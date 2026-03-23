Minnesota High School Boys Basketball State Tournament: Ranking the Remaining Teams, First Round Predictions

The 2026 Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament begins on Tuesday, and High School On SI has rankings and predictions for the quarterfinals.

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Henning (30-0)

First round prediction: W 74-60 vs. Upsala

Ranking rationale: Who else but Henning? The Hornets have been the lone unbeaten in Class 1A for several weeks and rose to No. 14 in the final all-class Power 25 ranking. Henning is outscoring its opponents by nearly 30 points a game and boasts the top player in the tournament, future Southwest Minnesota State guard Kale Misegades.

Henning could be beaten, but it towers over the equally matched remaining seven teams. The No. 1 seed Hornets look poised to advance further than the quarterfinals in 2025.

No. 2 Hills-Beaver Creek (27-3)

First round prediction: W 65-62 vs. Southland (28-1)

Ranking rationale: Hills-Beaver Creek makes its state tournament debut. The recent football powerhouse is flexing its muscles on the hardwood, too. The Patriots are Section 3 champions, ran the table in the Red Rock Conference and rank No. 8 in the Class 1A QRF. They are undefeated against Class 1A competition with their losses coming to good 2A or outstate foes.

Riggins Rheault gives H-BC a strong presence inside. He had 19 points in a 77-70 section final win vs. Central Minnesota Christian (28-2) to go with the Metzger brothers of Jamin (21 points) and Karson (15). CMC was ranked No. 2 in the state coaches poll entering the contest, which prompted me to give H-BC the nod for the No. 2 ranking despite being the No. 4 seed in the bracket.

No. 3 Liberty Classical Academy (27-2)

First round prediction: W 70-63 vs. Red Lake County (28-3)

Ranking rationale: Liberty Classical Academy might be the No. 1 team in the QRF ranking, but the computers don’t know the Lions are debutants who still have something to prove. With a 72-56 win over Heritage Christian Academy (21-8) in the Section 4-1A final, LCA is state tournament bound for the first time in the school’s 23-year history.

The Lions are undefeated against Class 1A competition and own impressive wins over 3A Hill-Murray (9-18) and 2A blue blood Breck (11-17). Sam Rupnow is a player to watch for this White Bear Lake-based squad. He combined for 49 points in the section semifinals and finals. LCA earned the No. 6 seed in the bracket.

No. 4 Cherry (25-5)

First round prediction: W 66-60 vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (28-3)

Ranking rationale: Cherry is no stranger to the big stage. The Tigers won it all in Class 1A in 2024, got back to the title game in 2025 and are making their fourth straight state tournament appearance. Section 7 champion Cherry has not squared off this season against the rest of the 1A field, but it boasts a neutral floor win over 2A state tournament team Blake (19-12).

Noah and Isaiah Asuma carry on the Asuma tradition as older brother, Isaac, is currently playing for Niko Medved and the Gophers. Cherry is No. 4 in the Class 1A QRF. It earned the No. 7 seed in the bracket, but I value this tournament-tested program higher than that.

No. 5 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (28-3)

First round prediction:: L 66-60 vs. Cherry (25-5)

Ranking rationale: The Bulldogs started the season 20-0 with 18 of those wins by double digits. Their three losses came to tough Class 2A teams, including state tournament entrant Waseca (23-7). Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton is back at state for the first time since 2008.

It’s No. 6 in the 1A QRF. A player to watch is Gavin Bauer, who scored 37 points in the Bulldogs’ 80-65 win vs. Springfield (23-7) in the Section 2 title game. That was J-W-P’s closest game in the entire tournament. The Bulldogs have not faced any 1A state tournament teams. They earned the No. 2 seed in the bracket.

No. 6 Red Lake County (28-3)

First round prediction: L 70-63 vs. Liberty Classical Academy (27-2)

Ranking rationale: Red Lake County lost three games in its last nine regular season games after starting 19-0. The Rebels got back on track in the Section 8 tournament, winning every game by 16 or more to make it back to state for the second year in a row after a third-place finish in 2025.

RCC is led by longtime starters, seniors Connor Duden and Will Gieseke, who had 21 and 17 points, respectively, in a 68-52 win vs. Stephen-Argyle (24-7) in the section title game. The Rebels are No. 7 in the 1A QRF and earned the No. 3 seed in the bracket.

No. 7 Southland (28-1)

First round prediction: L 65-62 vs. Hills-Beaver Creek (27-3)

Ranking rationale: It’s rare that a one-loss team is an underdog at the state tournament, but the Rebels lack the resume of some of the other seven counterparts. Southland went undefeated against Class 1A teams but faced just two higher class teams and none who finished in the top 10 in 1A. Southland is No. 11 in the QRF.

