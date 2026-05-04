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Minnesota High School Baseball Top 25 State Rankings - May 4

No. 1 Farmington (13-1)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s games: May 4 vs. Lakeville South (3-7), May 5 at No. 16 New Prague (7-3), May 6 vs. Eastview (0-14), May 7 at Prior Lake (8-6), May 8 at Eagan (7-6)

Ranking rationale: With previous No. 1 Mounds View (11-2) losing a pair of games and Farmington posting a 3-0 week, highlighted by a 7-4 win at current No. 2 Shakopee (11-2), the Tigers are your new No. 1. Farmington’s three-run top of the fourth inning put them ahead after a 4-3 deficit through three against the Sabers.

Gavin Renwick went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Ben Keppler also went 2-for-3 with an RBI. The Tigers kept it going with a 5-3 win at Burnsville (3-9), scoring all their runs in the first three innings. Benne Fenske went 3-for-4 with a double and Renwick went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

A busy week continued with a 4-3 win vs. Rochester Mayo (6-11). There were three lead changes and one tie in a game where both teams scored a run in the seventh. The Tigers walked it off on a Keppler RBI single. Cooper Fernelius allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings. No theatrics were needed in an 11-1 neutral field romp in five innings vs. No. 8 Woodbury (11-3). Hennen, Renwick and Ty Beck each had two hits. The Tigers mashed five doubles, as well as a triple by Renwick.

Brodie Gibart allowed just two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in a complete game. Farmington notched its third ranked win of the week with a 20-6 neutral field win in six innings vs. previous No. 17 East Ridge (10-5). Fenske went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Keppler went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and five RBI.

No. 2 Shakopee (11-2)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s games: May 4 vs. Eastview (0-14), May 6 at Burnsville (3-9), May 7 vs. Eagan (7-6)

Ranking rationale: With its only losses coming to current No. 1 Farmington (13-1), Shakopee moves up this week to the No. 2 slot.

The Sabers are cool in the clutch. They’re a perfect 3-0 in one-run games this season after escaping with a 7-6 win in nine innings vs. Apple Valley (4-9). Shakopee battled back from an early 5-1 deficit to score five straight before the Eagles tied it in the seventh.

Colton Jenks had two hits, a double and RBI. Shakopee got swept by Farmington in the season series, falling 7-4 at home in their second meeting. The Sabers led 4-3 after three prior to the Tigers adding three in the fourth and another in the seventh. Logan Krosch went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Cooper Lenz went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Shakopee bounced back in a big way with a 12-2 win in five innings vs. previous No. 6 Rosemount (9-3). Jenks went 2-for-2 with a triple, home run and four RBI.

Kaden Olson went 2-for-3 with two RBI to go with five innings pitched with two (unearned) runs, four hits, five strikeouts and two walks. The Sabers capped the week with a 4-1 win vs. previous No. 11 New Prague (7-3). Lenz went 2-for-3, Keegan Hutson homered and Ryan Doble pitched a complete game four-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts.

No. 3 Mounds View (11-2)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s games: May 4 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (2-9), May 6 at No. 24Cretin-Derham Hall (7-5), May 8 vs. Irondale (1-10), May 9 vs. Osseo (3-9) at Centennial, May 9 at No. 12 Centennial (9-2)

Ranking rationale: In a year full of parity, it seemed inevitable Mounds View would trip up somewhere. The Mustangs’ first loss coming to White Bear Lake (3-6) was far less probable. In a Tuesday shocker, the host Bears won 8-5. Mounds View led 5-4 before WBL tied it in the fifth and scored three in the sixth. Carter Byers and Jackson Tretter were bright spots with two hits each.

Mounds View had revenge on its mind when they hosted WBL two days later, winning 10-2. The Mustangs scored in five different innings including three in the first. Tretter went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Jackson Glancey hit a solo homer. Jayson Cook allowed one run (earned) and struck out six in five innings.

Mounds View dropped another last week, falling 8-5 at new No. 6 Stillwater (9-3). The Mustangs led 5-1 before the Ponies flipped the script with six in the bottom of the sixth. It spoiled a 3-for-4 day with two RBI and a triple for Liam Berlien, as well as Sawyer Shewmake’s five-inning start where he allowed one unearned run on one hit with six strikeouts.

Mounds View closed the week with a 4-2 win vs. Blaine (6-6) at Target Field. R.J. Madison went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Andrew Gette went five innings, allowing four hits, one run (earned) and one walk with nine strikeouts.

