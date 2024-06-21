Live score updates: Rockford vs. Foley in the Minnesota high school baseball in the Class 2A state championship
MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 2-seed Rockford Rockets (25-5) play the Foley Falcons (23-4) in the 2024 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school baseball Class 2A state championship game at Target Field.
The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
FINAL: Rockford 6, Foley 0
LIVE UPDATES
Bottom 7th inning
Haas gets through a clean inning and Rockford wins the Class 2A title.
Top 7th inning
Foley gets through the inning. Rockford leads 6-0 entering the seventh inning.
Bottom 6th inning
Rockford pitcher Will Hass' perfect game is no more with an infield single from Alex Jennison.
Top 6th inning
No runs for Rockford in the sixth. The Rockets lead 6-0.
Bottom 5th inning
Rockford's Hass retired three more.
Top 5 inning
Rockford unable to add more runs in the fifth.
Bottom 4th inning
Foley kept off the bases again. Haas has yet to allow a baserunner.
Top 4th inning
Rockford 6, Foley 0
Aiden Smith then hits a 2-RBI triple for a 6-0 Rockford lead.
With the bases loaded and two outs Max Edwards hits a 2-RBI single to give Rockford a 4-0 lead. Foley replaces Trey Emmerich on the mound with Josiah Peterson.
Bottom 3rd inning
Foley unable to get a runner on base in the third inning.
Top 3rd inning
End of 3rd: Rockford 2, Foley 0
Max Edwards drives in Pat Binnebose with an RBI single for a 1-0 Rockford lead. Aiden Smith drived Bennebose in with an RBI triple for a 2-0 lead with one out.
Bottom 2nd inning
Rockford pitcher Will Hass with five strikeouts through six batters faced.
Top 2nd inning
No runs, no hits in the inning. Score still at zero for both teams.
Bottom 1st inning
Rockford pitcher Will Haas gets through the first three batters to start the game.
Top 1st inning
Rockford gets one runner to first base but can't advance him.
Foley throws the first pitch and we're underway.
LINEUPS
Foley
1. Bryce Gapinksi — CF
2. Josiah Petersen — C
3. Brett Leabch — 3B
4. Reed Hermanson — 1B
5. Trey Emmerich — P
6. Derek Dahman — SS
7. Jayden Enerson — 2B
8. Jace Molitor — LF
9. Alex Jennisen — DH
Rockford
1. Pat Binnebose — 3B
2. Max Edwards — C
3. Aiden Smith — RF
4. Jake Eisentrager — CF
5. Will Haas — P
6. Colton Lundberg — 1B
7. Riley Moran — 2B
8. Wilson Sanderson — SS
9. Owen Schuster — DH