The Section 1 champ from Adams is at state for the first time since the school was established in 1971. A player to watch is Henry Wiste, who led with 34 points in a blowout win against Lewiston-Altura (21-9). The Rebels earned the No. 4 seed in the bracket.

No. 8 Upsala (24-6)

First round prediction: L 74-60 vs. Henning (30-0)

Ranking rationale: Unlike most of the Class 1A state tournament field, the Cardinals had to sweat out their section title game. Upsala emerged from Section 5 with a 58-56 win vs. Nevis (25-5) to make it to state for the first time since 2013 and the third time in school history.

The balanced attack of Quinn Guthrie (13 points), Samuel Laliberte (12), Caleb Guthrie (10) and Austin Klein (10) helped get it done. All four of the Cardinals’ losses to 1A teams this year were by single digits. Upsala is No. 24 in the 1A QRF. It did not play a particularly difficult schedule, but it picked up nice wins over a 2A section finalist in Pierz (21-8) and 3A Little Falls (7-21). Upsala earned the No. 8 seed in the bracket.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Goodhue (29-1)

First round prediction: W 68-54 vs. Perham

Ranking rationale: Goodhue and Pequot Lakes have separated themselves from the Class 2A pack resume wise, but there could still be some chaos in this bracket. Goodhue having one loss like Pequot Lakes against a tougher schedule gives the Wildcats the nod for the top spot. The coaches agreed, as Goodhue earned the top seed in the bracket.

Goodhue battled injuries early in the season but did not let it affect it too much. The Wildcats ran the table in a deep Hiawatha Valley League, picking up six wins over Class 3A foes along the way. Goodhue is at state for the third straight year and finished at No. 3 in the QRF. Luke Roschen is a player to watch.

The senior guard is committed to Southwest Minnesota State. The Section 1 champion Wildcats enter on a 22-game win streak.

No. 2 Pequot Lakes (28-1)

First round prediction: W 73-61 vs. Blake (19-12)

Ranking rationale: Pequot Lakes is back at state for the fifth straight season. Could this be the year the Patriots finally break through to the finals? They project to do so as the No. 2 seed in the bracket and No. 2 team in this ranking. The case could be made for the Section 7 champion, which finished at No. 2 in the QRF.

Pequot Lakes enters the tournament on a 21-game win streak since its only loss of the season to Caledonia (18-11), a team Goodhue barely scraped by in its section final. The Patriots own a pair of signature wins against reigning 2A champ Albany (24-6).

They also beat 3A state entrant Grand Rapids (24-5), won at 4A Bemidji (19-9) and won every section tournament game by 30 or more. Blake Spiczka is a player to watch. The senior guard led with 19 points in the section final against Pierz (21-8).

No. 3 Jackson County Central (25-6)

First round prediction: W 62-60 vs. Albany (24-6)

Ranking matchup: Jackson County Central is the No. 4 seed in the bracket, but I value the Huskies’ athleticism and recent section championship performance to bump them up one notch higher. JCC will have the best athlete in the tournament in Roman Voss, who’s headed to play football for the Gophers.

The forward’s 27 points helped the Huskies, ranked No. 12 in the QRF, to a Section 3 upset win over top seed Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (28-1), which was undefeated and ranked No. 13 in the all-class Power 25 at the time. JCC won 59-54 in a game that wasn’t even that close. JCC also beat Power 25 foe Montevideo (26-3) in the subsection championship. The Huskies have lost just once since Jan. 10.

No. 4 Minnehaha Academy (23-5)

First round prediction: W 75-66 vs. Waseca (23-7)

Ranking rationale: Death, taxes and Minnehaha Academy reaching the state tournament. The Redhawks have qualified for the 10th straight year. This legendary program ranks No. 1 in the QRF and earned the No. 3 seed in the bracket. Minnehaha is surging after a 1-4 start to the season against a brutal non-conference schedule.

It owns a quality win over reigning 2A champ Albany (24-6), as well as a pair in blowout fashion against 2A state entrant Blake (19-12). The Redhawks stormed through the Section 4 tournament, winning each game by 20 or more. Kellen Troup, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, is a tough matchup at the 2A level. He leads the team averaging nearly 20 points per game.

No. 5 Albany (24-6)

First round prediction: L 62-60 vs. Jackson County Central (25-6)

Ranking rationale: Despite graduating four starters and other key contributors from last season’s undefeated Class 2A championship team, as well as its head coach retiring, Albany is back at state for the fourth straight year and seeking its third state title in that span.

