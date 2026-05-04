Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (5/4/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for April 27-May 3. Voting closes on Sunday, May 10 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Mariah Anderson, sr., United South Central (Minnesota) softball

Anderson dazzled with 19 strikeouts and surrendered just one hit in a 6-0 victory over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.

2. Sydney Gonglik, jr., Bentworth (Pennsylvania) softball

Gonglik struck out 12 with one walk in seven no-hit innings as Bentworth blanked Washington, 3-0.

3. Tianna Harris, sr., Troy (New York) flag football

Harris accumulated 225 yards of total offense and scored three total touchdowns—including a 15-yard pick-six—in a 22-7 victory over Mohonasen.

4. Ava Hazelton, jr., Mid Valley (Pennsylvania) softball

Hazelton took a perfect game into the seventh inning and settled for a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 3-0 shutout of Dunmore.

5. Maddy Hurley, jr., Cheney (Washington) softball

Hurley struck out 10 in the circle and went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs in a 5-1 victory over Lewis and Clark.

6. Karley LaZella, jr., Bemidji (Minnesota) softball

LaZella belted two homers and tallied five RBIs in a 13-5 victory over Alexandria. She also pitched all seven innings and allowed three earned runs with six strikeouts.

7. Sanaii Mayers, jr., Elizabeth (New Jersey) flag football

Mayers scored her 100th career touchdown in a 49-0 shutout of Hillside.

8. Nancy Mecca, jr., Dunmore (Pennsylvania) softball

Mecca went 3 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs in a 9-3 win over Lakeland.

9. Natalie Medalia, sr., Silas (Washington) softball

Medalia hit for the cycle and finished 5 for 6 with six RBIs in a 32-11 victory over Lincoln.

10. Alison Ortega, jr., La Mirada (California) softball

Ortega threw her second no-hitter of the season in a 6-0 victory over Warren that clinched the Gateway League title. The Harvard commit finished with four strikeouts and one walk.

11. Harleigh Price, jr., Branford (Florida) softball

Price, a Florida State commit, threw a 14-strikeout no-hitter in a 5-0 shutout of Fort White.

12. Hazel Russell, jr., Stevens (South Dakota) softball

Russell blasted two homers with four RBIs in an 11-5 win over Pierre.

13. Annelise Skipper, jr., Cottondale (Florida) softball

Skipper whirled a 20-strikeout perfect game in a 7-0 victory over Poplar Springs. She also scored two runs.

14. Frantashia Williams, sr., Deltona (Florida) flag football

Williams passed for 215 yards, ran for 235 and accounted for eight total touchdowns—six rushing, two passing—in a 61-27 rout of Vanguard.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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