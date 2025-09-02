Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - September 2, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season is underway, and High School On SI has top-25 rankings for every week of the season.
Blaine jumps into the top 10 after defeating Lakeville North 21-14, and six new teams jump into the rankings.
Top 25 Minnesota High School Football Rankings - September 2, 2025
1. Maple Grove (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. No. 6 Eden Prairie (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove went on the road and picked up a solid road win, 37-17 at Stillwater, a 4-5 team from a year ago. The Crimson led 17-7 at the half. The Ponies pulled within a touchdown with 10:02 remaining before the visitors scored the final 10 points of the night to pull away. James Engle Jr. ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a game the Crimson moved the ball efficiently, if not overexplosively.
2. Minnetonka (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s game: Sept. 5 at St. Michael-Albertville (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka got its work done early in a 41-0 win vs. East Ridge (0-1). The Skippers scored on each of their five first-half possessions, including a 70-yard sprint by Caleb Francois, who led with three rushing touchdowns and 179 yards.
Caden Gutzmer had two passing touchdowns in his starting quarterback debut in replacement of Francois, who’s moved to running back where he’ll play collegiately.
3. Edina (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. Wayzata (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Edina put up points in a way it’s grown accustomed to in recent years. The Hornets won their opener 49-21 at Hopkins (0-1). The Royals were able to hang in for the first half but were blanked in the second. Mason West tossed four touchdowns and over 200 yards, while Chase Bjorgaard neared the 200 mark on the ground with two scores.
4. Shakopee (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. No. 9 Lakeville South (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee is yet another top-five team to win 41-0 in Week 1. The Sabers’ performance was arguably more impressive considering it came over preseason No. 16 Eagan (0-1). The Sabers were in control from the start, leading 21-0 after the first quarter.
5. Eden Prairie (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s game: Sept. 5 at No. 1 Maple Grove (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie dismantled a 2024 Class 6A semifinalist, winning at home 49-21 vs. previous No. 13 Anoka (0-1). It wasn’t as close as the score indicates as the Tornadoes scored two fourth quarter touchdowns after the Eagles called off the dogs. Andrew Johnson and Justice Bates each had two touchdowns. The defense pitched a first-half shutout.
6. Moorhead (1-0)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s game: Sept. 5 at Woodbury (1-0)
Ranking rationale: In a battle of two new teams to Class 6A, one looked more equipped to handle the jump than the other. Host Moorhead rolled 48-10 vs. Rogers (0-1). A 29-0 third quarter helped the Spuds pull away from a three-point halftime lead. One of the top juniors in the state, Jett Feeney, threw for nearly 300 yards.
7. Forest Lake (1-0)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s game: Sept. 5 at No. 22 Anoka (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Forest Lake rode what’s expected to be a stingy defense led by future Gopher defensive lineman Howie Johnson to a 21-18 win vs. previous No. 15 Prior Lake (0-1). The Rangers blanked the Lakers in the first and fourth quarters. Mack Jurkovich ran for 142 yards and a touchdown.
8. Chanhassen (1-0)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. Burnsville (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Chanhassen won a matchup we could very well see again come November. It survived 24-22 at Alexandria (0-1), which moved up seven spots this week despite the loss.
The Storm surged late, coming back from a touchdown deficit with a 17-8 fourth quarter thanks to a game-winning 29-yard field goal by Michael McDowell as time expired to beat the defending Class 5A runners up. They outgained the Cardinals 412-318. Nathan Ramler threw for 352 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
9. Lakeville South (1-0)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s game: Sept. 5 at No. 4 Shakopee (1-0)
Ranking rationale: A new-look Lakeville South still boasts a familiar dominant run game. Nicolas Swanson set the tone with a 77-yard touchdown run on the Cougars’ first play from scrimmage. He finished with 14 carries for 244 yards in a 34-7 win vs. previous No. 12 Mounds View (0-1). Swanson also had a 64-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
10. Blaine (1-0)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s game: Sept. 5 at Rogers (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Blaine won one of the more intriguing Week 1 matchups, prevailing 21-14 at home vs. previous No. 9 Lakeville North (0-1). This was a back-and-forth affair with Jameson Niska ending the stalemate with a 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The quarterback accounted for all three of his team’s touchdowns with one through the air and two on the ground. This could wind up being the Bengals’ toughest game on their schedule, so coming out on top in this one was huge.
11. Elk River (1-0)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Elk River plays its games outdoors like everyone else, but its scores can sometimes skew toward games of the arena variety. The defending Class 5A champion Elks hung on to win a 50-42 thriller at Bemidji (0-1).
Elk River relied on its patented rushing attack to the tune of 499 yards. Baredon Becker had 172 of them and Carsyn Kleffman 159. The Elks staved off a potential game-tying drive in the closing minutes at midfield after scoring the go-ahead score with under four to play.
12. Lakeville North (0-1)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. No. 17 Farmington (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville North owns the distinction of being the top 0-1 team in this week’s Power 25. The Panthers shouldn’t hang their heads too much after dropping a 21-14 battle at Blaine (1-0), which rose four spots to No. 10 this week.
It was a see-saw matchup that swung the home team’s way with the final touchdown coming at the 8:30 mark. North recovered a fumble in the first quarter to help set up a first-quarter touchdown that gave the Panthers an early lead.
