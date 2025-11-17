Mississippi High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - November 17, 2025
Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Mississippi high school football playoffs
The 2025 1A-4A Mississippi high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 7. The quarterfinals will be on Friday, November 21.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Mississippi high school football playoffs.
The MHSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships December 4-6 at Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
All Games 11/21 at 7PM CST
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 2A Football Bracket
All Games 11/21 at 7PM CST
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 3A Football Bracket
All Games 11/21 at 7PM CST
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 4A Football Bracket
All Games 11/21 at 7PM CST
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 5A Football Bracket
All Games Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. CST
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 6A Football Bracket
Second Round - All Games Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. CST
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 7A Football Bracket
Second Round - All Games Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. CST
