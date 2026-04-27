The 2026 Minnesota high school baseball season is here, and High School On SI will have weekly statewide rankings

Minnesota High School Baseball Top 25 State Rankings - April 27

No. 1 Mounds View (9-0)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s games: April 27 at White Bear Lake (2-6), April 29 vs. White Bear Lake, May 1 at No. 17 Stillwater (5-3), May 2 vs. Blaine (4-4) at Target Field

Ranking rationale: Mounds View backed up its move up to the No. 1 slot. It doubled up new No. 17 East Ridge (8-3) 10-5 at home. It took quite the rally, though, as the Raptors plated five runs in the first inning and led 5-0 through three innings.

The Mustangs scored four in the fourth and fifth and two in the sixth. Liam Berlien, Cooper Caligiuri, Kasey MacCallum and R.J. Madison each had two hits. Berlien doubled and tripled. Andrew Gette shook off a tough first inning of five unearned runs to go the distance with no walks and 11 strikeouts.

Mounds View had an easier time at Roseville (3-6), winning 9-3 on 14 hits. Jay Glancey led with two hits, a double and four RBI. Caligiuri, Gette, Jack Tretter and Sawyer Shewmake also had a pair of hits. Calvin Anderson allowed two runs on five hits over five innings with seven strikeouts. This was a solid win against a team that had just upset previous No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (4-4) the previous day. The Mustangs plated six runs in the second inning.

The week concluded with a 2-1 win vs. new No. 7 Woodbury (8-2). Caliguri singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth. Madison had two hits. Shewmake tossed five innings of three-hit ball with seven strikeouts and one run allowed.

No. 2 Farmington (8-1)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s games: April 27 at Eagan (4-4), April 29 at No. 3 Shakopee (8-1), April 30 at Burnsville (2-7), May 1 vs. Rochester Mayo (6-6), May 2 vs. No. 7 Woodbury (8-2) in Miesville, May 2 vs. No. 17 East Ridge (8-3) in Miesville

Ranking rationale: It’s tough sledding scoring runs on the Tigers. Farmington blanked its fourth opponent of the season in a 2-0 win against one of the top unranked teams in the state, Lakeville North (4-4). Brodie Gibart went the distance with 12 strikeouts and three hits allowed. Two runs in the third inning made the difference for the Tigers. Park Hilden led the offense going 2-for-3.

Apple Valley (3-6) managed a run against this formidable pitching staff and even led 1-0 after two innings before host Farmington won 6-1. Ethan Hagman struck out 12 in 6 ⅔ innings with just four hits allowed. Benny Fenske and Matthew Hennen each had two hits. The week closed with the Tigers notching their second ranked of the season, 8-5 at Rosemount (7-2) in eight innings.

Rosemount, which moved up three spots to No. 6 this week, scored a run to tie it in the bottom of the seventh before Farmington plated three in the top of the eighth. Hennen went 3-for-5 and had the game-winning RBI single.

Gibart entered the day not allowing a run in 17 innings. Rosemount got to him with four runs (three earned) in three innings. Ben Freier and Cooper Fernelius combined to allow just one run on two hits in five innings of relief.

No. 3 Shakopee (8-1)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s games: April 27 vs. Apple Valley (3-6), April 29 vs. No. 2 Farmington (8-1), April 30 vs. No. 6 Rosemount (7-2), May 2 vs. No. 11 New Prague (5-1)

Ranking rationale: Shakopee earned its second ranked win of the season, both coming by three-plus runs. The Sabers won 5-1 vs. previous No. 10 Prior Lake (5-3). They were patient at the plate, coaxing six walks to help find enough offense despite just three hits (all singles). Ethan Sauer went the distance, allowing just four hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Shakopee cruised to a 6-1 win at Lakeville South (2-6) on the strength of five scoreless innings by Jack Stensrud. Cooper Lenz and Brodie Sullivan each had two hits. The Sabers opened a six-game homestand with a 2-1 comeback win vs. Lakeville North (4-4). Shakopee scored twice in the bottom of the seventh on a Kaden Olson game-winner.

