Minnesota high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Albany 65, Rocori 44
Austin 80, Faribault 61
Bagley 83, Laporte 48
Barnum 64, McGregor 38
Battle Lake 71, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34
Becker 83, Legacy Christian 60
Belle Plaine 88, Waseca 84
Bigfork 74, North Woods 53
Blake 72, Minneapolis Roosevelt 62
Blue Earth Area 76, Windom 53
Brainerd 94, Detroit Lakes 90
Carlton/Wrenshall 89, Stella Maris Academy 37
Chaska 83, Eastview 65
Cherry 84, Mountain Iron-Buhl 48
Chisholm 56, International Falls 53
Clearbrook-Gonvick 88, Red Lake 86
Cloquet 82, North Branch 81
Concordia Academy 102, Hinckley-Finlayson 28
Crosby-Ironton 74, Aitkin 71
Cromwell-Wright 85, Floodwood 26
Deer River 113, Mesabi East 25
Delano 67, Chisago Lakes 54
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 65, Frazee 53
Eden Prairie 71, Minneapolis Washburn 63
Edgerton 80, Canby 47
Edina 78, Park Center 45
Esko 68, Rock Ridge 63
Foley 64, Royalton 63
Forest Lake 92, Anoka 90
Glencoe-Silver Lake 99, Jordan 70
Grand Meadow 78, Medford 56
Hancock 51, West Central Area 50
Hayfield 67, Lyle/Pacelli 58
Henning 71, Battle Lake 34
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 79, Maple Lake 47
Hudson 49, Mahtomedi 44
Irondale 73, Osseo 68
Jackson County Central 81, Pipestone Area 61
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 44
Lanesboro 70, Kingsland 28
Le Sueur-Henderson 77, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 62
Liberty Classical 93, Lakes International Language Academy 48
Littlefork-Big Falls 83, Lake of the Woods 61
Luverne 66, Fairmont 64
Madelia 102, Cleveland 70
Mahnomen/Waubun 78, Sacred Heart 71
Mankato East 74, Northfield 72
Mankato Loyola 83, Martin County West 46
Maple Grove 84, St. Paul Como Park 39
Marshall 75, New Ulm 64
Mayer Lutheran 73, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 53
Menahga 43, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 39
Melrose Area 60, BOLD 39
Minneapolis North 85, Minneapolis Edison 55
Minnewaska Area 66, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 42
Monticello 78, St. Michael-Albertville 56
Montevideo 92, Lac qui Parle Valley 46
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 83, New London-Spicer 51
Mounds View 56, St. Paul Academy and Summit School 47
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 72, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 60
Nevis 73, Duluth Marshall 38
New Life Academy 64, Math and Science Academy 52
Nicollet 83, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 50
Northern Freeze 68, Kittson County Central 60
Orono 63, Minnehaha Academy 60
Owatonna 72, New Prague 48
Park Christian 71, Ada-Borup 64
Pierz 75, Swanville 26
Pine City 55, Ogilvie 54
Prairie Seeds Academy 41, Minnesota Transitions 37
Princeton 84, Milaca 59
Red Rock Central 85, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57
Red Wing 97, Hill-Murray 77
Robbinsdale Armstrong 91, North St. Paul 53
Rochester Math & Science Academy 87, The International School of Minnesota/Chesterton Academy 52
Rochester Mayo 65, Rochester Century 54
Roseville 55, Centennial 43
Rothsay 83, Lake Park-Audubon 66
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 78, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 39
Schaeffer Academy 67, Houston 43
Sibley East 62, New Ulm Cathedral 52
South Ridge 63, Cook County 51
Southland 86, Mabel-Canton 46
Southwest Christian 67, St. Croix Lutheran 59
Southwest Minnesota Christian 72, Worthington 42
Spring Grove 81, LeRoy-Ostrander 51
St. Cloud Apollo 99, Bemidji 94
St. Croix Prep 61, United Christian Academy 38
St. James 91, Redwood Valley 62
St. Louis Park 79, Champlin Park 63
St. Paul Highland Park 76, Simley 68
St. Paul Humboldt 73, Brooklyn Center 61
St. Paul Washington 70, Mounds Park Academy 64
St. Peter 93, Hutchinson 65
Stephen-Argyle Central 67, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 40
Stewartville 62, Mankato West 60
Superior 73, Grand Rapids 55
Triton 73, Albert Lea 64
Upsala 61, Brandon-Evansville 48
Verndale 62, Ashby 60
Wabasso 95, Renville County West 86
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 86, Warroad 59
Watertown-Mayer 79, Lester Prairie 45
Wayzata 81, Prior Lake 69
Westonka 83, St. Francis 73
Winona 56, Rochester John Marshall 53
Yellow Medicine East 68, Lakeview 37
