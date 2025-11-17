High School

Mississippi High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - November 17, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Mississippi high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

Tupelo vs Desoto Central from Nov. 6, 2025
Tupelo vs Desoto Central from Nov. 6, 2025 / Wes Hale

The 2025 1A-4A Mississippi high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 7. The quarterfinals will be on Friday, November 21.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Mississippi high school football playoffs. 

The MHSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships December 4-6 at Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

Mississippi High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - November 17, 2025

2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

All Games 11/21 at 7PM CST

2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 2A Football Bracket

All Games 11/21 at 7PM CST

2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 3A Football Bracket 

All Games 11/21 at 7PM CST

2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 4A Football Bracket 

All Games 11/21 at 7PM CST

2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 5A Football Bracket 

All Games Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. CST

2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 6A Football Bracket 

Second Round - All Games Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. CST

2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 7A Football Bracket 

Second Round - All Games Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. CST

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Mississippi