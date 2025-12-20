Minnesota high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 19, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday's slate of action.
Adrian/Ellsworth 70, Red Rock Central 35
Andover 84, Blake 48
Ashby 40, Hancock 37
Barnum 57, Mora 56
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Melrose Area 56
Bemidji 72, Little Falls 68
Benilde-St. Margaret's 75, Byron 42
Blooming Prairie 67, Randolph 54
Bloomington Jefferson 68, Burnsville 56
Brainerd 58, Fergus Falls 38
Breckenridge 56, Barnesville 35
Buffalo 54, Sartell 49
Caledonia 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 29
Cedar Mountain 67, Sleepy Eye 40
Central Minnesota Christian 83, Dawson-Boyd 41
Champlin Park 75, White Bear Lake 53
Cretin-Derham Hall 64, DeLaSalle 61
Dassel-Cokato 67, Litchfield 48
Deer River 63, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 46
Detroit Lakes 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 24
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 70, Pelican Rapids 60
East Grand Forks 77, Kittson County Central 63
Fairmont 63, Pipestone Area 38
Foley 70, Upsala 26
Forest Lake 68, Centennial 53
Fosston 64, Win-E-Mac 38
Glencoe-Silver Lake 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 43
Grand Rapids 63, Greenway 56
Hawley 83, Frazee 73
Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 77, Bethlehem Academy 34
Henning 59, Battle Lake 53
Heritage Christian Academy 66, St. Paul Academy and Summit School 29
Hermantown 58, Duluth Denfeld 31
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 54, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 47
Hill City/Northland 68, Carlton/Wrenshall 40
Hills-Beaver Creek 53, Edgerton 48
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 70, Sacred Heart 62
Hope Academy 67, Liberty Classical Academy 42
Hutchinson 65, Rockford 55
Jackson County Central 74, Windom Area 89
Kingsland 63, LeRoy-Ostrander 50
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 49, Maple River 36
Lake of the Woods 63, Spectrum 54
Lakeville North 64, Eagan 47
Lakeville South 64, Shakopee 34
Lakeview 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 45
Lanesboro 58, Grand Meadow 52
Laporte 51, Bagley 50
Lewiston-Altura 71, La Crescent-Hokah 69
Luverne 78, Redwood Valley 25
Mahnomen/Waubun 68, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 28
Maple Grove 80, Crosby-Ironton 55
Maranatha Christian Academy 64, Legacy Christian Academy 40
Marshall 81, Waseca 30
Martin County West 61, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 39
Mayer Lutheran 63, Eagle Ridge Academy 22
McGregor 60, Floodwood 16
Menahga 87, New York Mills 39
Minneapolis Southwest 59, Apple Valley 51
Minnewaska Area 77, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 44
Monticello 80, Moorhead 58
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 53, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52
Mounds View 41, Park of Cottage Grove 29
Murray County Central 54, Southwest Minnesota Christian 18
New Life Academy 65, Nova Classical Academy 23
New London-Spicer 80, Annandale 32
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 56, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 48
New Ulm 101, Worthington 25
Northfield 53, Winona 27
Northome/Kelliher 91, Climax/Fisher 58
North Woods 54, South Ridge 49
Ogilvie 69, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 57
Osakis 58, Browerville 21
Osseo 62, Coon Rapids 54
Owatonna 62, Faribault 55
Park Center 86, Minneapolis Camden 32
Park Christian 57, Lake Park-Audubon 54
Park Rapids Area 61, Verndale 55
Paynesville Area 67, Maple Lake 43
Perham 67, Staples-Motley 26
Pierz 96, Moose Lake/Willow River 33
Pine Island 52, Houston 48
Pine River-Backus 66, Pillager 51
Prior Lake 83, Farmington 68
Proctor 54, Milaca 52
Rochester Century 67, Albert Lea 19
Rochester Lourdes 76, Minnehaha Academy 64
Rochester Mayo 74, Red Wing 38
Rosemount 82, Eastview 58
Roseville 64, St. Paul Como Park 56
Rothsay 57, Border West 27
Royalton 72, Holdingford 60
Rushford-Peterson 73, Chatfield 58
Spring Grove 61, Southland 60
Spring Lake Park 52, Irondale 30
Springfield 80, Lester Prairie 50
St. Agnes 62, Concordia Academy 29
St. James 73, Blue Earth Area 47
St. Peter 64, Belle Plaine 59
Swanville 63, Sebeka 36
Totino-Grace 56, Mahtomedi 46
Triton 74, Kenyon-Wanamingo 27
Underwood 48, Parkers Prairie 35
Visitation 65, St. Louis Park 57
Wabasso 56, New Ulm Cathedral 41
Wadena-Deer Creek 58, Thief River Falls 25
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 78, Red Lake County 61
Wayzata 75, Woodbury 49
West Central Area 55, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49
West Lutheran 66, United Christian Academy 52
Willmar 79, St. Cloud 12
Wilmot 40, Ortonville 31
Windom Area 89, Jackson County Central 74
Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 57, St. Charles 40
Yellow Medicine East 80, Montevideo 49
Zimmerman 61, Big Lake 58
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62, Kasson-Mantorville 41