No. 4 Chaska (10-2)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s games: May 4 at Maple Grove (6-5), May 5 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-5), May 7 vs. No. 11 Orono (10-1), May 8 at No. 16 New Prague (7-3)

Ranking rationale: Chaska rolled 11-0 in five innings at a Bloomington Jefferson (6-4) team that was in Power 25 consideration last week. Matthew Welter homered twice to lead the team’s 12-hit day. He also tossed five innings of three-hit ball. The Hawks were derailed 6-3 vs. Waconia (7-4). They tallied three doubles in the game and led 1-0 after five innings before the Wildcats hung six on the board in the top of the sixth.

Chaska got back on track with a sweep of previous No. 19 Wayzata (8-5). It won 10-0 on the road and 3-2 in 10 innings the next day in Delano. Kalin Jochum went the distance in game one, allowing three hits and three walks with three strikeouts. He shut out a team that just hung nine runs on Maple Grove two days prior. After Wayzata tied game two with a run in the top of the seventh, an error brought in the winning run in the 10th. Jochum, Dylan Giese and Maxwell Epple each had two hits.

Giese pitched five middle innings of one-hit, shutout ball with three strikeouts. Owen Strey pitched the final four innings, allowing one run, four hits and striking out six. The week ended with an 8-3 win at previous No. 5 Delano (9-3). Mason Gutowsky led with a 2-for-3 day with an RBI and double. Jed Keenan got the win in five innings of work, allowing three runs and six hits with four strikeouts.

No. 5 Rosemount (9-3)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s games: May 4 vs. Prior Lake (8-6), May 6 vs. Eagan (7-6), May 7 at Eastview (0-14), May 8 vs. No. 6 Stillwater (9-3) at Waconia, May 9 at No. 20 Waconia (7-4), May 9 vs. No. 14 Minnetonka (9-4) at Waconia

Ranking rationale: Rosemount’s only three losses this season are to the top two teams in this week’s ranking. It had no trouble at Burnsville (3-9) in a 6-0 win. Jake Michel led with two hits and Evan Boll pitched six innings allowing just one hit (a single) with seven strikeouts and three walks to go with a two-RBI single at the plate.

The Irish added a 12-2 win vs. an Apple Valley (4-9) team that took then- No. 3 Shakopee (11-2) to extra innings the previous day. Michel went 2-for-2 with a double, homer and three RBI. Colin Blume went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Jackson Agee had a two-RBI triple. Ben Lillemoen went five innings allowing two earned runs with five strikeouts and no walks.

Rosemount wished it gave Shakopee as good of a game as Apple Valley did. The Irish fell 12-2 in five innings at the Sabers. Charlie Wielinski was a bright spot, going 2-for-2 with a double.

No. 6 Stillwater (9-3)

Previous ranking: 18

This week’s games: May 4 at East Ridge (8-6), May 6 vs. Roseville (3-9), May 7 at No. 8 Woodbury (11-4), May 8 vs. No. 5 Rosemount (9-3) at Waconia, May 9 at No. 20 Waconia (7-4), May 9 vs. No. 14 Minnetonka (9-4) at Waconia

Ranking rationale: Stillwater is one of this week’s biggest movers thanks to a 4-0 week capped by an 8-5 win vs. previous No. 1 Mounds View (10-2). First, the Ponies swept a doubleheader at Irondale (1-10) 6-0 and 4-1. Camden Olson threw six shutout innings and Sam Kruse completed the shutout in the seventh. Gus Gregg went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Leighton Egger went the distance in the other game, allowing one earned run on three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. Evan Heuer and Cooper Madison led with two hits.

Stillwater has shut out three opponents after going on the road to blank Blaine (6-6) 8-0. Ryan VanGunst tossed a three-hit complete game with two walks and four strikeouts. He helped his cause going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Caleb Lovaas-Simon had a double and three RBI. The win over the Mustangs was a wild one. Mounds View looked poised to complete the season sweep after a four-run fourth inning put them up 5-1.

The Ponies came back with seven in the bottom of the sixth to pull off the stunner and win their seventh straight. Max Prideaux went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI. Relievers Bennett Fox and Carter Nelson held Mounds View to one hit, one walk and no runs over the final three innings.