He also starred on the mound going six innings with three hits allowed and six strikeouts. The Sabers’ only loss this season came at current No. 2 Farmington. They meet again this week.

No. 4 Chaska (6-1)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s games: April 27 vs. Waconia (4-3), April 28 at Bloomington Jefferson (6-2), May 1 at No. 19 Wayzata (5-3), May 2 at No. 5 Delano (7-0), May 2 vs. Wayzata at Delano

Ranking rationale: Chaska notched another ranked victory, rolling 6-1 at previous No. 24 Chanhassen (5-4). The Hawks surged after the Storm led 1-0 after two innings. Matthew Welter drove in four runs on two hits (a double and home run). That helped his cause as he allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts in four innings. Giovanni Valente also had two hits. Will Holk pitched three perfect innings of relief for the save.

Chaska rolled vs. Rogers (1-8) 8-1. Welter went 2-for-2 with a double. Three pitchers combined on a three-hitter, including Jed Keenan who allowed one unearned run in three innings and Blake Vriesen who tossed three scoreless innings.

The Hawks looked destined to move up to No. 2 this week until they were derailed 4-3 in eight innings vs. St. Louis Park (3-4). Chaska led 2-0 until the Orioles scored three in the sixth. Kalin Jochum’s incredible start was spoiled. He pitched five two-hit, shutout innings.

No. 5 Delano (7-0)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s games: April 28 at Holy Family (3-4), April 30 vs. Southwest Christian (5-3), May 1 at No. 21 Orono (6-1), May 2 vs. No. 19 Wayzata (5-3), May 2 vs. No. 4 Chaska (6-1)

Ranking rationale: Calamity in the top 10 and a zero in the loss column for the Tigers moves them into the top five.

Delano played a part in sending previous No. 15 Totino-Grace (5-3) tumbling out of the Power 25. The Tigers went on the road and beat the Eagles 5-1. Two runs in the top of the seventh put the game out of reach and helped them to a coveted non-conference victory. Grant Bruett and Andrew Bruett each had two hits from the Nos. 1 and 2 slots. Vinny Lucarelli pitched five innings of two-hit ball with one walk and two strikeouts.

Delano returned to Wright County Conference play and trounced host Jordan (1-6) 10-2. The Tigers put their stamp on it early with five runs in the first inning. Seven players recorded a hit led by two for Carter Van Beusekom, who doubled and had two RBI. Delano closed the week with a 3-2 win vs. Hutchinson (4-6). Delano led 3-0 until Hutch scored two in the sixth. Brody Geislinger doubled and struck out 11 in six innings with four hits allowed.

No. 6 Rosemount (7-2)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s games: April 28 at Burnsville (2-7), April 29 vs. Apple Valley (3-6), April 30 at No. 3 Shakopee (8-1)

Ranking rationale: Rosemount’s only losses came to teams currently ranked No. 2 and 3.

It opened last week with a 5-1 win vs. Lakeville South (2-6). Jake Michel tossed six scoreless, two-hit innings with seven strikeouts. He helped his cause with two hits and a run scored. Charlie Wielinski also had two hits, including a double. The Irish scored four runs in the first two innings in an 8-4 win at Lakeville North (4-4).

Wielinski led with three hits and four RBI, including a home run. Ben Lillemoen had a double and a triple from the No. 9 slot. Rosemount was on the verge of cracking the top five had it pulled off an upset vs. then-No. 5 Farmington (8-1).

Instead, the Irish fell 8-5 in eight innings. Michel hit a solo homer to tie the game in the seventh and led the offense with two hits. The Irish were the first team to score on Farmington ace Brodie Gibart, who started the season with 17 scoreless innings. He allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits with four walks in three innings.

