Vote: Who is the top running back in the 2025 Minnesota high school football season?

The 2025 Minnesota high school football is here, and High School On SI is highlighting some of the top talent by position entering the season. Today, we look at the top running backs in the state.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. There are many outstanding players in Minnesota, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Caleb Francois, Sr., Minnetonka
Francois converted from quarterback to running back for the Skippers, and in two games he has rushed for 332 yards on 41 attempts with seven touchdowns. He is committed to Iowa State as a running back.
"Caleb's size, speed and athletic ability make him tough to bring down and a threat on every play," Minnetonka head coach Mark Esch said.
Caleb Kamara, Sr., Burnsville
Kamara is a very fast running back who had an ankle injury cut his junior season short last year. Burnsville moves down to Class 5A this season.
Lamari Brown, Sr., Spring Lake Park
Brown had 1,113 rushing yards last season and ten touchdowns. In two games in 2025, Brown has 202 rushing yards in 29 attempts and three touchdowns.
Mason Spence, Sr., Zimmerman
Spence has 346 rushing yards on 27 carries in two games, including 22 yards in a win against Providence Academy. He had 1,014 rushing yards last season.
Carson Turner, Sr., Shakopee
Back from a knee injury, Carson Turner has 175 yards in 29 attempts through two games this season. He also has two touchdowns.
Emilio Rosario Matias, Sr., Stillwater
In 36 rushing attempts in 2025, Rosario Matias has 152 yards and one touchdown. Last season, Rosario Matias was Stillwater’s MVP with 1,205 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.
James Engle, Sr., Maple Grove
Engle has had a great start to the 2025 season. He has 53 carries in two games with 326 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Taye Reich, Jr., Moorhead
Reich is a playmaker with the ball in his hands. He has 29 rushing attempts for 225 yards and four touchdowns. He also has two receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown. He has scholarship offers from Minnesota, Kansas State and North Dakota.
Martin Sleen, Jr., Hermantown
Last season, Sleen had 1,623 rushing yards for 12.4 yards per carry and 24 touchdowns. This season, in two games, Sleen has 275 rushing yards for 16.2 yards per carry and eight touchdowns, in large part to an 89-0 win against Proctor.
Zack Shatek, Jr., Hastings
Shatek is Hasting’s workhorse. He has 61 carries in two games, and he has 591 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Chase Bjorgaard, Sr., Edina
Bjorgaard has 39 carries for 324 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. He’s coming off a strong 2024 season where he had 1,164 yards and ten touchdowns.
Malik Abdi, Sr., Stewartville
Abdi has an impressive number of carries through two games. He has 62 rushing attempts for 409 yards and three touchdowns in games against Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Totino-Grace.
Conner Lund, So., Warroad
Lund is an underclassmen with 37 rushing attempts for 367 yards and four touchdowns in two games.
Jayden Barnum, Sr., Brainerd
Barnum is Brainerd’s go-to running back with 28 carries and 226 yards and five touchdowns through two games. In 2024, he had 803 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
Nic Swanson, Sr., Lakeville South
Swanson has started his senior season well with 325 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries.
Stats according to varsity.startribune.com