No. 7 St. Michael-Albertville (7-3)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s games: May 4 at No. 23 Andover (9-4), May 6 vs. No. 15 Edina (9-4), May 8 at No. 18 Champlin Park (7-4), May 9 vs. Brainerd (2-7) at Moorhead, May 9 at No. 9 Moorhead (6-1)

Ranking rationale: The Knights tripped up against a team that’s spent time in the Power 25 this season. They fell 8-4 in eight innings vs. Buffalo (5-5) after leading 4-3 through four. The Bison broke a tie with four runs in the top of the eighth.

Ryan Kurth, Tyler Haring and Thomas Lahr all had two hits with Kurth and Haring doubling and Lahr driving in two. St. Michael-Albertville finished the week strong with a 10-5 win vs. Eden Prairie (4-8), a 9-5 win at Alexandria (7-6) and a 3-2 neutral site win that ended No. 9 Monticello’s (9-1) perfect season.

Taylan Siens went 2-for-4 with a homer vs. the Eagles. Carter Sackett got the win in 5 ⅓ innings with three runs and five hits allowed. The Knights got out to a 6-0 lead against the Cardinals and were led by 3-for-4 days by Haring and Siens, who both doubled. Blake Klinkhammer went six innings allowing three runs on eight hits. Siens went 2-for-4 against the Magic and Siens provided what proved to be the game-winning RBI single in the fifth.

No. 8 Woodbury (11-4)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s games: May 4 vs. Forest Lake (5-6), May 6 at White Bear Lake (4-7), May 7 vs. No. 5 Stillwater (9-3)

Ranking rationale: Despite losing twice last week, Woodbury drops just one spot due to plenty of other attrition around them. They don’t have a bad loss and own a win over defending Class 4A state champ and No. 24 Cretin-Derham Hall (7-5).

Woodbury scored the final eight runs in an 8-3 win vs. Roseville (3-9). The Royals trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the third and took the lead in the fourth. Kai Larsen went 2-for-3 with a pair of steals. Emmett Snuggerud had a triple and four RBI. Charlie Zavadsky posted five innings with five hits and six strikeouts.

Woodbury took down previous No. 17 East Ridge (8-6) 10-3 at home. The Royals broke a 3-3 tie with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Hayden Wagner led with a 2-for-2 day with two RBI and a double. Luke Burton allowed one earned run, four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in a complete game. The Raptors got revenge on their home turf two days later with a 6-3 win. Matthew Markfort and Snuggerud each had two hits.

Woodbury recovered to beat Rochester Mayo (6-11) 6-3 in Miesville. The Spartans were held scoreless over the final five innings, including by reliever Stephen Loshek who pitched two no-hit, shutout innings. Larsen went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBI. The Saturday twin bill ended in an 11-1 loss in five innings to new No. 1 Farmington (13-1). The Royals were held to just two singles and two walks.

No. 9 Monticello (9-1)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s games: May 6 vs. Bemidji (4-2), May 7 at Becker (6-5), May 8 at No. 22 Spring Lake Park (9-4)

Ranking rationale: Monticello scored five runs in the sixth inning in a 6-1 win at a good St. Francis (5-4) team. Cale Holthaus went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and RBI. Carter Anderson pitched 6 1/3 innings with six hits and a run allowed with four strikeouts. The Magic ran it up 15-0 in five innings vs. Zimmerman (1-9).

Dom Marschel went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and RBI. Holthaus had a triple and two RBI. Adam Brenny threw four shutout innings with two hits, no walks and two strikeouts. Monticello’s undefeated season came to an end in a 3-2 neutral field loss vs. current No. 7 St. Michael-Albertville (7-3).

Each team scored two runs in the first inning before the Knights went ahead in the fifth. Brenny had two of the Magic’s four hits, including a double. Carson Deibele pitched well in the loss, allowing three runs (all unearned) on four hits with six strikeouts and a couple walks.

No. 10 Moorhead (6-1)

Previous ranking: 20

This week’s games: May 4 at No. 14 Minnetonka (9-4), May 4 at Elk River (5-4), May 6 at No. 21 Anoka (7-3), May 8 vs. Brainerd (2-7), May 9 vs. No. 18 Champlin Park (7-4), May 9 vs. No. 7 St. Michael-Albertville (7-3)

Ranking rationale: Moorhead jumps up in the ranking after a 2-0 week against South Dakota foes and tons of other ranked teams taking losses. The Spuds won 7-1 at Fargo South (10-6) and 7-1 vs. Fargo Davies (7-8). Carson Heinsch, Taye Reich and Brayden Kvamme each had two hits against South. Jonah Meyer allowed four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in a complete game.

