Under the Radar No More, 2027 QB Max Griner Is Trending Up After Rivals Miami Showing
I have evaluated quarterbacks in college staff rooms and sat in NFL scouting meetings where traits are debated and graded with precision. When I step onto a field at events like the Elite 11 regional or the Rivals Camp Series in Miami, I am not looking for hype. I am looking for translatable traits.
This was my second time seeing 2027 quarterback Max Griner from Santaluces High School compete live. The first was at Elite 11. The second came last Saturday in Miami.
Both times, I walked away impressed.
Griner is not the loudest name in the 2027 class. But when the ball is snapped, you notice him.
Accuracy is the foundation of his game. He consistently throws receivers open. On outbreaking routes, the ball placement allows for yards after catch. On layered throws, he understands trajectory. He does not just complete passes. He controls where they land.
His release is another separator. It is compact and efficient. There is no wasted motion at the top. The ball comes out on rhythm, which allows timing-based concepts to stay on schedule. In a camp setting where defensive backs are driving aggressively, that quick trigger matters.
What stood out from Elite 11 to Rivals Miami was growth. His footwork looked cleaner. His anticipation sharper. His overall command stronger. As a former coach and scout, improvement between viewings is one of the strongest indicators of upward trajectory. Griner feels like a quarterback whose recruitment is about to accelerate.
The Bigger Picture
Quarterback recruiting is momentum driven. One strong performance builds confidence, two create buzz, and buzz quickly turns into staff interest and offers. From what I have seen live, Max Griner is trending in that direction. His accuracy translates, his quick release holds up under pressure, and the growth he has shown between viewings signals real upside. If that trajectory continues, the under the radar label will not follow him much longer.
Notable Quarterbacks in Miami
Kevin Verpaele — 2027 QB: Merritt Island High School
Verpaele earned MVP honors at the Rivals Elite Camp, and the performance justified the recognition. The 2027 signal caller moved fluidly through individual drills and consistently looked comfortable operating outside the pocket. His dual threat ability was evident, but what separated him was how controlled everything felt.
When matched against defensive backs, Verpaele showed anticipation and confidence attacking tight windows. He did not hesitate on his reads and trusted his timing, delivering the football with conviction. When structure broke down, he was able to create without losing his mechanics or poise, adding a second layer to his game.
Kharim Hughley — 2027 QB: Gainesville High School
Hughley entered camp with the presence you expect from a Clemson pledge. Physically, he looks the part, and his arm talent is evident immediately. The ball jumps off his hand with velocity, but what stood out most was command. He operated drills with confidence, showing strong timing and decisiveness.
Hughley’s ability to drive throws outside the numbers while maintaining accuracy separates him. He combines arm strength with composure, and that balance is why Clemson moved early in securing his commitment. In a setting filled with talent, he looked every bit like a quarterback already preparing for the next level.
DJ Hunter — 2027 QB: Buford High School
Coming out of a powerhouse program like Buford, Hunter showed composure and structure in his game. His mechanics were clean, and he threw a consistent, catchable ball throughout drills. There is discipline in how he operates, and he competes with quiet confidence.