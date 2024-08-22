Tim Walz' former high school football players take stage at Democratic National Convention
Minnesota Governor and Tim Walz has spent time on the U.S. presidential campaign trail reflecting on his time as a high school football coach.
Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' chosen running mate in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, coached at Mankato West in the 1990s and helped turn a winless program into a state champion in three seasons.
On Wednesday, 16 former players joined Walz on stage at the United Center in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention.
Sporting Mankato West jerseys, the former players joined Walz on stage. Another former student of Walz submitted the former high school teacher and coach's name for nomination.
Walz, 60, began coaching as defensive coordinator at Mankato West when the team was amid an 0-27 run. He deplyed a 4-4 defense.
Three years later, the team won a Minnesota high school football state championship in 1999 after starting the season 2-4.
A DNC watch party for supporters was held at Mankato West on Wednesday, where supporters filled the school's auditorium to watch Walz officially join the democratic presidential ticket — many holding up signs that read "coach."
According to CNN, the 1999 team's head coach was involved with the events on Wednesday.
Walz' coaching career didn't start in Minnesota. He previously coached football as well as girls basketball at Alliance High School in Nebraska.
A native of West Point, Nebraska, Walz ran for congress in Minnesota's first district and unseated a six-term incumbent in 2006. Walz was reelected five times before successfully running for governor in 2018. He's in his second term.
Much has been made of Walz' past experience as a high school teacher and coach since he was brought onto the ticket as Harris' running mate. Harris herself has often referred to him as "coach" while campaigning.
That's brought many of his former players into a bit of a spotlight as well.
Many have been flooded with media requests asking about playing for Walz and what he was like, calling him a "hype man" who "came in with a different tempo."
“It feels like we’re the ‘72 Dolphins or something,” Eric Stenzel, star linebacker on the 1999 team, told The Athletic.
Added Lance Resner, another former linebacker: "Tim came in with a different swagger. We were pretty dog**** for a long time.
The Minnesota high school football season is a week away and Manketo West opens the 2024 season on Aug. 30 at Northfield.
>> READ MORE: Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' choice for vice president, coached Mankato West football in the '90s
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports