Minneapolis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025
There are 146 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area between Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Minneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 4 Shakopee hosting No. 9 Lakeville South and No.1 Maple Grove welcoming in No. 5 Eden Prairie in an awesome top-five showdown.
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area on Thursday, September 4. You can follow each game live on our Minneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Randolph vs Goodhue, 7:00 PM
Kennedy vs St. Louis Park, 7:00 PM
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 144 games schedules across the Minneapolis metro area on Friday, September 5, with 16 ranked teams in action. You can follow each game live on our Minneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Stillwater vs Park, 5:00 PM
St Croix Lutheran/Unity/Josephs-Tobias HomeSchool vs Johnson, 6:00 PM
Edison vs Breck, 6:00 PM
Roseau vs Staples-Motley, 6:00 PM
Lakeview vs Lac qui Parle Valley, 6:00 PM
Two Rivers vs Simley, 6:00 PM
Park Christian vs Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 6:00 PM
Park Center vs Robbinsdale Armstrong, 6:00 PM
New Prague vs St. Francis, 6:00 PM
St. Croix Lutheran vs Johnson, 6:00 PM
Hill-Murray vs Minneapolis Southwest, 6:00 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs Elk River, 6:00 PM
Como Park vs North, 6:00 PM
Winona vs Columbia Heights, 6:00 PM
Brainerd vs Duluth East, 6:00 PM
Blaine vs Rogers, 6:00 PM
Hastings vs Jefferson, 6:30 PM
Harding vs Tartan, 6:30 PM
Rockford vs Watertown-Mayer, 7:00 PM
Red Wing vs Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:00 PM
Pine Island vs Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 7:00 PM
Concordia Academy vs PACT Charter, 7:00 PM
Montevideo vs Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 7:00 PM
Minneapolis North vs St. Agnes, 7:00 PM
Melrose vs Sauk Centre, 7:00 PM
New London-Spicer vs Litchfield, 7:00 PM
La Crescent-Hokah vs Lake City, 7:00 PM
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity vs B O L D, 7:00 PM
Jordan vs Holy Family Catholic, 7:00 PM
Foley vs Pierz, 7:00 PM
New Ulm vs Fairmont/Martin Luther, 7:00 PM
Park Rapids vs Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 7:00 PM
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted vs Dassel-Cokato, 7:00 PM
Belle Plaine vs Waseca, 7:00 PM
Annandale vs Glencoe-Silver Lake, 7:00 PM
Albany vs Apollo, 7:00 PM
Luverne vs Sibley East, 7:00 PM
Windom vs Pipestone, 7:00 PM
Pillager vs Thief River Falls, 7:00 PM
Minnewaska Area vs Osakis, 7:00 PM
Maple River vs Medford, 7:00 PM
Minnesota Valley Lutheran vs Le Sueur-Henderson, 7:00 PM
Paynesville vs Kimball, 7:00 PM
Redwood Valley vs Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 7:00 PM
Cotter vs Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:00 PM
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs St. Clair, 7:00 PM
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial vs Jackson County Central, 7:00 PM
Holdingford vs Royalton, 7:00 PM
Frazee vs Menahga, 7:00 PM
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton vs United South Central, 7:00 PM
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs Sleepy Eye, 7:00 PM
Red Lake County Central vs Red Lake, 7:00 PM
Cedar Mountain vs Wabasso, 7:00 PM
Lewiston-Altura vs Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:00 PM
Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] vs Norwood-Young America, 7:00 PM
Wadena-Deer Creek vs Lake Park-Audubon, 7:00 PM
Blooming Prairie vs Blue Earth Area, 7:00 PM
St. Cloud Cathedral vs Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 7:00 PM
Aitkin vs Mora, 7:00 PM
Totino-Grace vs Stewartville, 7:00 PM
St. Peter vs Worthington, 7:00 PM
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop vs St. James, 7:00 PM
Hayfield vs New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, 7:00 PM
Crosby-Ironton vs East Central, 7:00 PM
Deer River vs Greenway, 7:00 PM
Pine River-Backus vs Nevis, 7:00 PM
Yellow Medicine East vs Dawson-Boyd, 7:00 PM
Pequot Lakes vs Rock Ridge, 7:00 PM
Rush City vs Mountain Iron-Buhl, 7:00 PM
Chisholm vs Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:00 PM
Richfield vs South St. Paul, 7:00 PM
Eden Valley-Watkins vs Minneota, 7:00 PM
Zimmerman vs Princeton, 7:00 PM
Mayer Lutheran vs Martin County West, 7:00 PM
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle vs Browerville, 7:00 PM
Parkers Prairie vs Breckenridge, 7:00 PM
Hibbing vs North Branch, 7:00 PM
New Ulm vs Fairmont, 7:00 PM
Pine City vs Braham, 7:00 PM
Mound-Westonka vs Willmar, 7:00 PM
Marshall vs Rocori, 7:00 PM
Benson vs Upsala, 7:00 PM
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs West Central Area, 7:00 PM
Canby vs MACCRAY, 7:00 PM
Barnum vs Moose Lake/Willow River, 7:00 PM
Lester Prairie vs B O L D, 7:00 PM
St. Cloud Tech vs Sartell-St. Stephen, 7:00 PM
Little Falls vs Milaca, 7:00 PM
St. Thomas Academy vs Mayo, 7:00 PM
Washburn vs Kasson-Mantorville, 7:00 PM
Owatonna vs Mankato West, 7:00 PM
Roseville vs Mounds View, 7:00 PM
Moorhead vs Woodbury, 7:00 PM
John Marshall vs Mankato East, 7:00 PM
Irondale vs Spring Lake Park, 7:00 PM
Fridley vs St. Anthony Village, 7:00 PM
Highland Park vs Mahtomedi, 7:00 PM
Northfield vs Faribault, 7:00 PM
Lakeville South vs Shakopee, 7:00 PM
Minnetonka vs St. Michael-Albertville, 7:00 PM
Providence Academy vs Delano, 7:00 PM
Farmington vs Lakeville North, 7:00 PM
Orono vs Byron, 7:00 PM
St. Paul Central vs Cretin-Derham Hall, 7:00 PM
Wayzata vs Edina, 7:00 PM
Eden Prairie vs Maple Grove, 7:00 PM
Big Lake vs Spectrum, 7:00 PM
Century vs Chaska, 7:00 PM
Hopkins vs East Ridge, 7:00 PM
Chisago Lakes Area vs Cambridge-Isanti, 7:00 PM
Hutchinson vs Becker, 7:00 PM
Eagan vs Prior Lake, 7:00 PM
Burnsville vs Chanhassen, 7:00 PM
Coon Rapids vs White Bear Lake, 7:00 PM
Robbinsdale Cooper vs Buffalo, 7:00 PM
Grand Rapids vs Bemidji, 7:00 PM
Centennial vs Osseo, 7:00 PM
Benilde-St. Margaret's vs Academy of Holy Angels, 7:00 PM
Monticello vs Alexandria, 7:00 PM
Forest Lake vs Anoka, 7:00 PM
Champlin Park vs Andover, 7:00 PM
Chippewa Falls vs New Richmond, 7:00 PM
Hudson vs Menomonie, 7:00 PM
Cadott vs Webster, 7:00 PM
Marshfield vs Rice Lake, 7:00 PM
Cameron vs Unity, 7:00 PM
Colfax vs Turtle Lake, 7:00 PM
Glenwood City vs Grantsburg, 7:00 PM
Fall Creek vs Mondovi, 7:00 PM
Prescott vs Ellsworth, 7:00 PM
Superior vs River Falls, 7:00 PM
Elk Mound vs Neillsville, 7:00 PM
Elmwood/Plum City vs Boyceville, 7:00 PM
Spring Valley vs Clear Lake, 7:00 PM
Eau Claire North vs Wausau West, 7:00 PM
Stevens Point vs Eau Claire Memorial, 7:00 PM
Durand vs Stanley-Boyd, 7:00 PM
Hayward vs Barron, 7:00 PM
St. Croix Central vs Baldwin-Woodville, 7:00 PM
Northwestern vs Spooner, 7:00 PM
Ashland vs St. Croix Falls, 7:00 PM
Bloomer vs Cumberland, 7:00 PM
Somerset vs Amery, 7:00 PM
Altoona vs Osceola, 7:00 PM
