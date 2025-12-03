High School

Minnesota high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025

See every Minnesota boys high school basketball final score from December 2, 2025

Spencer Swaim

St. Cloud Tech boys basketball senior Gavin Gall plays defense during a game Dec. 28, 2024 against Hutchinson at Tech High School. The Tigers lost 50-47.
St. Cloud Tech boys basketball senior Gavin Gall plays defense during a game Dec. 28, 2024 against Hutchinson at Tech High School. The Tigers lost 50-47. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Minnesota high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Albany 65, Rocori 44

Austin 80, Faribault 61

Bagley 83, Laporte 48

Barnum 64, McGregor 38

Battle Lake 71, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34

Becker 83, Legacy Christian 60

Belle Plaine 88, Waseca 84

Bigfork 74, North Woods 53

Blake 72, Minneapolis Roosevelt 62

Blue Earth Area 76, Windom 53

Brainerd 94, Detroit Lakes 90

Carlton/Wrenshall 89, Stella Maris Academy 37

Chaska 83, Eastview 65

Cherry 84, Mountain Iron-Buhl 48

Chisholm 56, International Falls 53

Clearbrook-Gonvick 88, Red Lake 86

Cloquet 82, North Branch 81

Concordia Academy 102, Hinckley-Finlayson 28

Crosby-Ironton 74, Aitkin 71

Cromwell-Wright 85, Floodwood 26

Deer River 113, Mesabi East 25

Delano 67, Chisago Lakes 54

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 65, Frazee 53

Eden Prairie 71, Minneapolis Washburn 63

Edgerton 80, Canby 47

Edina 78, Park Center 45

Esko 68, Rock Ridge 63

Foley 64, Royalton 63

Forest Lake 92, Anoka 90

Glencoe-Silver Lake 99, Jordan 70

Grand Meadow 78, Medford 56

Hancock 51, West Central Area 50

Hayfield 67, Lyle/Pacelli 58

Henning 71, Battle Lake 34

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 79, Maple Lake 47

Hudson 49, Mahtomedi 44

Irondale 73, Osseo 68

Jackson County Central 81, Pipestone Area 61

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 44

Lanesboro 70, Kingsland 28

Le Sueur-Henderson 77, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 62

Liberty Classical 93, Lakes International Language Academy 48

Littlefork-Big Falls 83, Lake of the Woods 61

Luverne 66, Fairmont 64

Madelia 102, Cleveland 70

Mahnomen/Waubun 78, Sacred Heart 71

Mankato East 74, Northfield 72

Mankato Loyola 83, Martin County West 46

Maple Grove 84, St. Paul Como Park 39

Marshall 75, New Ulm 64

Mayer Lutheran 73, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 53

Menahga 43, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 39

Melrose Area 60, BOLD 39

Minneapolis North 85, Minneapolis Edison 55

Minnewaska Area 66, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 42

Monticello 78, St. Michael-Albertville 56

Montevideo 92, Lac qui Parle Valley 46

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 83, New London-Spicer 51

Mounds View 56, St. Paul Academy and Summit School 47

Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 72, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 60

Nevis 73, Duluth Marshall 38

New Life Academy 64, Math and Science Academy 52

Nicollet 83, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 50

Northern Freeze 68, Kittson County Central 60

Orono 63, Minnehaha Academy 60

Owatonna 72, New Prague 48

Park Christian 71, Ada-Borup 64

Pierz 75, Swanville 26

Pine City 55, Ogilvie 54

Prairie Seeds Academy 41, Minnesota Transitions 37

Princeton 84, Milaca 59

Red Rock Central 85, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57

Red Wing 97, Hill-Murray 77

Robbinsdale Armstrong 91, North St. Paul 53

Rochester Math & Science Academy 87, The International School of Minnesota/Chesterton Academy 52

Rochester Mayo 65, Rochester Century 54

Roseville 55, Centennial 43

Rothsay 83, Lake Park-Audubon 66

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 78, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 39

Schaeffer Academy 67, Houston 43

Sibley East 62, New Ulm Cathedral 52

South Ridge 63, Cook County 51

Southland 86, Mabel-Canton 46

Southwest Christian 67, St. Croix Lutheran 59

Southwest Minnesota Christian 72, Worthington 42

Spring Grove 81, LeRoy-Ostrander 51

St. Cloud Apollo 99, Bemidji 94

St. Croix Prep 61, United Christian Academy 38

St. James 91, Redwood Valley 62

St. Louis Park 79, Champlin Park 63

St. Paul Highland Park 76, Simley 68

St. Paul Humboldt 73, Brooklyn Center 61

St. Paul Washington 70, Mounds Park Academy 64

St. Peter 93, Hutchinson 65

Stephen-Argyle Central 67, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 40

Stewartville 62, Mankato West 60

Superior 73, Grand Rapids 55

Triton 73, Albert Lea 64

Upsala 61, Brandon-Evansville 48

Verndale 62, Ashby 60

Wabasso 95, Renville County West 86

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 86, Warroad 59

Watertown-Mayer 79, Lester Prairie 45

Wayzata 81, Prior Lake 69

Westonka 83, St. Francis 73

Winona 56, Rochester John Marshall 53

Yellow Medicine East 68, Lakeview 37

