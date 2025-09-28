Michigan High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - September 28, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season is underway, and High School On SI has top 25 rankings every week. Here are the rankings after five weeks of the season.
Michigan High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - September 28, 2025
No. 1 Cass Tech (5-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Technicians rolled Mumford 48-0, and they have Western International this week.
No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central (5-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Shamrocks dispatched rival De La Salle with ease to a score of 36-6. They’ll face another rival, Brother Rice, on October 5.
No. 3 Hudsonville (5-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Eagles defeated Jenison 42-0, and they’ll have a big game against No. 7 Rockford in the OK-Red Conference this week.
No. 4 Saline (5-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Hornets continued to smash opponents, and this time they defeated Monroe 42-0. They’ll go to Huron this week.
No. 5 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (4-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Eaglets did not play last week. They will play at Detroit Country Day this week.
No. 6 Davison (5-0)
Previous rank: 6
Davison defeated Saginaw United thanks to two passing touchdowns from Jaxson Dosh and two rushing touchdowns from Tyanthony Lewis, according to MaxPreps.com.
No. 7 Rockford (4-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Rams defeated previous No. 12 Grandville 28-0 with an impressive performance from their defense. It won’t get any easier when they play No. 3 Hudsonville this week.
No. 8 Dakota (5-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Cougars defense held Chippewa Falls scoreless in a 20-0 victory. Only Sterling Heights Stevenson scored over 10 points against Dakota, and it was only 14.
No. 9 DeWitt (5-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Panthers remained undefeated and crushed East Lansing 58-0. They will play on the road against Holt this week.
No. 10 Harper Woods (5-0)
Previous rank: 10
Harper Woods defeated Southfield A&T 34-0 on Friday. Senior Dakota Guerrant scored on a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and on defense with an interception.
No. 11 Grand Blanc (5-0)
Previous rank: 11
The Bobcats routed Everett 41-6 and will face Lapeer next week.
No. 12 East Kentwood (4-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Falcons defeated Caledonia 42-6, and they play West Ottawa this week, a team coming off its first win of the season last week against Grand Haven.
No. 13 Detroit King (3-2)
Previous rank: 14
The Crusaders crushed Detroit International 74-0, and they’ll look to do the same this week against East English Village Prep.
No. 14 Clarkston (4-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Wolves defeated previous No. 19 Adams 21-7. The win avenged a playoff loss to the Highlanders last season. Running back Lukas Boman scored two critical touchdowns for the Wolves.
No. 15 Grandville (3-2)
Previous rank: 12
Grandville fell to another top team in the state. This time, the Rockford Rams blanked the Bulldogs 28-0.
No. 16 Grosse Pointe South (5-0)
Previous rank: 17
The Blue Devils stayed undefeated with a 47-25 win against Roseville in a Macomb Area Conference White Division game. Grosse Pointe South scored 33 points in the fourth quarter to rally for the wins.
No. 17 West Bloomfield (5-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Lakers handled a good Groves squad 20-7 last week. They’ll face an Oxford team on the cusp of the top-25 this week.
No. 18 Belleville (4-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Tigers outlasted Livonia Franklin 31-21 last week. They’ll face another KLAA-E foe, Dearborn, this week.
No. 19 Goodrich (5-0)
Previous rank: 20
The Martians defeated Clio 65-14, and they will face a 3-2 Owosso team this week.
No. 20 Carlson (5-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Marauders defeated Taylor 48-8, and they will face Anderson at home this week.
No. 21 Portage Central (5-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Mustangs blew out Mattawan 46-3. They have a road game against Kalamazoo Central next week.
No. 22 Dexter (4-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Dreadnaughts defeated a good Chelsea team 42-28, and they’ll face Temperance Bedford next week.
No. 23 Adams (3-2)
Previous rank: 19
The Highlanders suffered their second loss to a ranked team this season with a 21-7 loss to No. 14 Clarkston. Quarterback Rino Watters returned from injury in the game and played through much of it.
No. 24 Brighton (4-1)
Previous rank: N/R
Brighton enters the rankings after a 21-14 win against previous No. 24 Northville. The Bulldogs stuffed the Mustangs on a critical fourth down inside the 10-yard line late in the game. Brody Shannon made the stop.
No. 25 Muskegon (3-2)
Previous rank: N/R
Muskegon’s two losses are to No. 15 Grandville and No. 7 Rockford. The Big Reds topped Forest Hills Northern 40-21 last week, and they’ll face a previously ranked Mona Shores team this week.
More from High School On SI