Vote: Who is the top infielder in 2025 Michigan high school baseball?
The 2025 Michigan high school baseball season is underway, so High School on SI is highlighting the top talent in the state by position.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions. We started with outfielders, and no we'll highlight infielders before moving to pitchers. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Voting will close on May 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Who is the top infielder in 2025 Michigan high school baseball?
Isaiah Domey, New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Domey hit .440 as a junior with 27 RBIs. The first baseman is committed to Michigan State.
Evan Kavalick, Sr., Macomb Dakota
Kavalick is a catcher who hit .436 with 30 RBIs. He is committed to Northwood University.
Cash Van Ameyde, Sr., Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
Van Ameyde hit .351 last season, and he is committed to Oakland University.
Dylan Fairchild, Jr., Detroit Catholic Central
Fairchild plays shortstop for the Shamrocks. He is committed to Cincinnati.
Caden Gawkowski, So., Livonia Stevenson
Gawkowski is coming off a strong freshman season where he made the MLive Detroit Metro dream team as an honorable mention.
Broder Katke, So., Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
Katke, a catcher, led Brother Rice in doubles with 13, as of May 9.
Anderson Adams, So., Lake Orion
Adams is a strong left handed hitter and one of the top sophomores.
Tyler Brown, Sr., Novi Christian Academy
Brown made the MLive Detroit Metro dream team as an honorable mention.
Hudson Brzustewicz, Jr., Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Brzustewicz is one of the top prospects in the class of 2026. He’s a lefty hitter who is committed to Notre Dame.
Julian Contreras, Sr. Detroit Western International
Contreras was on the MLive Detroit Metro dream team as an honorable mention, and he is helping Detroit Western to another City Championship.
Luke Crighton, Jr., Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Crighton has moved from the outfield to the infield and the pitchers’ mound for the Eaglets, and he continues to be a threat in the batters’ box. He is committed to Indiana.
Andrew Dilodovico, Sr., Grosse Pointe South
Dilodovico has helped Grosse Pointe South to a school record winning streak. He is committed to Bowling Green State.
Jake Leonard, Sr., Sterling Heights Stevenson
Leonard is a shortstop committed to Wright State. Earlier this season, Leonard had a series against Chippewa Valley and Anchor Bay where he had eight hits, six stolen bases, six runs and five RBIs.
Juan Llanes, Sr., Southgate Anderson
Llanes made the 2024 MHSBCA Division 2 all-state team.
Drake Roa, Sr., Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Roa is committed to Central Michigan.
“They said they really like how I get on base, and how I can run and steal when I get on base,” Roa told Prep Baseball Report. “They like my D, how I can play shortstop or fit in anywhere with my instincts to play outfield. They really like my overall athleticism.”
Ashton Rooney, Sr., Trenton
Rooney is a quality defender from first base, as evidenced by these diving plays.
Bennett Thompson, Jr., Detroit Catholic Central
Thompson can play both catcher and second base. He is committed to Michigan State.
Cameron Thorning, So., Woodhaven
Thorning is one of the top sophomores in the state. He made the MLive Detroit Metro dream team last season.
Luke Smith, Sr., Flushing
Smith had a strong season in 2024, hitting for .396 with 29 RBIs. He was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 1 second team.
Luke Anderson, Sr., Richland Gull Lake
Anderson was on the 2024 MHSBCA Division 2 second team.
Jeremiah Bowman, Ann Arbor Greenhills
Bowman recently had a home run, five hits and five RBIs in a win against Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood.
Cross Darby, Sr., Goodrich
Darby is a talented utility player who can also pitch for Goodrich. He is committed to Mott Community College.
Robby Diment, Sr., Clio
Diment is a pitcher who is also listed as a third baseman and second baseman. He hit .345 with five doubles and 15 walks last season.
Hunter Easton, Sr., Saline
A catcher for Saline, he is committed to Hope College.
Brady Sager, Sr., Chesaning
In April, Sager had a week where he hit six doubles, two home runs and 16 RBIs. Sager is committed to Alma college.
Chance Sobbry, Sr., Dexter
Sobbry surpassed 100 career hits this season. He is committed to Georgia Southern University.
Brendan Thompson, Sr., Forest Hills Eastern
Thompson is a shortstop with a solid arm. He is committed to Cal State Bakersfield.
Recommended Articles