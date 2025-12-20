High School

Minnesota high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 19, 2025

Spencer Swaim

Minnesota high school girls basketball scores are final from Friday, December 19th
Minnesota high school girls basketball scores are final from Friday, December 19th / SBLive

The 2025 Minnesota high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday's slate of action.

Adrian/Ellsworth 70, Red Rock Central 35

Andover 84, Blake 48

Ashby 40, Hancock 37

Barnum 57, Mora 56

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Melrose Area 56

Bemidji 72, Little Falls 68

Benilde-St. Margaret's 75, Byron 42

Blooming Prairie 67, Randolph 54

Bloomington Jefferson 68, Burnsville 56

Brainerd 58, Fergus Falls 38

Breckenridge 56, Barnesville 35

Buffalo 54, Sartell 49

Caledonia 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 29

Cedar Mountain 67, Sleepy Eye 40

Central Minnesota Christian 83, Dawson-Boyd 41

Champlin Park 75, White Bear Lake 53

Cretin-Derham Hall 64, DeLaSalle 61

Dassel-Cokato 67, Litchfield 48

Deer River 63, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 46

Detroit Lakes 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 24

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 70, Pelican Rapids 60

East Grand Forks 77, Kittson County Central 63

Fairmont 63, Pipestone Area 38

Foley 70, Upsala 26

Forest Lake 68, Centennial 53

Fosston 64, Win-E-Mac 38

Glencoe-Silver Lake 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 43

Grand Rapids 63, Greenway 56

Hawley 83, Frazee 73

Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 77, Bethlehem Academy 34

Henning 59, Battle Lake 53

Heritage Christian Academy 66, St. Paul Academy and Summit School 29

Hermantown 58, Duluth Denfeld 31

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 54, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 47

Hill City/Northland 68, Carlton/Wrenshall 40

Hills-Beaver Creek 53, Edgerton 48

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 70, Sacred Heart 62

Hope Academy 67, Liberty Classical Academy 42

Hutchinson 65, Rockford 55

Jackson County Central 74, Windom Area 89

Kingsland 63, LeRoy-Ostrander 50

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 49, Maple River 36

Lake of the Woods 63, Spectrum 54

Lakeville North 64, Eagan 47

Lakeville South 64, Shakopee 34

Lakeview 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 45

Lanesboro 58, Grand Meadow 52

Laporte 51, Bagley 50

Lewiston-Altura 71, La Crescent-Hokah 69

Luverne 78, Redwood Valley 25

Mahnomen/Waubun 68, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 28

Maple Grove 80, Crosby-Ironton 55

Maranatha Christian Academy 64, Legacy Christian Academy 40

Marshall 81, Waseca 30

Martin County West 61, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 39

Mayer Lutheran 63, Eagle Ridge Academy 22

McGregor 60, Floodwood 16

Menahga 87, New York Mills 39

Minneapolis Southwest 59, Apple Valley 51

Minnewaska Area 77, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 44

Monticello 80, Moorhead 58

Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 53, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52

Mounds View 41, Park of Cottage Grove 29

Murray County Central 54, Southwest Minnesota Christian 18

New Life Academy 65, Nova Classical Academy 23

New London-Spicer 80, Annandale 32

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 56, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 48

New Ulm 101, Worthington 25

Northfield 53, Winona 27

Northome/Kelliher 91, Climax/Fisher 58

North Woods 54, South Ridge 49

Ogilvie 69, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 57

Osakis 58, Browerville 21

Osseo 62, Coon Rapids 54

Owatonna 62, Faribault 55

Park Center 86, Minneapolis Camden 32

Park Christian 57, Lake Park-Audubon 54

Park Rapids Area 61, Verndale 55

Paynesville Area 67, Maple Lake 43

Perham 67, Staples-Motley 26

Pierz 96, Moose Lake/Willow River 33

Pine Island 52, Houston 48

Pine River-Backus 66, Pillager 51

Prior Lake 83, Farmington 68

Proctor 54, Milaca 52

Rochester Century 67, Albert Lea 19

Rochester Lourdes 76, Minnehaha Academy 64

Rochester Mayo 74, Red Wing 38

Rosemount 82, Eastview 58

Roseville 64, St. Paul Como Park 56

Rothsay 57, Border West 27

Royalton 72, Holdingford 60

Rushford-Peterson 73, Chatfield 58

Spring Grove 61, Southland 60

Spring Lake Park 52, Irondale 30

Springfield 80, Lester Prairie 50

St. Agnes 62, Concordia Academy 29

St. James 73, Blue Earth Area 47

St. Peter 64, Belle Plaine 59

Swanville 63, Sebeka 36

Totino-Grace 56, Mahtomedi 46

Triton 74, Kenyon-Wanamingo 27

Underwood 48, Parkers Prairie 35

Visitation 65, St. Louis Park 57

Wabasso 56, New Ulm Cathedral 41

Wadena-Deer Creek 58, Thief River Falls 25

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 78, Red Lake County 61

Wayzata 75, Woodbury 49

West Central Area 55, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49

West Lutheran 66, United Christian Academy 52

Willmar 79, St. Cloud 12

Wilmot 40, Ortonville 31

Windom Area 89, Jackson County Central 74

Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran 57, St. Charles 40

Yellow Medicine East 80, Montevideo 49

Zimmerman 61, Big Lake 58

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62, Kasson-Mantorville 41

Published
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

