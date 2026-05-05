The 2026 Minnesota high school softball season rolls on, so High School On SI is highlighting some of the top players throughout the state. We start with the top pitchers.

You can also vote on who you think is the top pitcher in Minnesota with our poll at the bottom of the page. Voting will close at 11:50 p.m. CT on May 12.

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Top pitchers in the 2026 Minnesota High School Softball Season

Laney Bowers, St. James

Bowers has a 0.49 ERA in 72 innings pitched. She has 152 strikeouts to two walks with only 30 hits allowed. She also has a .489 batting average. She is committed to Southwest Minnesota State University.

Mariah Anderson, United South Central

Anderson is the state's strikeout leader with 173 in 71 innings pitched. She has a 0.39 ERA, and she has only allowed 14 hits. She is committed to Minnesota State.

Claire Frauenkron, Houston

Frauenkron leads a 13-0 Houston team. She has a 0.70 ERA with 127 strikeouts. She’s only allowed 17 walks and 32 hits.

Avery Augedahl, Caledonia

Augedahl leads a hot Caledonia squad. She’s pitched 91 innings in 15 games, and she’s allowed only seven earned runs and 43 hits. She has struck out 143 batters and walked 15.

Lilly Martin, White Bear Lake

Martin was the team MVP of a Bear squad that was fourth place in Class 4A last season. She has over 500 career strikeouts. She is committed to Minnesota Duluth.

Ella Meyer, Edina

Meyer is building from an impressive 2025 season. This year, she has a 0.44 ERA in 63 innings pitched. She has struck out 127 batters and only walked seven. She is committed to St. Thomas.

Angela Proper, St. Agnes

Proper continues a stellar career with 111 strikeouts in 59 ⅔ innings pitched this season. She’s allowed only 10 earned runs and 31 hits. Last season, she threw a shutout in the Class 2A quarterfinal.

AnnaBelle Waldoch, Rogers

Waldoch is a sophomore leading the Royals with a 0.92 ERA in 45 ⅔ innings pitched. She has struck out 75 batters and walked only 15.

Brooke Borwege, Bloomington Jefferson

Borwege, a junior, led the Jaguars to the Class 4A championship. She has pitched 40 ⅔ innings this season, and she has allowed only nine runs. She has struck out 39 batters and walked only four.

Grace Rolek, Bloomington Jefferson

Rolek is another Jaguar who is prolific on the mound. She has allowed six runs in 44 ⅔ innings with 85 strikeouts and only 10 walks.

Jadah Kroening, Rochester Century

Kroening has a 1.27 ERA in 38 ⅔ innings pitched. She has 49 strikeouts to 17 walks, and she’s allowed 30 hits.

Caleigh Barrone, Byron

Barrone has a 0.68 ERA in 31 innings pitched. She has struck out 74 batters and walked 14. The Bears are the top-ranked team in Class 3A.

Marni Koosmann, Sartell

Koosmann is committed to Minnesota Duluth. Koosmann threw a perfect game in a 1-0 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice earlier this year.

Tylar Wenthold, Mabel-Canton

Wenthold has totalled 150 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched. She has a 1.30 ERA, and she’s allowed 70 hits.

Ava Knutson, Sauk Rapids-Rice

A sophomore, Knutson has been a starter since the 7th grade. She has tallied an impressive 151 strikeouts in 71 innings pitched. She’s allowed 22 earned runs and 43 hits.

Lilly Bury, Rockford

Bury is committed to South Dakota State. She had over 400 career strikeouts entering the season. She has been an all-conference performer, and she was chosen for her program's Most Dedicated award in both 2024 and 2025.

Addy Wallschlaeger, Spectrum

Wallschlaeger is dominating on the mound this season. She had a 0.18 ERA in 40 innings pitched. She has struck out 87 batters and only walked seven. She is committed to Minnesota Duluth.

Eagan Hastings, Hawley

Hastings led Hawley to the Class 2A championship. In 2025, she had a 1.26 ERA and a 20-3 record.

Delaney Thompson, Cleveland

Thompson has 123 strikeouts in 28 ⅓ innings pitched. She had a 1.43 ERA, and she’s allowed 40 walks and 38 hits.

Kaitlyn Flann, B O L D

Flann has pitched 80 innings, and she’s amassed an impressive 132 strikeouts to 12 walks, as well as only 52 hits and 17 earned runs.

Ava Abrahamson, Champlin Park

Abrahamson is a junior who leads the Rebels with a 2.10 ERA in 30 innings pitched. She has struck out 24 batters to 12 walks.

Kayla Schweich, Farmington

Schweich leads the current No. 1 team in the state. She has a strong screwball to get batter to pop out. Schweich is committed to St. Cloud State.

Avery Muellner, Forest Lake

She has 500 career strikeouts, and she’s been a feature of a talented Forest Lake program for years. Muellner is committed to St. Thomas.

Kylie Klipping, Red Lake Falls

Klipping made the 2025 MSHSCA Class 1A all-state team. She is also an all-conference volleyball player.

Haley Kill, Morris Area Chokio Alberta

Kill has a 0.73 ERA through 28 2/3 innings pitched. She has 35 strikeouts to one walk.

Stats via varsity.startribune.com.