The new-lookHuskies played a tough schedule this season with all six losses coming by 10 or fewer points against top-10 2A foes. It owns four wins against 3A teams, including section finalist Becker (22-7). Albany is No. 6 in the QRF and the No. 5 seed in the bracket. A player to watch on this well-rounded bunch is senior guard Braeden Justin, one of the team’s top scorers and a starter in 2024-25.

No. 6 Waseca (22-7)

First round prediction: L 75-66 vs. Minnehaha Academy (23-5)

Ranking rationale: Waseca is yet another team in this field that’s a state tournament mainstay. The Bluejays are back for the third straight season and fourth time this decade. They were undefeated in 2024-25 until falling to fellow undefeated squad Albany in the title game. Waseca has taken a few more lumps this season, but it is still a talented bunch led by senior guard Deron Russell, the program’s all-time leading scorer.

He dropped 29 points in a 75-64 upset win vs. Belle Plaine (23-6) in the Section 2 championship. Russell, a North Dakota State football defensive back commit, had 51 in a section semifinal comeback win vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake (22-7). Waseca is No. 15 in the QRF and the No. 6 seed in the bracket. It’s won 10 straight and is rolling after starting the season 0-4.

No. 7 Blake (19-12)

First round prediction: L 73-61 vs. Pequot Lakes (28-1)

Ranking rationale: Blake is looking to continue its Cinderella run. The Bears looked down and out after an 80-46 loss Jan. 24 vs. St. Paul Academy (20-8) that dropped them to 6-8 on the season and resulted in losses in six of the last seven. Blake rallied to win eight of its last 12 in the regular season before a miraculous run in the Section 5 tournament as the No. 9 seed.

After storming through the first two rounds, the QRF No. 30 Bears picked up high-quality wins at top seed Holy Family (21-6), at Minneapolis North (15-13) and on neutral floor vs. Maranatha Christian (25-4). Carson McMichael and Trameill White each had 18 points against Maranatha.

No. 8 Perham (18-12)

First round matchup: L 68-54 vs. Goodhue (29-1)

Ranking rationale: Perham joins Blake as an unlikely state tournament entrant. The Yellowjackets emerged from Section 8 as the No. 4 seed and No. 43 team in the QRF. They rolled through their first three section games before knocking off No. 2 seed Staples-Motley (19-9) 66-61 in the final. It was an impressive turnaround after losing four straight and eight of 10 in January and February. Despite losing 12 games, eight came by 10 points or fewer.

Perham hung with Pequot Lakes (28-1) in a 65-56 home loss in its only game against the state tournament field. A player to watch is senior forward Nathan Rustad, whose 23 points helped the Yellowjackets overcame a six-point halftime deficit.

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Totino-Grace (24-2)

First round prediction: W 100-74 vs. Minneapolis South (21-8)

Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace is in prime position to capture its fourth state title in the last five years. The Eagles have won 19 games in a row with their only losses coming to top-10 Class 4A foes. The only 3A team T-G played in its brutal regular season schedule was fellow state entrant Richfield (27-2), who it beat by 14 on the road.

The Eagles beat three 4A state entrants: Apple Valley (19-10), Maple Grove (23-6) and Blaine (22-6). T-G is No. 1 in the QRF and the clear cut No. 1 seed. It’s led by Dothan Ijadimbola, a 6-foot-6 senior forward committed to Drake.

No. 2 DeLaSalle (26-3)

First round prediction: W 73-59 vs. Grand Rapids (24-5)

Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle is at its 15th straight state tournament. Let that sink in. The Islanders may not be able to keep up with top seed Totino-Grace (24-2), but they might be the best of the rest. They have marquee wins against No. 3 seed Richfield (27-2), who it split its season series with en route to sharing the Tri-Metro Conference title, as well as against 4A powers Alexandria (21-7) and Cretin-Derham Hall (23-6).

Their two other losses besides Richfield came to 4A powers Maple Grove (23-6) and Hopkins (21-8). DLS is No. 2 in the QRF and the No. 2 seed in the bracket. It rolled against top-10 3A foe Mahtomedi (25-4) by 18 in the Section 4 final. Junior guard Jaeden Udean is a player to watch on this deep team.

No. 3 Richfield (27-2)

First round prediction: W 75-64 vs. Sartell (21-8)

Ranking rationale: Richfield is the third of three teams who appear to be head and shoulders above the rest. The Spartans are co-Tri-Metro Conference champions alongside blue blood DeLaSalle (26-3), the No. 2 seed in this tournament. Those two split their regular season series. Richfield is a deep team filled with juniors that could make them the early favorite to win it all in 2027.

