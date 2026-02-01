Minnesota high school phenom Maddyn Greenway surpasses 5,000 career points
Maddyn Greenway has had her fair share of achievements over the years.
On Friday night, the Minnesota high school girls basketball phenom added another accolade to her collection. Greenway surpassed 5,000 career points in Providence Academy’s 115-53 win over Blake.
The Lions guard needed five points to hit the 5K mark. Greenway accomplished the feat with a 3-pointer five minutes into the game and proceeded to finish with 37 points on the night.
Greenway, a Kentucky women’s basketball commit, is the third player in Minnesota high school girls basketball history to reach 5,000 points. Tori Oehrlein, a senior guard at Crosby-Ironton, cracked 5K on Jan. 16, while Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman reached the milestone in 2013.
Oehrlein is currently Minnesota’s all-time points leader with 5,123. She recently broke the record of 5,119, which Lake Christian Academy’s Anders Broman previously held since 2013.
Greenway now has 5,071 career points. She passed Dahlman’s record of 5,060 after Greenway scored 41 points in Providence Academy’s 97-90 win over Rosemont on Saturday.
A Providence Academy superstar since seventh grade, Greenway compiled 1,287 points as a middle schooler. Greenway scored 1,019 points as a freshman, 1,098 as a sophomore and 1,050 as a junior.
Greenway is averaging 34.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 6.2 steals through 18 games for the Lions. The senior standout has been part of four state basketball and two state soccer championship squads, and won a 300-meter hurdles state title in outdoor track at Providence Academy.
The Lions, now 15-3 on the season, host Andover on Monday.
