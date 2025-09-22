Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (9/22/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 15-21. Voting closes on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Vivian Alexander of Gregory-Portland (Texas) for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Alexander dominated with 29 kills and 20 digs in a four-set win over King.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Torrie Bubak, sr., Vacaville (California) flag football
Bubak caught a touchdown and had one of Vacaville’s four interceptions on defense in a 33-0 shutout of Vanden.
2. Rio Chesluk, sr., San Marcos (California) flag football
Chesluk caught three touchdowns in a 32-0 rout of Ventura.
3. Emma Harrington, sr., Moriah (New York) soccer
Harrington recorded a hat trick as Moriah downed Ticonderoga, 4-1, in a rematch of last year’s Class C sectional finals.
4. Ava Johnson, sr., Greenway (Minnesota) volleyball
Johnson surpassed the 1,000 career kills mark in a five-set loss to Chisholm. The senior finished the match with 16 kills and 31 digs.
5. Lydia Lynn, jr., Ridgeline (Washington) soccer
Lynn had three goals in a 7-3 win over Ferris.
6. Kaylee Master, jr., Watertown (Massachusetts) field hockey
Master recorded a hat trick in a 7-0 shutout of Woburn.
7. Carolyn Milks, sr., Portsmouth (New Hampshire) soccer
Milks netted four goals — a new career-high — in a 5-0 shutout of Manchester Central/West.
8. Rebekah Mulvihill, fr., Camp Hill (Pennsylvania) soccer
Mulvihill poured in four goals as Camp Hill blanked Big Spring, 8-0.
9. Ava Ortman, sr., Ventura (California) flag football
Ortman threw five touchdowns and ran for another in a 40-13 victory over Rio Mesa.
10. Kylie Rebert, sr., Central York (Pennsylvania) soccer
Rebert recorded her 100th career point in a 2-0 shutout of New Oxford.
11. Adelyn Smith, sr., Lakeland (New Jersey) soccer
Smith scored four goals and had one assist as Lakeland shut out West Milford, 6-0.
12. Mollie Statsick, jr., Sartell (Minnesota) soccer
Statsick had four goals in a 5-0 victory over Little Falls.
13. Ava Thomas, jr., Oxford (Alabama) volleyball
Thomas dominated with 27 kills and 10 digs in a four-set win over Pell City.
14. Avery Warren, jr., Northridge (Alabama) volleyball
Warren filled up the stat sheet with a combined 40 assists, 15 kills, 13 aces and 12 digs in straight sets victories over Paul W. Bryant and Central.
15. Ayanna Watson, sr., Bishop Gorman (Nevada) volleyball
Watson had 28 kills in a four-set victory over Mater Dei (California).
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