No. 7 Woodbury (8-2)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s games: April 27 vs. No. 17 East Ridge (8-3), April 28 vs. Roseville (3-6), May 1 at East Ridge, May 2 vs. No. 2 Farmington (8-1) in Miesville, May 2 vs. Rochester Mayo (6-6) in Miesville

Ranking rationale: Woodbury had largely feasted on unranked teams before proving itself with a 9-4 win at reigning Class 4A champ and previous No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (4-4). The Royals did it in extraordinary fashion, overcoming a 4-2 deficit with seven runs in the top of the seventh. Hunter Dolenc, Joey Gerlach, Nic Lunemann and Emmett Snuggerud each had two hits. Dolenc and Hayden Wagner had two RBI.

Wagner’s two-run single tied it in the seventh. Kai Larsen’s sacrifice fly put the Royals in front. Luke Burton went 5 ⅓ innings, allowing four runs (two earned) with six strikeouts and three hits allowed. Stephen Loshek pitched 1 ⅔ scoreless innings of relief.

Woodbury kept the momentum going with a 13-1 win in five innings vs. Irondale (1-6). Matthew Markfort, Roman Chirhart and Lunemann each had two hits. Charlie Zavadski gave up a couple hits, no walks and a run in four innings with four strikeouts. The Royals moved up 12 spots this week even with a loss.

That’s because it came in a noble 2-1 defeat at home against No. 1 Mounds View (9-0). Woodbury tied it in the fifth on a Nathan Johnson single, only for Mounds View to retake the lead in the home half. Lunemann tripled and allowed one unearned run in four innings on the mound.

No. 8 Centennial (7-1)

Previous ranking: 21

This week’s games: April 27 vs. St. Thomas Academy (5-4), April 28 at Totino-Grace (5-3), April 30 vs. No. 16 Champlin Park (5-3), May 1 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (2-7)

Ranking rationale: Centennial rolled 5-1 vs. Spring Lake Park (6-4) at the University of Minnesota’s Siebert Field. Logan Mielke went 3-for-4 while Cooper Sanders and Tripp Stensrud added two hits each. Tommy Meyer went six innings on the bump with one run allowed on three hits to go with 10 strikeouts.

The Cougars went on the road and blanked Elk River (3-3) 2-0 to extend their win streak to seven. They broke the pitchers’ duel with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh on a Steele Johnson single. Centennial has yet to record a Power 25 victory but has some chances this week to validate its ascent to the top 10.

No. 9 St. Michael-Albertville (4-2)

Previous ranking: 20

This week’s games: April 27 vs. St. Cloud (3-4), April 29 vs. Buffalo (3-4), April 30 vs. Eden Prairie (4-6), May 1 at Alexandria (4-4), May 1 vs. No. 10 Monticello (6-0) at Alexandria

Ranking rationale: St. Michael-Albertville picked up a 6-5 win vs. previous No. 17 Maple Grove (5-4). The Knights got out to a 6-0 lead after five innings with the Crimson nearly coming back with two in the top of the sixth and three in the seventh.

Taylan Siens hit two home runs. Blake Klinkhammer got the win, going 5 ⅓ innings with six strikeouts and two earned runs. That and a 1-0 win at previous No. 3 Wayzata (5-3) are a reason for the big jump in the ranking. Will Underthun pitched a gem, coming up an out short of a complete game with four hits, two walks and six strikeouts. Thomas Lahr led with two hits, including a double.

The parity amongst the top 50 or so teams in the state is exemplified by STMA losing a 10-7 game at Hopkins (5-5) sandwiched in between those two big wins. It got out to a 5-1 lead after the top of the second inning before things went sideways.

No. 10 Monticello (6-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 27 at Spring Lake Park (6-4), April 28 at St. Francis (4-2), April 30 vs. Zimmerman (1-6), May 1 vs. No. 9 St. Michael-Albertville (4-2) at Alexandria, May 1 at Alexandria (4-4)

Ranking rationale: Monticello has yet to face a ranked opponent but has looked awfully impressive in its 6-0 start in the Mississippi 8 Conference. The Magic are outscoring opponents 46-17. They handed Big Lake (5-1) its only loss in a 5-3 game in the season opener on April 8.

