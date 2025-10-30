Jackson Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area this weekend, including eight games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 22 Germantown at No. 16 Clinton.
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 26 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Thursday, October 30.
Noxapater at Leake County - 7:00 PM
O'Bannon at Humphreys County - 7:00 PM
Seminary at Magee - 7:00 PM
Jefferson Davis County at Raleigh - 7:00 PM
Saint Stanislaus at West Marion - 7:00 PM
Port Gibson at North Side - 7:00 PM
Poplarville at Columbia - 7:00 PM
Yazoo City at Gentry - 7:00 PM
Taylorsville at Lumberton - 7:00 PM
West Lauderdale at Choctaw Central - 7:00 PM
Enterprise Clarke at Mize - 7:00 PM
Morton at Forest - 7:00 PM
Sebastopol at Ethel - 7:00 PM
Park Place Christian at McLaurin - 7:00 PM
Scott Central at Lake - 7:00 PM
Florence at Provine - 7:00 PM
Pisgah at Union - 7:00 PM
Salem at Bogue Chitto - 7:00 PM
Loyd Star at Amite County - 7:00 PM
Collins at East Marion - 7:00 PM
Hazlehurst at Crystal Springs - 7:00 PM
Kosciusko at Amanda Elzy - 7:00 PM
Murrah at Oxford - 7:00 PM
Nanih Waiya at McAdams - 7:00 PM
Puckett at Pelahatchie - 7:00 PM
Mount Olive at West Lincoln - 7:00 PM
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 23 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Friday, October 31.
Enterprise (Brookhaven) at Wilkinson County - 7:00 PM
Brandon at Pearl - 7:00 PM
Oak Grove at Northwest Rankin - 7:00 PM
South Pike at McComb - 7:00 PM
Mendenhall at Raymond - 7:00 PM
Ridgeland at Neshoba Central - 7:00 PM
Greenville at Canton - 7:00 PM
Forest Hill at Jim Hill - 7:00 PM
Warren Central at Callaway - 7:00 PM
Philadelphia at Kemper County - 7:00 PM
Germantown at Clinton - 7:00 PM
Brookhaven at North Pike - 7:00 PM
Quitman at St. Andrew's Episcopal - 7:00 PM
Lanier at Cleveland Central - 7:00 PM
George County at Terry - 7:00 PM
Madison Central at Starkville - 7:00 PM
Yazoo County at Thomas E. Edwards - 7:00 PM
Leake Central at Northeast Lauderdale - 7:00 PM
Simpson Academy at Madison-Ridgeland Academy - 7:00 PM
Natchez at South Jones - 7:00 PM
Franklin County at Jefferson County - 7:00 PM
Tylertown at Presbyterian Christian - 7:00 PM