13. Prior Lake (0-1)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. Eagan (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Despite a Week 1 loss, Prior Lake still climbs in this week’s Power 25. The Lakers went toe-to-toe on the road against a team that could make a deep run in the Class 6A postseason, falling 21-18 against No. 7 Forest Lake (1-0). Colten Gunderson led with 58 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Lakers drove into the red zone late in the game with a chance to tie or take the lead before turning it over on downs.
14. Mankato East (1-0)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. Rochester John Marshall (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Mankato East opened with a statement win, rolling 28-7 at previous No. 17 Owatonna (0-1). Blake Kamphoff housed an 88-yard touchdown run to put the Cougars up two scores in the first half. East is an athletic team that also boasts experience on the lines.
15. Andover (1-0)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. No. 21 Champlin Park (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Andover is one of the biggest risers in this week’s Power 25 thanks to a 44-20 shellacking at previous No. 19 Wayzata (0-1). Joseph Mapson was electric for Andover, which makes the jump this year to Class 6A. He ran for 216 yards and five touchdowns while throwing for another.
16. Alexandria (0-1)
Previous ranking: 23
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. No. 25 Monticello (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria showed more in a loss than many Power 25 teams did in victory. The Cardinals led for a good chunk of their season opener at home vs. fellow Class 5A heavyweight and No. 8 Chanhassen (1-0) until a game-winning 29-yard field goal sailed through to give the Storm a 24-22 victory.
There were some question marks entering the season if 2024 state runner up Alexandria could move the ball following the graduation of star quarterback Chase Thompson. Talan Witt showed promise with two touchdowns, including one that could’ve been the game-winner with 46 seconds left.
17. Farmington (1-0)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s game: Sept. 5 at No. 12 Lakeville North (0-1)
Ranking rationale: It wasn’t always pretty, but Farmington did enough to get a Week 1 win, something several neighboring teams in the preseason Power 25 cannot say. The Tigers prevailed 35-28 vs. Eastview (0-1). Ty Beck ran for 136 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries.
18. Stewartville (1-0)
Previous ranking: 25
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. Totino-Grace (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Stewartville handled its first game making the jump to Class 4A with aplomb. The Tigers rolled 25-6 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (0-1), scoring a touchdown in every quarter. Malik Abdi ran for 163 yards and a touchdown as Stewartville accrued 230 yards on the ground. B-SM was held to 125 yards of total offense.
19. Orono (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
This week’s game: Sept. 5 at No. 23 Byron (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Orono wasn’t intimidated by welcoming the defending Class 4A champion to its house on opening night. The Spartans blanked previous No. 24 Becker (0-1), 21-0. Griffin Maurer ran and passed for a touchdown, while the defense forced a usually tidy opponent into three turnovers.
20. Mahtomedi (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. St. Paul Highland Park (0-1)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi snatches the No. 20 ranking from the team it just beat. The Zephyrs opened the season with a 21-19 upset vs. usual Class 5A juggernaut Mankato West (0-1).
An 81-yard touchdown rush by Gavin Kruse and nearly 100 yards on the night for Jacob Reubish provided enough offense to stave off a late rally after leading 14-0. The Scarlets pulled within two with 2:20 remaining.
21. Champlin Park (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
This week’s game: Sept. 5 at No. 15 Andover (1-0)
Ranking rationale: The Rebels scored 21 of the final 27 points to win 21-12 at home vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-1). Their defense only allowed one touchdown all night to the Knights, who went up early on a pick-six. A 74-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter by Preston Nelson helped Champlin Park go up two scores.
22. Anoka (0-1)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. No. 7 Forest Lake (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Anoka will get another chance to prove itself before completely falling out of the Power 25, but Week 1 was ugly for the 2024 Class 6A semifinalists. The Tornadoes got down 35-0 at the half before making it a little more respectable late in a 49-21 loss at Eden Prairie (1-0), which climbed a spot to No. 5 this week.
23. Byron (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. No. 19 Orono (1-0)
Ranking rationale: One of the top unranked teams entering the season showed why it probably belonged in the Power 25 in the first place. The Bears rolled 42-12 at Holy Angels (0-1) in a game they led 21-0 after the first quarter and later 42-0. Byron picked off three passes. Eli Rodemeyer threw two touchdown passes.
24. ROCORI (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
This week’s game: Sept. 5 vs. Marshall (1-0)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace went undefeated in the regular season in 2024. That won’t be happening again. ROCORI made sure of it with a commanding 28-7 win at the Eagles’ nest. Max Fredin carved up the T-G defense, finishing 31-for-46 for 273 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This was quite the debut for new head coach Greg Enz.
25. Monticello (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
This week’s game: Sept. 5 at No. 16 Alexandria (0-1)
Ranking rationale: There was no Week 1 letdown for Monticello, which broke a 36-year state tournament drought in 2024. The Magic moved the ball efficiently all night in a 34-18 win at Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-1).
Cale Holthaus was as tough as a brick house to bring down, eclipsing 100 yards rushing before halftime. Monticello never punted all night and its defense allowed just two touchdowns as the Storm’s other score came on a kick return.
