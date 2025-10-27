Minnesota High School Football Coach Joins Elite Company
In Minnesota high school football’s long, illustrious history, just two previous coaches had ever won 400 games on the gridiron.
That number is now three after Eden Prairie High School’s Mike Grant reached the milestone this past Friday night.
Grant secured his 400th career win as the Eagles also clinched a playoff win with a dominating 50-7 victory over Lakeville North.
Eden Prairie is 7-2 on the year, winners of its last four in a row as they now take on Champlin Park Friday night in the next round of the postseason.
Eden Prairie Head Coach Ranks Third on State's Career Wins List
The two previous coaches to reach 400 career wins in Minnesota high school football are Mike Mahlen of Verndale and Dwight Lundeen from Becker. Mahlen sits atop the list with 437 career wins while Lundeen has 412.
Grant has spent the past four-plus decades as a head coach at the high school level. He owns a career record of 400-86 in 43 seasons as the controls.
The .824 win percentage is one of the best in the country and tops among those on the Minnesota career wins list for high school head football coaches.
Mike Grant Has Won 11 State Football Championships
Grant actually submitted his application this past February to be considered as the new head coach at St. John’s University, as the program needed to replace legendary head caoch John Gagliardi.
One of three finalist for the job, Grant eventually reconsidered, according to a report by the Pioneer Press.
Grant is an 11-time state champion at Eden Prairie in Class 6A, which is the most. The last title came in 2017, the first was in 1996 and they won four consecutive between 2011-14.
Mike Grant has Famous Minnesota Coaching Legend Father
Grant’s father is Bud Grant, the legendary head football coach of the Minnesota Vikings.
Under Bud Grant, the Vikings reached four Super Bowls, won 11 division titles and the NFL championship in 1969.
Prior to taking over Minnesota, Grant won four Grey Cup championships in the CFL. He is in the Minnesota Vikings and Winnipeg Blue Bombers Ring of Honors.
Grant was a second team All-American and two-time first team all-Big Nine selection for the Minnesota Golden Gophers before being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Like his son, he was dedicated to his teams, spending his entire coaching career with the Blue Bombers and Vikings.
Grant passed away in 2023.