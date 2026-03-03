Previewing the Michigan High School Hockey Finals This Weekend
Michigan high school hockey has its Final Four locked in across all three divisions. Semifinals go Thursday and Friday, leading into the state championship games on Saturday at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.
Michigan high school hockey has a storied tradition with NHL stars, and these young players have a chance to make their mark in history. The state tournament has already been full of surprises, with upsets in every division. Now, with just four teams left, we’re on the verge of finding out who the champions will be. Let's take a look at the semifinal matchups this week.
2026 MHSAA Hockey Semifinals
USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth
Division 1 - March 6
3/6, 5 p.m. - Detroit Catholic Central vs. Rockford
3/6, 7:30p.m. - Utica Eisenhower vs. Northville
Detroit Catholic Central had an upset win over Howell, 1-0, in a quarterfinal matchup. Many thought Howell would win it all, and now the Division 1 title is completely up for grabs. Northville kicked off their playoffs, beating rival Novi in a 3OT thriller, and has kept their foot on the gas, most recently beating Plymouth 7-0. Utica Eisenhower and Rockford both play a difficult regular season schedule and have the talent to win it all as well.
Division 2 - March 5
3/5, 5 p.m. - Flint Powers Catholic vs. University of Detroit Jesuit
3/5, 7:30 p.m. - Caledonia vs. Livonia Stevenson
Flint Powers Catholic has made the jump from Division 3 to Division 2 without any problems. They will have to knock off a very talented U of D team, which has been hot recently. Livonia Stevenson is always in the mix for state titles, but they will have to go through a talented Caledonia team. We could have a rematch of the 2025 state final, where Flint Powers beat Seteveson in overtime.
Division 3 - March 6
3/6, 11 a.m. - Houghton vs. Traverse City St. Francis
3/6, 1:30 p.m. - Orchard Lake St. Mary's vs. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
Two up north powerhouses, Houghton and Traverse City St. Francis, will open up the Division 3 march. Then the favorite and defending champions, Orchard Lake St. Mary's, will take on a Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett team that has won 22 games this year.
2026 MHSAA Hockey Finals - March 7
USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth
Division 1 - 7 p.m.
Division 2 - 11 a.m.
Division 3 - 3 p.m.
All day Saturday at the USA Hockey Arena, the championship games will take center stage. It promises to be an incredible weekend of hockey, and the best part is, the excitement is just getting started.