Vote: Who is the top performing wide receiver in the 2025 Minnesota high school football season?
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season is coming to a close, so High School On SI is highlighting the top performers this year.
Fans get an opportunity to vote for who they think had the best season. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close on November 14 at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Who was the top performing wide receiver in the 2025 Minnesota high school football season?
Jayden Moore, Sr., Hopkins
Moore is an all-around top athlete, and this year he accumulated 41 receptions for 689 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games.
Talan Lewison, Sr., LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle/Pacelli
In nine games, Lewison had 54 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns.
Cayden Ban, Sr., Anoka
Ban has 50 receptions for 680 yards and four touchdowns for the Tornadoes in nine games.
Brayden Becker, Sr., Eden Valley-Watkins
Becker is third in the state in receiving touchdowns through eights games with 13. He has 44 receptions for 697 yards.
Micah Bush, Sr., Hills-Beaver Creek
Bush is a threat every time he touches the ball for the Patriots. He is committed to South Dakota State.
Dre Frierson-Hollie, Jr., Cretin-Derham Hall
Frierson-Hollie has 50 receptions for 830 yards and nine touchdowns. He had nine receptions for 112 yards to open the season against No. 2 St. Thomas Academy.
Sema’j Young, Sr., Robbinsdale Cooper
Young has been a playmaker for Robbinsdale Cooper with 45 receptions for 613 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games.
David Mack, Jr., Moorhead
Through nine games, Mack has 87 receptions for 1,206 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s always a threat for a big play, and he’s received scholarship offers from South Dakota State and Minnesota.
Kade Bush, Sr., Chanhassen
Bush, a tight end, has 51 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns for the Storm. He recently decommitted from Arkansas and committed to West Virginia.
Akit’J Williams, Jr., Rochester John Marshall
Williams has an impressive 21.7 yards per catch in eight games. He has 41 receptions for 889 yards and five touchdowns.
Thomas Hinrichs, Sr., Alexandria
Hinrichs has 42 receptions for 651 yards and 15 touchdowns through 10 games for a Cardinals team hoping to reach the Class 5A championship.
Adam Jordan, Sr., St. Francis
Jordan is an important part of the St. Francis pass attack. He has 60 receptions for 890 yards and 10 touchdowns through eight games.
David Downs, So., St. Francis
Downs had 62 receptions for 829 yards and nine touchdowns as just a sophomore for St. Francis this season.
Isaac Fredin, Sr., Springfield
Fredin is second in the state in touchdowns with 15 touchdowns in 10 games. He caught 55 passes for 686 yards.
Jabari Strader, Sr., Edina
Through 10 games, Strader has 44 receptions for 505 yards and seven touchdowns for the Hornets.
James Kopfmann, Jr., Chanhassen
Kopfmann made the most of his receptions. He averaged 19.7 yards per reception from 41 receptions for 807 yards and 12 touchdowns.
J’Marion Sanders, Sr,. Minneapolis North
Sanders, in eight games, had 45 receptions for 863 yards and 13 touchdowns for an undefeated Polars team.
Anthony Deline, Sr., Minneapolis North
Deline was also a big part of Minneapolis North’s success. He had 40 receptions in nine games for 896 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Jameson Smuda, Jr., Zimmerman
Smuda did the most with his receptions. He had eight receptions for 342 yards, a 43-yards per catch average, and five touchdowns.
Kaiden Farris, Jr., Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons
Farris accumulated 45 receptions for 835 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games.
Stats via varsity.startribune.com.