Monticello’s coming off a 13-1 win in five innings at North Branch (0-8). Carson Deibele and Dom Marschel each went 3-for-4 with three RBI against the Vikings. Adam Brenny pitched four innings with no earned runs, two hits and five strikeouts.

No. 11 New Prague (5-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 27 vs. Rochester Century (3-9), April 28 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-3), April 30 at Bloomington Jefferson (6-2), May 1 at Waconia (4-3), May 2 at No. 3 Shakopee (8-1)

Ranking rationale: With its lone loss coming to No. 4 Chaska (6-1) and some impressive wins, the Trojans not only make their Power 25 debut this week, but they come in all the way at No. 11. They’re averaging eight runs per game with their last outing an 18-8 drubbing in five innings at Big 9 Conference title contender Owatonna (6-3).

Jaxon Woitas, Dustin Peterson, Michael Bruner and Owen Dorzinski each had two hits. This came two days after New Prague upset previous No. 24 Chanhassen (5-4) 5-4 at home. Before that, the Trojans edged St. Louis Park (3-4) 6-5 soon before the Orioles ended Chaska’s perfect season.

Peterson provided the walk-off single against the Storm. New Prague overcame a 5-2 deficit against the Orioles with two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Bruner walked in the game-tying run and Brayden Pakiz won it on a single.

No. 12 Andover (9-2)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s games: April 28 at Spring Lake Park (6-4), April 30 vs. Anoka (6-2)

Ranking rationale: The Huskies dropped their second straight, falling 5-1 vs. Champlin Park (5-3), which reenters the Power 25 this week at No. 16. Danny Scheller was a bright spot with a double as part of Andover’s four hits. The Huskies got back on track with a 10-0 win in five innings vs. Osseo (2-7). Carter Daluge led with a double, home run and four RBI.

Price Caron went 3-for-3 with two RBI. Jacob Cook also went yard. Jordan Holt threw a two-hit complete game with no walks. In a rarity in prep baseball, two teams met three straight times. Andover swept a home-and-home with Rochester Mayo (6-6), winning 7-3 at home and 11-6 and 5-2 in a road doubleheader.

Caron, Mason Fenwick and Logan Nistler each had two hits in game one while Blaje Baumann allowed three hits and two unearned runs in five innings. Daluge tallied three hits and five RBI and Cale Rowe also had three hits in game two. Nistler allowed one run in four innings. Rowe added three more hits, including a triple, in game three. Daluge had two hits, including a double for the second straight game. Garrett Hostetler allowed two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts in 4 ⅓.

No. 13 Minnetonka (6-3)

Previous ranking: 25

This week’s games: April 29 vs. Hopkins (5-5), May 1 at Edina (5-4), May 2 vs. Grand Rapids (4-3), May 2 vs. Totino-Grace (5-3)

Ranking rationale: Minnetonka has played its share of close games this season, but its game at border rival Eden Prairie (4-6) was not one of them. The Skippers won 16-1 in five innings. They scored six runs in each of the first two innings. Garrett Wheeler went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Samuel Friberg, Jake Lis, Jacob Musgjerd and Owen Pelstring all had two hits each. Joe Brophy allowed a solo homer but was otherwise sterling in a complete game on the mound with four strikeouts.

After losing some tight ones last week, Tonka pulled out a 4-3 win vs. previous No. 3 Wayzata (5-3). Cruz Winegarden had five of the Skippers’ five hits. Owen Pelstring supplied the go-ahead single in the sixth. Four Skipper pitchers held the Trojans to six hits.

Minnetonka makes a big climb this week thanks also to a 6-5 win vs. previous No. 17 Maple Grove (5-4). Musgjerd’s two-run solo homer helped the Skippers walk it off after they surrendered a 4-1 lead after five innings. He went 3-for-4. Minnetonka had five extra-base hits.

