 7.
Senior forward Nolan Kaminski - No. 3 seed Salem
Kaminski dons the captain patch for the Rocks, and he leads them in the goals category this season with 35. He had six multi-goal games this season, including three hat-tricks. The senior also has 32 assists (67 points).
Senior forward Caden Gleason - No. 4 seed Sparta
Gleason leads his team in the points category by 13, as he’s put up 37 (21g, 16a) for the Spartans. He recorded three hat-tricks this season, including back-to-back three-goal performances in November.
Division 2
Junior forward Ayden Cook - No. 1 seed Flint Powers Catholic
Cook led Powers to the semis with a team-high 64 points, and he leads his team in goals (32) by a wide margin. In two regional games, Cook had two goals and two assists.
Senior forward Owen Hall - No. 2 seed Livonia Stevenson
Hall leads his team in every major category this season, with 20 goals and 25 assists (45 points). He is a four-year varsity player and wears the “C” for his squad.
Senior forward Roman Villaire - No. 3 seed Brother Rice
The Warriors are led by Villaire in all aspects of the game, as he leads them in goals (15), assists (24) and points (39). He was responsible for four points in two regional games, which is tied with three other players for a team-high.
Junior forward Landon Smith - No. 4 seed Grandville
Smith is the Bulldogs’ top player in goals (23) and points (47). His 24 assists is second on the team, as forward Bennett Eisma leads the way with 26. Smith is the only Grandville player with at least 40 points.
Division 3
Sophomore forward Thaddeus Raynish - No. 1 seed St. Mary’s Prep
Raynish leads his team in goals (23) and points (36) this season. The sophomore has two goals and two assists in three state tournament games so far.
Senior forward Nick Timko - No. 2 seed Cranbrook Kingswood
The senior is coming off a two-goal performance in a 3-2 win over Gabriel Richard in the quarterfinal. Timko leads his team in every major category, as he has 39 points (19g, 20a) on the season.
Senior forward Brit Heinonen - No. 3 seed Painesdale Jeffers
Heinonen has filled up the state sheet this season, as he’s posted 46 goals and 28 assists (74 points). Through three state tournament games he has two goals and one assist.
Junior forward Gavin Winterstein - No. 4 seed Alpena
Winterstein has accumulated a team-high 45 points this season, including 20 goals and 25 assists. He is second on his team in goals behind Garrett Hamp (26).