The Spuds held Davies scoreless until the seventh inning. Heinsch and Reich had two more hits apiece. Gavin Marsden went four innings in the win with just one hit and three walks allowed with four strikeouts.

No. 11 Orono (10-1)

Previous ranking: 21

This week’s games: May 6 at Totino-Grace (7-5), May 7 at No. 4 Chaska (10-2), May 9 vs. Chanhassen (6-5) at Delano

Ranking rationale: Orono throttled a St. Louis Park (5-7) team that’s proven capable of pulling off an upset. The host Spartans thrashed the Orioles 14-5 and led 9-0 after three innings. Five Orono players tallied two hits, led by a pair of doubles and three RBI from Easton Ahrens. Chaz Brookins allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks in four innings. Another team capable of perhaps pulling an upset was throttled.

The Spartans won 14-1 in five innings at Hutchinson (6-7). The tone was set in a five-run first inning. Gavin McGuird went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Keegan Flansburg went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a double. Evan Grove allowed one unearned run on two hits in five innings with five strikeouts to go with a hit and two walks at the plate.

Orono had as good a week as anyone in the state as it also won 7-6 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-5) and 5-4 vs. previous No. 5 Delano (9-3). The Red Knights were shut down after scoring five in the first inning. Orono plated four in the top of the seventh for a late comeback. Ahrens went 2-for-3 with a double and Brookins also had two hits.

Henrik Munsch got the win in six scoreless innings of relief. He struck out three and allowed three hits and two walks. The signature win over the Tigers saw the script flipped as the Spartans got out to a quick 3-0 lead before needing a walk-off winner on Brookins’ RBI single. Flansburg tied the game on an RBI walk. Ahrens and Walker had two hits.

No. 12 Centennial (9-2)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s games: May 4 vs. Eden Prairie (4-8), May 5 vs. Rogers (3-9), May 7 at Coon Rapids (3-9), May 8 vs. Osseo (3-9), May 9 vs. Irondale (1-10), May 9 vs. No. 3 Mounds View (10-2)

Ranking rationale: Centennial was very close to extending its seven-game win streak. The Cougars led 2-0 entering the bottom of the sixth at Totino-Grace (7-5), one of the top teams outside this week’s Power 25, before the Eagles plated three in the home half for a 3-2 win. Logan Mielke led the Cougars with two of their six hits.

Tommy Meyer went 5 ⅔ innings with three runs (all unearned) and three hits allowed with five strikeouts and a walk. Centennial still had a relatively successful 2-1 week thanks to a 6-2 win vs. previous No. 16 Champlin Park (7-4) and a 5-2 win vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-9).

A four-run third inning propelled the Cougars past both the Rebels and Falcons. Mielke went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double against Champlin Park. Tripp Stensrud and Casey Morris added two hits each.

Jaden Anderson got the win in 5 ⅓ innings with two runs (one earned), five hits, three walks and two strikeouts. Against Armstrong, Centennial got it done with just four hits, including a double by Anderson. Stensrud had three RBI. Jake Williamson earned the win with four hits, one run (earned), two walks and three strikeouts in 4 ⅔ innings.

No. 13 Mahtomedi (10-1)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s games: May 4 at Hastings (8-4), May 6 vs. Simley (4-8), May 8 vs. Hill-Murray (9-3), May 9 at No. 19 Delano (9-3)

Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi opened its week with a 10-1 romp at North St. Paul (2-10). Jake Reubish led the Zephyrs with a 2-for-3 day with two RBI. Zach Harrod allowed a run on three hits with 10 strikeouts in five innings. The Zephyrs stayed perfect in the Metro East Conference, beating fellow title contender Two Rivers (8-2) 5-3 in eight innings at home.

Peyton Whitbeck provided the theatrics, hitting a two-run walk-off homer. Isaac Iten led with a 2-for-3 day from the No. 9 slot. Connor Finn went five innings, allowing three runs on four hits with six strikeouts.

