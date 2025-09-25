Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 16 Starkville at No. 6 Brandon
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Thursday, September 25.
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 26, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Friday, September 26.
Port Gibson at Ouachita Parish - 7:00 PM
Crystal Springs at Loyd Star - 7:00 PM
Franklin County at Magee - 7:00 PM
Hartfield Academy at Jackson Prep - 7:00 PM
Jefferson County at South Pike - 7:00 PM
Jefferson Davis County at East Marion - 7:00 PM
Warren Central at Madison Central - 7:00 PM
Clinton at Petal - 7:00 PM
Starkville at Brandon - 7:00 PM
Hazlehurst at McComb - 7:00 PM
North Pike at Columbia - 7:00 PM
Raleigh at Morton - 7:00 PM
West Lincoln at Enterprise (Brookhaven) - 7:00 PM
Forest at Scott Central - 7:00 PM
Taylorsville at North Forrest - 7:00 PM
Pelahatchie at Sebastopol - 7:00 PM
Newton County at Mize - 7:00 PM
French Camp Academy at Ethel - 7:00 PM
Philadelphia at West Lauderdale - 7:00 PM
Columbus at Neshoba Central - 7:00 PM
Union at Lake - 7:00 PM
South Delta at O'Bannon - 7:00 PM
Holmes County Central at Canton - 7:00 PM
Choctaw Central at Yazoo County - 7:00 PM
Murrah at Provine - 7:00 PM
Forest Hill at Lanier - 7:00 PM
Wesson at Lawrence County - 7:00 PM
Amite County at Salem - 7:00 PM
McLaurin at St. Andrew's Episcopal - 7:00 PM
Richland at Pisgah - 7:00 PM
Northwest Rankin at Brookhaven - 7:00 PM
Germantown at Pearl - 7:00 PM
McAdams at Riverside - 7:00 PM
Collins at West Marion - 7:00 PM
Raymond at Terry - 7:00 PM
Humphreys County at Greenville - 7:00 PM
Velma Jackson at Leake Central - 7:00 PM
Simpson Academy at Lamar - 7:00 PM
Yazoo City at Vicksburg - 7:00 PM
Natchez at Ridgeland - 7:00 PM
Puckett at Bogue Chitto - 7:00 PM
Choctaw County at Kosciusko - 7:00 PM
Mount Olive at Stringer - 7:00 PM
