Minnesota high school phenom Maddyn Greenway surpasses 5,000 career points

𝟱,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯!



Providence Academy's Maddyn Greenway became the fourth player to reach 5,000 points in state history.



She hit it with a three-pointer tonight at Blake. Her sister, Beckett, assisted with the milestone bucket!