No. 14 Minnetonka (9-4)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s games: May 4 vs. No. 10 Moorhead (6-1), May 6 at Buffalo (5-5), May 8 at No. 20 Waconia (7-4), May 9 vs. No. 6 Stillwater (9-3) at Waconia, May 9 vs. No. 5 Rosemount (9-3) at Waconia

Ranking rationale: Minnetonka halted Hopkins’ five-game win streak after the Royals (5-6) began the season 0-5. The Skippers rolled 11-0 in six innings, leading 4-0 after two and plating five in the sixth. Lucas Wrangle hit a walk-off grand slam. Garrett Wheeler went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI. Carter Storts went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double. Joe Brophy went five innings, allowing two hits and no walks with five strikeouts.

Minnetonka fell 9-5 vs. new No. 15 Edina (9-4) with the conference foes splitting the season series. Minnetonka has a slightly stronger resume, giving it the one-spot advantage. It was a tough loss after leading 5-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth. Jacob Musgjerd led with a 2-for-4 day with a double and two RBI.

In a pair of Saturday games at home, the Skippers edged Grand Rapids (4-6) 2-1 in eight innings and 8-1 vs. Totino-Grace (7-5). A fielder’s choice RBI by Max Watson walked it off against the Thunderhawks.

Tonka scored five in the fourth to pull away against the Eagles. Wheeler and Cruz Winegarden each had two hits and an RBI with Wheeler doubling. Sam Friberg pitched five innings of shutout ball with no walks, five hits and five strikeouts.

No. 15 Edina (9-4)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 6 at No. 7 St. Michael-Albertville (7-3), May 8 at Hopkins (6-9), May 9 vs. Eden Prairie (4-8)

Ranking rationale: Three losses in a week dropped Edina out of the April 27 Power 25. A 4-0 week has the Hornets right back in. Half those wins were against ranked opponents as they won 9-5 vs. previous No. 13 Minnetonka (9-4) on Friday and less than 24 hours later won 7-2 vs. previous No. 23 Cretin-Derham Hall (7-5) at Siebert Field.

Lincoln Page went 4-for-4 with three RBI and pitched a scoreless seventh inning to help Edina come back from a 5-0 deficit entering the bottom of the fourth to salvage a season split against the Skippers. The Hornets collected 17 hits. Against the Raiders, all seven runs came in the fourth and fifth innings. Jackson McGrath, who had two hits against Minnetonka, had two more against C-DH, including a double and triple.

Jack Hartwell got the win in 4 ⅔ innings of relief with one run (earned) allowed on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Edina’s week began with an 8-2 win at Eden Prairie and ended with a 4-3 win at Siebert Field vs. Eagan (7-6). Owen Meyer went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI while Ari Miller allowed two unearned runs in six innings with six hits, two walks and three strikeouts against the Eagles.

Edina trailed by a run entering the bottom of the fourth and fifth inning against the Wildcats in a comeback win. Bode McConnell put the Hornets ahead for good in the fifth. Ari Farsht had a solid start of 4 ⅔ innings with four hits, two runs (one earned), three walks and four strikeouts.

No. 16 New Prague (7-3)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s games: May 5 vs. No. 1 Farmington (13-1), May 7 at Chanhassen (7-5), May 8 vs. No. 4 Chaska (10-2)

Ranking rationale: New Prague passed one of its tougher tests to date, winning 7-6 vs. a solid Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-5) team 7-6 at home. It was a see-saw game throughout. The Red Knights led 2-0 after three innings, the Trojans scoring five straight, the Red Knights adding two in both the sixth and seventh to go up by one before the home team walked it off on a Dustin Peterson two-RBI single.

He and Karder Schmoll each had two hits, including a double. Peterson also got the last two outs on the mound. New Prague added a 6-3 win at Bloomington Jefferson (6-4), pulling away with three runs in the final two innings. Jaxon Woitas went 2-for-4 with a triple. Brayden Pakis pitched 5 ⅔ solid innings with two hits and three runs (two earned) with seven strikeouts.

New Prague fell victim 3-2 at home to a surging Waconia (7-4) team that enters the Power 25 this week at No. 20. The Trojans scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to pull within one and had runners on second and third with no outs, only to come up shy. Peterson went six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits.

The Trojans also posted a solid showing against current No. 2 Shakopee (11-2), falling 4-1 on the road. Ashton Stidger and Bodie Vosejpka combined to hold the Sabers to just four hits.

