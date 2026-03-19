Minnesota High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Tournament Brackets, Matchups, Schedule
The 2026 Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament begins on March 24 at Target Center and Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
High School On SI has brackets and schedules for all four classifications.
2026 MSHSL Class A Bracket
No. 1 Henning vs. No. 8 Upsala - 3/26
No. 4 Southland vs. No. 5 Hills-Beaver Creek - 3/26
No. 2 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. No. 7 Cherry - 3/26
No. 3 Red Lake County vs. No. 6 Liberty Classical Academy - 3/26
2026 MSHSL Class AA Bracket
No. 1 Goodhue vs. No. 8 Perham - 3/24
No. 4 Jackson County Central vs. No. 5 Albany - 3/24
No. 2 Pequot Lakes vs. No. 7 Blake - 3/25
No. 3 Minnehaha Academy vs. No. 6 Waseca - 3/25
2026 MSHSL Class AAA Bracket
No. 1 Totino-Grace vs. No. 8 Minneapolis South - 3/25
No. 4 Northfield vs. No. 5 Mankato East - 3/25
No. 2 De La Salle vs. No. 7 Grand Rapids - 3/25
No. 3 Richfield vs. No. 6 Sartell-St. Stephen - 3/25
2026 MSHSL Class AAAA Bracket
No. 1 Tartan vs. No. 8 Blaine - 3/24
No. 4 Lakeville South vs. No. 5 Chaska - 3/24
No. 2 Wayzata vs. No. 7 Apple Valley - 3/24
No. 3 Maple Grove vs. No. 6 Alexandria - 3/24
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917