No. 14 Prior Lake (5-3)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s games: April 28 at Eagan (4-4), April 29 at Eastview (0-11), April 30 at Apple Valley (3-6), May 1 vs. Lakeville North (4-4), May 2 vs. Hopkins (5-5), May 2 vs. St. Louis Park (3-4)

Ranking rationale: Prior Lake has faced a tough schedule to start the season that begins to lighten up this week. The Lakers dropped 5-1 at new No. 3 Shakopee (8-1). Prior Lake’s Miles Olson and Lukas Grayson limited the Sabers to just three hits but surrendered six walks. Olson led the offense with two hits and a RBI.

The Lakers snapped a two-game skid with a 12-0 win in five innings at Lakeville South (2-6). Five runs in the third and sixth in the fifth did the trick. Jaymen Eischens had two hits, including a double. Tyler Carlson homered and Ryan Block tripled. Mason Golberg pitched four two-hit innings with four strikeouts.

Prior Lake added a 5-4 extra-innings win vs. Burnsville (2-7). Riyan Block walked it off with a game-winning single in the ninth. He, Olson and Cole Brinkman all had two hits. Brody Nelson pitched five solid innings of relief allowing two unearned runs. The week ended on a sour note with a 10-4 home loss to previous No. 24 Chanhassen (5-4). It was a weird one with the Lakers scoring three in the bottom of the first and the Storm scoring seven in the top of the second.

No. 15 Holy Angels (7-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 27 vs. Park Center/Maranatha/Columbia Heights (7-2), April 29 vs. Fridley (2-6), May 2 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-3), May 2 vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt/Heritage Academy (3-4) at Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Ranking rationale: Holy Angels has been unchallenged thus far. The Stars are outscoring opponents 61-14 with every win coming by three or more runs and with two shutouts. Their last outing vs. DeLaSalle (3-5) was their closest game, a 7-4 result. Dresden Hortsch and Bishop Froehle co-led with two hits.

Alek Romanowski pitched three innings of scoreless, two-hit ball to get the save. The Stars do not have a Power 25 foe on their schedule. Getting a win this week at traditional power Benilde-St. Margaret’s is their best chance to prove their newfound ranking is legitimate.

No. 16 Champlin Park (5-3)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 28 vs. Osseo (2-7), April 30 at No. 8 Centennial (7-1), May 1 vs. Park Center/Maranatha/Columbia Heights (7-2)

Ranking rationale: Champlin Park is back in the Power 25 after a week away thanks in part to a 5-1 win at new No. 12 Andover (9-2). The Rebels’ top three hitters in the order each had two hits. Caleb Greer homered, Luke Carlson doubled and Rhys George had two singles. Evan Nordby struck out 11 and allowed just four hits in a complete game.

The Rebels fell 2-0 vs. previous No. 15 Totino-Grace (5-3) before bouncing back with a 5-4 win at previous No. 3 Wayzata (5-3). Tanner Wylie was saddled with the loss despite six innings allowing just two runs (one earned) and four hits. Champlin Park led by as much as four against the Trojans led by a two-hit day by Owen Schornstein. Donovan Vendel went 4 ⅓ with three runs allowed and five strikeouts.

No. 17 East Ridge (8-3)

Previous ranking: 23

This week’s games: April 27 at No. 7 Woodbury (8-2), April 30 at White Bear Lake (2-6), May 1 vs. Woodbury, May 2 vs. No. 2 Farmington (8-1) in Miesville, May 2 vs. Rochester Mayo (6-6) in Miesville

Ranking rationale: After opening the week with a 10-5 loss at No. 1 Mounds View (9-0), East Ridge righted itself with a couple impressive victories. The Raptors won 16-6 in six innings vs. Forest Lake (3-5) and 5-2 vs. a Roseville (3-6) team that upset previous No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (4-4) earlier in the week.