No. 17 St. Cloud Cathedral (10-0)

Previous ranking: 24

This week’s games: May 5 at Foley (6-6), May 7 at Melrose (5-4), May 8 at Albany (5-6)

Ranking rationale: The Crusaders cruised 9-1 vs. Pierz (5-5). Leadoff man Jacob Oliver went 3-for-5 with four RBI and a double. Sam Oliver went 3-for-4 with a RBI and Henry Schloe went 3-for-4 with a double. Joey Hamak allowed one run one five hits with two walks and six strikeouts in five innings. Strong pitching was a theme on the week as St. Cloud Cathedral won 4-1 at Little Falls (7-4).

Jake Murphy went the distance, allowing one earned run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Owen Fradette and Nolan Bigaouette each went 2-for-4 with an RBI. The week closed with a nice non-conference victory coming 3-0 at Providence Academy (8-3). Fradette went 2-for-3. Schloe tossed a complete game one-hitter with five strikeouts and five walks.

No. 18 Champlin Park (7-4)

Previous ranking: 16

This week’s games: May 5 vs. No. 22 Spring Lake Park (9-4), May 7 at Rogers (3-9), May 8 vs. No. 7 St. Michael-Albertville (7-3), May 9 at No. 10 Moorhead (6-1)

Ranking rationale: Champlin Park earned its third 10-run victory of the season, winning 12-2 in five innings vs. Osseo (3-9). Christian Dull led the Rebels with a 3-for-4 day with a double and three RBI. Josh Henchen allowed two runs on just one hit over five innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Champlin Park hasn’t been blown out all season.

Its biggest margin of defeat came in a 6-2 loss at previous No. 8 Centennial (9-2). The Rebels led 1-0 until the Cougars scored four in the third. Luke Carlson went 2-for-3 with a double.

Champlin Park 10-runned another team, winning 11-1 in five innings vs. Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha (). Carlson went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a triple. Tanner Wylie pitched a complete game with six hits, eight strikeouts and a walk.

No. 19 Delano (9-3)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s games: May 5 vs. Westonka (2-8), May 7 at Jordan (2-9), May 9 vs. No. 13 Mahtomedi (10-1)

Ranking rationale: Delano stayed perfect in Wright County Conference play with a 13-5 win at Holy Family (3-7). Andrew Bruett went 3-for-3 and Isaac Vervais had a triple and double to lead the way in a comeback trailing 4-1 after two innings. The Tigers tied it in the third and took the lead in the fourth. Rowan Voight pitched 4 ⅔ innings of relief, allowing one unearned run on three hits with three strikeouts.

Delano pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the sixth in a 7-2 win vs. Southwest Christian (7-4). Carter Van Beusekom went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Bruett went 2-for-2. Vinny Lucarelli got the win in 5 ⅓ innings with one run allowed on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

The Tigers suffered their first setback in a 5-4 walk-off loss at new No. 11 Orono (10-1). Delano scored four in the top of the seventh to come back from a 3-0 deficit, only for the Spartans to plate two in the home half. Van Beusekom led with two hits.

A tough weekend continued on Saturday with a 9-6 loss vs. previous No. 19 Wayzata (8-5) and an 8-3 loss vs. No. 4 Chaska (10-2). The Tigers led the Trojans 3-2 through three before things got away from them. Grant Bruett homered. Brody Geislinger went yard against the Hawks.

No. 20 Waconia (7-4)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 5 vs. St. Louis Park (5-7), May 7 at Bloomington Jefferson (6-4), May 8 vs. No. 14 Minnetonka (9-4), May 9 vs. No. 6 Stillwater (9-3), May 9 vs. No. 5 Rosemount (9-3)

Ranking rationale: Three straight wins, including two over top-11 ranked teams at the time, allow for Waconia to make its Power 25 debut. Last week got off to a rough start with a 12-1 loss at Chanhassen (7-5).

Things turned around in a hurry with a 13-10 win vs. Rogers, a 6-3 win at No. 4 Chaska (10-2) and a 3-2 win at previous No. 11 New Prague (7-3). The Wildcats trailed by three after the third and fifth innings against the Royals. Culley Ohm went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI.

Against the Hawks, Waconia plated all its runs in the top of the sixth. Ohm continued to mash with two doubles. Matthew Mieras went 6 ⅓, allowing two runs (one earned), four hits and striking out five. Brody Maass and Carter Dietz each had two doubles against the Trojans. Lucas Langin went 6 ⅔, allowing four hits, no earned runs and striking out four.

