Minnesota High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Tournament Brackets, Matchups, Schedule

The 2026 Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament begins on March 24 at Target Center and Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

High School On SI has brackets and schedules for all four classifications.

No. 1 Henning vs. No. 8 Upsala - 3/26

No. 4 Southland vs. No. 5 Hills-Beaver Creek - 3/26

No. 2 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. No. 7 Cherry - 3/26

No. 3 Red Lake County vs. No. 6 Liberty Classical Academy - 3/26

No. 1 Goodhue vs. No. 8 Perham - 3/24

No. 4 Jackson County Central vs. No. 5 Albany - 3/24

No. 2 Pequot Lakes vs. No. 7 Blake - 3/25

No. 3 Minnehaha Academy vs. No. 6 Waseca - 3/25

No. 1 Totino-Grace vs. No. 8 Minneapolis South - 3/25

No. 4 Northfield vs. No. 5 Mankato East - 3/25

No. 2 De La Salle vs. No. 7 Grand Rapids - 3/25

No. 3 Richfield vs. No. 6 Sartell-St. Stephen - 3/25

No. 1 Tartan vs. No. 8 Blaine - 3/24

No. 4 Lakeville South vs. No. 5 Chaska - 3/24

No. 2 Wayzata vs. No. 7 Apple Valley - 3/24

No. 3 Maple Grove vs. No. 6 Alexandria - 3/24