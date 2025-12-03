Vote: Who is the 2025 Michigan Division 2 High School Football Player of the Year?
With the 2025 Michigan high school football season coming to an end, it's time for High School on SI to highlight the top players in every classification in Michigan.
Next, we're taking a look at the some of the best players in Division 2 Michigan high school football. The following players are included in our Division 2 Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Michigan high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated. This vote is merely to engage fans and learn their opinions of who they believe the top players may be.
The poll will close on December 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Izaiah Wright, RB, Gibraltar Carlson
Wright led the state in rushing this season with 2,188 yards on 8.9 yards per carry, and he also scored 31 touchdowns. The senior helped the Marauders reach the regional final, and he is committed to play at Purdue next season.
Tomarion Steward, RB/DE, Muskegon Mona Shores
Steward has cemented himself as one of the best Sailors ever. In his career, Steward accounted for 419 carries (school record), 3,120 yards (school record) and 36 touchdowns (second all-time). He is committed to play at Miami (OH) next season.
Owen Ostipow, QB/ATH, Forest Hills Northern
2025 was a breakout junior season for Ostipow. The junior put up more than 2,100 total yards and 30 total touchdowns. The highlight of his season came in week nine, when Ostipow had 19 carries for 430 yards and six total touchdowns (5 rushing, 1 passing).
Chad Willis, WR, Orchard Lake St. Mary's
Willis is one of the fastest rising recruits in the state, and he is one of the key reasons the Eaglets won the state title. In the semi-finals, Willis had a monster game, including two touchdown catches and more than 100 yards.
Donovan Triplett, RB, Walled Lake Western
The senior ball-carrier posted 1,482 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns this season. Triplett is a 3-star recruit and is committed to Western Michigan.
Jabin Gonzales, QB, Orchard Lake St. Mary's
Gonzales only played six games in the regular season, but he led his team to the state title in the playoffs. The junior QB had nearly 1,700 total yards in those six regular season games, including 19 total touchdowns. In the state championship game, he went 17-22 passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns, adding 104 yards on the ground.
Cole Novara, WR, Dexter
Novara is committed to play baseball at Michigan State, but football coaches might be calling him soon (if they aren't already) after the senior season he had. Novara set single-season records for the state of Michigan in catches (128), receiving yards (2,162) and touchdowns (28). The Dreadnaughts made it to the state finals, and Novara was a key piece of the puzzle.
Wynn Diegel, QB, Midland Dow
Diegel was spectacular for the Chargers this season, racking up 3,085 passing yards with a 70.10% completion percentage. The junior accounted for 35 total touchdowns and threw just four interceptions.
Cooper Arnedt, QB, Dexter
Arnedt had a record-breaking senior season for the Dreadnaughts, and he led them to a runner-up finish. Arnedt broke the record for most single-season passing yards in state history with 4,523, surpassing Jason Fracassa (2009, Sterling Heights Stevenson) and his mark of 4,433.
Jeremiah Whitley, RB, Birmingham Groves
As a junior, Whitley put up 1,538 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns this season. Whitley also helped lead the Falcons to the state semifinals.