No. 21 Anoka (7-3)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 5 vs. Osseo (3-9), May 6 vs. No. 10 Moorhead (6-1), May 7 at No. 22 Spring Lake Park (9-4), May 9 vs. Minneapolis Southwest (4-5), May 9 vs. No. 25 Perham (10-1)

Ranking rationale: Anoka reenters the Power 25 on the strength of its 3-2 win at previous No. 12 Andover (9-4). The Tornadoes led 3-0 entering the seventh and held off a Huskies rally. Jake Nedved, Dre Ellis and Logen Jaeger co-led with two hits each.

Nedved and Jaeger doubled. Carson Nedland got the win, allowing two (earned) runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts and a walk. It wasn’t a perfect week, though, as the Tornadoes fell 10-3 vs. Blaine (6-6).

No. 22 Spring Lake Park (9-4)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 4 at St. Cloud (4-5), May 5 at No. 18 Champlin Park (7-4), May 7 vs. No. 21 Anoka (7-3), May 8 vs. No. 9 Monticello (9-1)

Ranking rationale: Spring Lake Park debuts in the ranking thanks to six straight wins. The headliner of the streak was a 6-5 win vs. then-No. 12 Andover (9-4). Ezra Teferi won it with a walk-off RBI single to cap a 3-for-4 day.

Michael Scroggins earned the win on the mound, tossing a complete game with just one earned run allowed on eight hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Three of the Panthers’ four losses this season have come to teams who’ve spent time in the Power 25. It hasn’t played the toughest schedule out there thus far, but this week provides some golden opportunities to earn more signature wins.

No. 23 Andover (9-4)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s games: May 4 vs. No. 7 St. Michael-Albertville (7-3), May 5 at Elk River (5-4), May 7 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-9)

Ranking rationale: Andover was upset 6-5 at Spring Lake Park (9-4), snapping a three-game win streak. The Huskies led 5-4 after a four-run top of the sixth inning thanks to a Blake Baumann two-RBI single by and Danny Scheller two-RBI double. The Panthers responded with a run in the sixth and one in the seventh.

They’re now a new Power 25 at No. 22. Andover nearly dropped out of the ranking after an 0-2 week. They lost another nailbiter, 3-2 at home to new No. 21 Anoka (7-3). Andover plated two in the bottom of the seventh. Carter Daluge went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

No. 24 Cretin-Derham Hall (7-5)

Previous ranking: 23

This week’s games: May 4 at Irondale (1-10), May 5 at Park of Cottage Grove (2-9), May 6 vs. No. 3 Mounds View (10-2), May 8 at East Ridge (10-6), May 9 vs. Rogers (3-9), May 9 vs. St. Thomas Academy (7-5)

Ranking rationale: Last week, the Raiders won 8-4 vs. Park of Cottage Grove and 19-2 in five innings at Forest Lake (5-6) before falling 7-2 at Siebert FIeld against new No. 15 Edina (9-4) and winning 5-1 at Siebert Field vs. Eagan (7-6).

Park scored two runs in each of the first two innings but the Raiders plated seven in that span. Mason Lewandoski led with a 2-for-2 day with three RBI and two doubles. Joey Fenlon went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Griffin Peterson pitched 4 ⅔ innings of relief, getting the win with no runs on four hits, no walks and three strikeouts. Torin Tompkins went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a double vs. Forest Lake.

Jack Manion earned the complete game win with just three hits allowed. C-DH led 1-0 after three innings before Edina took control. Davis Fleming’s home run was a bright spot. The Raiders scored all five runs in the final four innings against Eagan. Jack Drieman doubled twice and drove in arun. Peterson went 5 ⅓ with six hits allowed, a walk and five strikeouts.

No. 25 Perham (10-1)

Previous ranking: 25

This week’s games: May 5 vs. Breckenridge (8-2), May 7 at Frazee (7-3), May 9 vs. Minneapolis Southwest (4-5) at Anoka, May 9 at No. 21 Anoka (7-3)

Ranking rationale: Perham won 12-2 in five innings vs. Hawley (2-6) in the resumption of a game the Yellowjackets were leading 9-0 in the fifth inning when the game was halted a couple weeks ago. Perham added wins of 11-0 in five innings and 10-0 in six innings at Park Rapids Area (5-7).

Gavin Griffin and Drew Ellingson each had three hits in game one. Ellingson also got the win on the mound, allowing two hits and no walks with six strikeouts in four innings. Those two each had two hits, including a double, in game two. Bradyn Anderson drove in three runs. Brody Blume got the win in four innings with four hits, a walk and four strikeouts. The Yellowjackets have won six straight.