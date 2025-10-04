Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025
The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 6.
Aberdeen 44, Winona 36
Belmont 22, Alcorn Central 6
Biggersville 27, Baldwyn 6
Bogue Chitto 36, Park Place Christian 6
Brandon 3, Northwest Rankin 0
Calhoun City 50, Hamilton 15
Choctaw County 48, Nettleton 6
Clarkdale 12, Bay Springs 6
Coffeeville 20, Strayhorn 14
Columbia 48, Lawrence County 0
Corinth 63, South Pontotoc 0
D'Iberville 25, West Harrison 7
DeSoto Central 44, Germantown 28
East Marion 36, Sacred Heart 14
East Webster 49, Kemper County 20
Ethel 28, McAdams 14
Falkner 33, Smithville 29
Forest 37, Mendenhall 26
Forrest County Agricultural 6, Moss Point 0
Franklin County 42, Crystal Springs 6
Gulfport 41, Ocean Springs 28
Hancock 48, Bay High 6
Hazlehurst 44, Port Gibson 20
Heidelberg 57, Enterprise Clarke 0
Hernando 22, Horn Lake 21
Holmes County Central 42, Greenwood 0
Houston 40, Amory 33
Humphreys County 32, Amanda Elzy 8
Independence 47, Holly Springs 6
Kosciusko 43, Gentry 0
Kossuth 37, Booneville 10
Lake 38, Newton 14
Lamar 34, Mize 27
Lanier 44, Murrah 0
Leake Central 60, Choctaw Central 27
Leflore County 22, Coahoma County 12
Louisville 42, Yazoo City 8
Loyd Star 29, Wilkinson County 18
Lumberton 26, Perry Central 20
Magee 36, Jefferson Davis County 34
McComb 35, Poplarville 34
Morton 51, Richland 7
Myrtle 35, East Union 6
Nanih Waiya 20, Leake County 14
New Hope 62, Saltillo 28
North Forrest 30, Collins 20
North Pontotoc 26, New Albany 22
North Side 44, J.Z. George 0
Noxapater 6, Sebastopol 0
Noxubee County 28, Philadelphia 20
Oak Grove 28, Houston 25
Okolona 33, Hatley 28
Oxford 16, Madison Central 14
Pass Christian 28, Greene County 14
Pelahatchie 64, West Lincoln 6
Petal 45, West Jones 6
Presbyterian Christian 36, St. Patrick 0
Raleigh 57, McLaurin 0
Raymond 6, Jim Hill 2
Richton 28, Resurrection Catholic 7
Rosa Fort 48, Byers 8
Salem 40, Discovery Christian 6
Scott Central 49, Puckett 0
Seminary 7, Sumrall 20
Shannon 65, Pontotoc 29
Simpson Academy 21, Oak Forest Academy 14
South Delta 30, Shaw 22
South Jones 35, Long Beach 7
Southeast Lauderdale 14, Pisgah 7
St. Andrew's Episcopal 25, Mount Olive 24
St. Martin 28, Biloxi 24
Stone 42, Saint Stanislaus 7
Taylorsville 49, Stringer 12
Thomas E. Edwards 20, O'Bannon 8
Tupelo 35, Hartfield Academy 0
Union 21, Quitman 15
Vardaman 42, Thrasher 0
Velma Jackson 24, Eupora 20
Vicksburg 39, Florence 35
Walnut 36, Ashland 6
Water Valley 34, Bruce 20
West Bolivar 38, Riverside 0
West Marion 35, Tylertown 34
West Point 42, Callaway 0
Wesson 48, Enterprise (Brookhaven) 6