Wing Dre Collins is the ring leader who was named conference MVP Richfield is No. 4 in the QRF and the No. 3 seed in the bracket. The Spartans own nice wins against 2A state entrant Minnehaha Academy (23-5) and 3A entrant Minneapolis South (21-8). They won every section game by 29-plus.

No. 4 Northfield (25-3)

First round prediction: W 59-57 vs. Mankato East (21-7)

Ranking rationale: It’s time to party like it’s 1932. The Raiders snapped a near century-long drought by making it back to state. It’ll be an uphill battle to make it to the championship, but No. 4 seed Northfield has to feel good about its chances of winning its first round game against No. 5 seed Mankato East (21-7) who it split with in Big 9 Conference play. Northfield’s played one of the weaker schedules among the state tournament teams.

It went undefeated in the non-conference and split a pair of conference games against Rochester Mayo, which finished No. 23 in the final Power 25. The Raiders are No. 5 in the QRF. They’re led by 6-foot-5 Kayden Oakland, a senior forward who set the program all-time scoring record. He’s committed to South Dakota State for football.

No. 5 Mankato East (21-7)

First round prediction: L 59-57 vs. Northfield (25-3)

Ranking rationale: The state tournament is where fans go to see teams face off who otherwise may never would. On a rare occasion, state provides the setting for a rubber match. Mankato East beat rival Northfield in the season opener. Northfield proceeded to rattle off 15 straight, including a rematch with East.

The Cougars had to replace a lot from last year’s state runner up team that finished 29-2. The rebuild is going awfully well as the Cougars have another great record against a tough schedule. East is a deep team led by guard Lucas Gustafson and forward Amari Nobles, who had 28 and 20 points, respectively in a blowout win of St. Peter (18-10) in the Section 2 final.

No. 6 Sartell (21-8)

First round prediction: L 75-64 vs. Richfield (27-2)

Ranking rationale: Sartell has had its ups and downs this season, but it appears to be playing some of its best ball down the stretch. The Sabres enter the tournament on a nine-game win streak that coincides with the return of senior guard Bennett Bommersbach from injury.

Sartell features forward Maddox Lewis, who can score from all levels. The Sabres have not played any 3A tournament teams, though it hung tough with 4A entrant Alexandria (21-7) and 4A top-10 team Buffalo (22-6).

No. 7 Minneapolis South (21-8)

First round prediction: L 100-74 vs. Totino-Grace (24-2)

Ranking rationale: The Tigers could seemingly contend with half of the other state tournament teams, but they’ll have their work cut out for them against the top-seeded Eagles. A tough first-round matchup doesn’t detract from a great turnaround after starting the season 4-5. T Minneapolis South rattled off 12 straight wins to help them secure the top seed in Section 3.

South’s lone matchup against a state tournament team was a 100-67 loss to Richfield (27-2). A signature win came vs. Becker (22-7) early in the season. South has a lot of talented guards, including Jumair Wright and Ramadan Ibrahim, who had 31 and 21 points, respectively, in a 72-65 section championship game win against South St. Paul (18-11).

No. 8 Grand Rapids (24-5)

First round prediction: L 73-59 vs. DeLaSalle (26-3)

Ranking rationale: The Thunderhawks have done well to make it back to state for the first time since 2017. However, their record is beefed up against weaker northern competition. Grand Rapids lacks an elite win. Its best victory is likely a pair of them against Hibbing (20-9), including 63-53 in the Section 7 final. Forward Kaden Polister posted 15 points. The Thunderhawks have not faced any teams in the 3A state field.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Tartan (29-0)

First round prediction: W 86-68 vs. Blaine (22-6)

Ranking rationale: Can Tartan go down in history by becoming the first big-school MSHSL team to go undefeated since Hopkins last did it in 2009? The Titans have been mighty impressive this season, albeit against a relatively weak conference schedule playing against a lot of Class 3A teams in the Metro East. Head coach Mark Klingsporn’s squad boasts perhaps the top sophomore in the state in guard K.J. Wilson Jr.

He’s joined in the backcourt by senior Tyrel Pride with sophomore Emmanuel Oyesanmi and senior Duke King bolstering the frontcourt. Tartan emerged from a deep Section 4 with wins over St. Paul Central (25-4) and Cretin-Derham Hall (23-6). I see the Titans beating defending state champion Wayzata in a tight one in the final

No. 2 Wayzata (25-3)

First round prediction: W 95-77 vs. Apple Valley (19-10)

Ranking rationale: Wayzata has all the pieces to repeat as state champion, though I see them falling just shy against a historic Tartan team. The Trojans are led by a pair of elite guards in future Gopher Nolen Anderson and future Cyclone Christian Wiggins.

