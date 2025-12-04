Vote: Who is the 2025 Michigan Division 5 High School Football Player of the Year?
The 2025 season of Michigan high school football is over, and High School on SI is shining light on the top players in every classification in Michigan.
It's time to take a look at some of the top players in Division 5 Michigan high school football. The following players are included in our Division 5 Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Michigan high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated. This vote is merely to engage fans and learn their opinions of who they believe the top players may be.
The poll closes on December 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Keegan McCue, S/ATH, Kalamazoo United
McCue was one of the best two-way players in the state this season. The senior had 1,715 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns on offense to go with 125 total tackles, eight TFLs, four interceptions, seven PBUs and a forced fumble. McCue won't be going far to play in college, as he recently committed to Western Michigan.
Collin Abram, RB, Grand Rapids West Catholic
Abram received all-region team honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association, and he proved why in his team's state championship win. Abram put up 154 rushing yards on 17 carries, accounting for 81% of the Falcons' rushing yards (190).
Chase Keller, RB/KR/PR, Howard City Tri-County
In his final high school season, Keller led his team to the playoffs with a standout season. Keller racked up 1,274 total yards and 16 total touchdowns.
Thomas Puksta, WR, Grand Rapids West Catholic
Puksta had six catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' state title win. No other player on his team had more than one catch.
Grady Augustyn, QB, Grand Rapids West Catholic
In the state championship game, Augustyn accounted for more than 200 total yards and three total touchdowns. The senior was a pivotal piece of the Falcons' title run.
Keyontae Gibson, RB, Kelloggsville
In his senior season, Gibson went for 1,448 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He also added 11 receptions, 178 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.
Cayden Bradburn, RB, Whitmore Lake
Bradburn was a force on the ground throughout throughout his senior season. Early in the season, Bradburn broke out for five touchdowns against Auburn Hills Oakland Christian.
Kris King, ATH, Summit Academy
King caught ten interceptions this season, leading the state across every division. The junior also recorded 31 total tackles and three forced fumbles. Offensively, King had six touchdowns and 493 all-purpose yards.
Cash Tedford, RB/KR/PR, Frankenmuth
Out of every kick and punt returner in the state, regardless of division, Tedford had the most return yards with 859. For Division 5, no other player had more than 426. Tedford also led Division 5 with 120 points scored on 20 touchdowns.
Montrell Parker, RB, Hazel Park
Parker was nearly unstoppable in his senior season. On 165 carries, Parker put up 1,766 yards (10.7 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns, averaging 196.2 yards per game.