Bennett Skinner had three hits and two home runs against the Rangers. Joey Gonzaga and Cade Hamilton each doubled twice. The Raptors jumped on the Raiders early with four in the bottom of the first. Sam Biegert pitched five innings with one run allowed on four hits.

No. 18 Stillwater (5-3)

Previous ranking: 17

This week’s games: April 27 vs. Irondale (1-6), April 29 at Irondale, April 30 vs. Blaine (4-4), May 1 vs. No. 1 Mounds View (9-0)

Ranking rationale: It was a topsy turvy week for Stillwater to say the least. The Ponies looked like they’d be falling out of the Power 25 after a 5-1 loss at Forest Lake (3-5). Stillwater got back on the horse with a 7-0 win at White Bear Lake (2-6) before looking wobbly again in a 14-11 win vs. Park of Cottage Grove (1-8).

The Ponies capped the week with an 8-7 win at a Cretin-Derham Hall (4-4) squad that was No. 1 a couple weeks ago. Stillwater scored four runs in the top of the seventh to flip a 5-4 deficit into a win against C-DH. Seven different players had two hits in the game led by Caleb Lovaas-Simon who homered and doubled. Ryan VanGunst also homered. VanGunst doubled twice against Park.

No. 19 Wayzata (5-3)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s games: April 27 vs. Buffalo (3-4), April 29 at Maple Grove (6-4)

Ranking rationale: Wayzata’s hot start to the season continued with a 10-4 win at previous No. 7 Edina (5-4). Kieran Leatherman went 4-for-4 with a double and RBI. Brayden Colvin added two hits, including a triple. Sam Mohs had three hits. Grady Hague allowed just four hits and a run in six innings. The Trojans led 10-1 after six innings.

Wayzata dropped its first one of the season in a hard-fought 4-3 loss at new No. 13 Minnetonka (6-3). Colvin and Samuel Bredemus each had two hits. Colvin had a pair of RBI. The Trojans had the tying run on first base in the seventh. This was the start of three straight one-run losses. Next was a 1-0 pitchers’ duel at new No. 9 St. Michael-Albertville (4-2).

Hague tossed a complete game and held the Knights scoreless after the second inning. Luke Boutwell had two hits. Lastly, Wayzata fell 5-4 vs. new No. 16 Champlin Park (5-3), nearly erasing a 5-4 deficit after four. Hunsley Cole, Hague and Mohs each had two hits.

No. 20 Moorhead (4-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 28 doubleheader at Bemidji (3-1), April 30 at Fargo South (6-5), May 1 vs. Fargo Davies (4-6)

Ranking rationale: Moorhead debuts in the Power 25 thanks largely to a doubleheader sweep of previous No. 7 Edina (5-4). The host Spuds won 11-5 and 11-9. Sam Cragg led with three hits and four RBI in game one. Jonah Meyer held the Hornets to one run in three innings of relief.

Carson Heinsch drove in five runs on a double and a triple in game two as Moorhead rallied from an 8-0 deficit after 2.5 innings. Heinsch also got the win on the mound in five innings. Moorhead has won four straight since a season-opening loss to Marshall (8-2).

No. 21 Orono (6-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 28 vs. St. Louis Park (3-4), April 29 at Hutchinson (4-6), April 30 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-3), May 1 vs. No. 5 Delano (7-0)

Ranking rationale: Orono has been on the cusp of making the Power 25 for weeks. The Spartans have a signature win early in the season, downing the reigning Class 3A state champion, Mahtomedi (8-1), 14-4 in six innings at home. Chaz Brookins went 4-for-4 in that one with three RBI and two doubles. Blake Tichy added two hits, including a home run.

Dane Kanwischer, Brennan Doherty and Brookins combined on a two-hitter. Orono’s lone loss came 3-2 vs. St. Francis (4-2). The Spartans haven’t played any other noteworthy opponents, but that will change this week in a big non-conference tilt vs. Delano.