They have the size inside and a veteran head coach in Bryan Schnettler. Wayzata also comes in red hot, having won its two Section 6 tournament games by a combined 64 points. A 105-70 win vs. a top-10 Hopkins (21-8) team was jaw-dropping. That was one of 10 wins over teams that finished ranked in the final Power 25 of the season.

The only Minnesota team to beat the Trojans this year was Maple Grove (23-6) twice. That could be an intriguing potential semifinals matchup.

No. 3 Maple Grove (23-6)

First round prediction: W 74-66 vs. Alexandria (21-7)

Ranking rationale: Maple Grove might be the pick for next year with star junior guard Babou Ann fielding a host of Power-5 Division I offers. He and senior guard Max Iversen, along with 7-footer Jack Thelen, could get it done right here and now. The Crimson have confidence that they can play with anyone thanks to a season sweep of defending Class 4A champ Wayzata (25-3).

Maple Grove has taken a handful of losses this year, but all were to either Power 25 teams or an elite Nicolet, Wisconsin, team. Maple Grove had a relatively easy path through the Section 5 playoffs, but its gauntlet of a regular season schedule has it plenty prepared to try to win the program’s first state title.

No. 4 Chaska (25-4)

First round prediction: W 59-55 vs. Lakeville South (23-6)

Ranking rationale: From a 3-4 record at season’s beginning to the state tournament. That’s the incredible path the Hawks have taken. Twenty-two straight wins is an incredible achievement. They emerged from a deep Section 2 to make it here, including a 62-59 championship win in a hostile environment at Prior Lake (21-7).

Chaska is led by junior guard Tyler Forrest, who posted 21 points against Prior Lake. The Hawks did not play as fearsome of a schedule as the top three teams, but they’re among the best of the rest.

No. 5 Lakeville South (23-6)

First round prediction: L 59-55 vs. Chaska (25-4)

Ranking rationale: Lakeville South may not have the elite player or two to make a run in the championship bracket, but the deep Cougars could very well make it to the semifinals or a consolation championship. They boast a deep roster and routinely have several players in double figures. South is the Section 1 champ with a 76-71 win vs. Farmington (19-10) in the championship.

The depth was on display in that game with sophomore forward Nolan Greene leading with 16 points, followed by 15 for senior forward Ryker Sanders, 13 for junior guard Gavin Stuart and 11 for senior forward Nate Owata. It tied for second place in a competitive South Suburban Conference.

No. 6 Alexandria (21-7)

First round prediction: L 74-66 vs. Maple Grove (23-6)

Ranking rationale: The Cardinals do not have the resume to warrant being higher than the No. 6 seed they earned, but they have a feather in their cap that none of the other bottom five teams in the bracket have. That’s the proof that they can go right down to the wire with elite teams.

Alexandria came tantalizingly close to beating No. 1 Tartan (29-0) and Class 3A No. 1 Totino-Grace (24-2), which would be No. 3 in this ranking if it was a 4A squad. The Cardinals have fared well in their first season as a 4A team after winning last season’s 3A title. They boast a talented trio of senior guards Gavin Roderick and Mason and Talan Witt

No. 7 Apple Valley (19-10)

First round prediction: L 95-77 vs. Wayzata (25-3)

Ranking rationale: Apple Valley could make a run to a consolation championship, but it’ll take a minor miracle to cool off a red-hot Wayzata squad in the quarterfinals. Apple Valley should be proud of making it to the state tournament for the second straight year after some rough patches in the middle of the season.

The highly skilled duo of senior guard Trey Parker and senior wing Camare Young can each get 20 to 30 points on a given night, which will give the Eagles a fighting chance. Eight of their 10 losses have come by single digits, so they’re better than their record may indicate.

No. 8 Blaine (22-6)

First round prediction: L 86-68 vs. Tartan (29-0)

Ranking rationale: My Class 4A power rankings stay true to form with the tournament seeding as Blaine rounds it out at No. 8. The Bengals built a gaudy record but often faltered against tougher opponents. They also benefitted from a weak Section 7 to make it to state for the first time since 2016. Blaine scraped by unranked Andover (19-10) 81-74 in overtime in the section final.

Still, it’s a noteworthy season for a team that went 16-12 the season prior. A couple players to watch are sophomore guard Henry Semans and senior guard Shiloh Ayitey, who scored 21 and 16, respectively, in the section final.