No. 22 Mahtomedi (8-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 27 at North St. Paul (2-7), April 29 vs. Two Rivers (7-1)

Ranking rationale: Outside of a demoralizing 14-4 loss in six innings at current No. 21 Orono (6-1), Mahtomedi has looked like a team capable of making another run at the Class 3A state tournament following its 2025 title. Since then, the Zephyrs are on a six-game win streak with a combined margin of victory of 60-12 with three shutouts.

Notable wins in that span are 8-5 at St. Thomas Academy (5-4) and 15-6 at Hill-Murray (6-3). Connor Finn and Luke Torgrude each had three hits against the Pioneers. Alex Kurpis pitched a complete game four-hitter in Mahtomedi’s last game, a 4-0 win at South St. Paul (1-7).

No. 23 Cretin-Derham Hall (4-4)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s games: April 27 at Park of Cottage Grove (1-8), April 29 vs. Park of Cottage Grove, May 1 at Forest Lake (3-5), May 2 vs. Edina (5-4) at University of Minnesota, May 2 vs. Eagan (4-4) at University of Minnesota

Ranking rationale: Last week was a tough one for the Raiders. They fell 9-4 vs. new No. 7 Woodbury (8-2) and 3-2 at Roseville (3-6) before recovering to win 10-0 in five innings vs. White Bear Lake (2-6). The bleeding continued with an 8-7 loss vs. previous No. 17 Stillwater (5-3).

The loss to the Royals was a stunner as the Raiders led 4-2 before the visitors scored seven in the top of the seventh. Jack Drieman led with a 2-for-4 day with a double. C-DH again led 2-1 against its fellow Raiders heading to the bottom of the fourth before the home team plated two. C-DH was held to two singles but drew nine walks. Jack Manion had a solid start, allowing two earned runs on six hits in 5 ⅔ innings.

The Raiders did all their damage in the first two innings against the Bears with seven runs in the second. Torin Tompkins and Harrison Falk each had two hits and a RBI with Falk doubling and homering. Davis Fleming and Joey Fenlon also went yard.

Fleming is up to four home runs after he went yard against Stillwater. C-DH led 5-2 after five innings but again couldn’t get it to the finish line. This looks like it could be a get-right week for the defending Class 4A champs with no ranked foes on the docket.

No. 24 St. Cloud Cathedral (7-0)

Previous ranking: 24

This week’s games: April 27 vs. Southwest Christian (5-3), April 28 at Pierz (5-3), April 30 at Little Falls (6-3), May 2 vs. Providence Academy (6-2) in Hamel

Ranking rationale: Once again, Bob Karn’s got himself a good ball club. Minnesota’s winningest prep baseball coach of all time has his team undefeated through the first few weeks of the season. Every win has come by two runs or more and the Crusaders boast a 61-18 runs advantage.

This is a squad that could compete for a state title in what looks to be a fairly open race in Class 2A. Pitchers Jake Murphy (13 innings), Jack Hamak (12 ⅔) and Owen Fradette (7) all have earned run averages around 1. Ryan Liebrenz is batting .600 with 11 RBI.

No. 25 Perham (8-1)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s games: April 30 doubleheader at Park Rapids Area (5-5)

Ranking rationale: Perham split a doubleheader featuring two of Class 2A’s best. The Yellowjackets lost the first game at Staples-Motley (9-2) 6-1 before rolling 12-1 in five innings in the nightcap. Perham led 1-0 through three innings in the loss.

It scored four runs in each of the first three innings in the win. Bradyn Anderson led with a 3-for-3 game with three RBI and a double. Brody Blume added two hits, a RBI and a double while starting on the mound and pitching four scoreless innings with three hits allowed and six punchouts.

The Yellowjackets went down to the Twin Cities and looked good against bigger metro schools. They won 4-2 on neutral field vs. Coon Rapids (2-7), 5-2 at St. Anthony Village (5-5) and 13-1 vs. Minnehaha Academy (5-6).