High School

Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025

See every final score from Week 6 of Mississippi High School Football

Gray Reid

Desoto Central vs Charleston from Sept. 26, 2025
Desoto Central vs Charleston from Sept. 26, 2025 / Wes Hale

The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 6.

Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MHSAA/MAIS) — October 3, 2025

Mississippi high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

Aberdeen 44, Winona 36

Belmont 22, Alcorn Central 6

Biggersville 27, Baldwyn 6

Bogue Chitto 36, Park Place Christian 6

Brandon 3, Northwest Rankin 0

Calhoun City 50, Hamilton 15

Choctaw County 48, Nettleton 6

Clarkdale 12, Bay Springs 6

Coffeeville 20, Strayhorn 14

Columbia 48, Lawrence County 0

Corinth 63, South Pontotoc 0

D'Iberville 25, West Harrison 7

DeSoto Central 44, Germantown 28

East Marion 36, Sacred Heart 14

East Webster 49, Kemper County 20

Ethel 28, McAdams 14

Falkner 33, Smithville 29

Forest 37, Mendenhall 26

Forrest County Agricultural 6, Moss Point 0

Franklin County 42, Crystal Springs 6

Gulfport 41, Ocean Springs 28

Hancock 48, Bay High 6

Hazlehurst 44, Port Gibson 20

Heidelberg 57, Enterprise Clarke 0

Hernando 22, Horn Lake 21

Holmes County Central 42, Greenwood 0

Houston 40, Amory 33

Humphreys County 32, Amanda Elzy 8

Independence 47, Holly Springs 6

Kosciusko 43, Gentry 0

Kossuth 37, Booneville 10

Lake 38, Newton 14

Lamar 34, Mize 27

Lanier 44, Murrah 0

Leake Central 60, Choctaw Central 27

Leflore County 22, Coahoma County 12

Louisville 42, Yazoo City 8

Loyd Star 29, Wilkinson County 18

Lumberton 26, Perry Central 20

Magee 36, Jefferson Davis County 34

McComb 35, Poplarville 34

Morton 51, Richland 7

Myrtle 35, East Union 6

Nanih Waiya 20, Leake County 14

New Hope 62, Saltillo 28

North Forrest 30, Collins 20

North Pontotoc 26, New Albany 22

North Side 44, J.Z. George 0

Noxapater 6, Sebastopol 0

Noxubee County 28, Philadelphia 20

Oak Grove 28, Houston 25

Okolona 33, Hatley 28

Oxford 16, Madison Central 14

Pass Christian 28, Greene County 14

Pelahatchie 64, West Lincoln 6

Petal 45, West Jones 6

Presbyterian Christian 36, St. Patrick 0

Raleigh 57, McLaurin 0

Raymond 6, Jim Hill 2

Richton 28, Resurrection Catholic 7

Rosa Fort 48, Byers 8

Salem 40, Discovery Christian 6

Scott Central 49, Puckett 0

Seminary 7, Sumrall 20

Shannon 65, Pontotoc 29

Simpson Academy 21, Oak Forest Academy 14

South Delta 30, Shaw 22

South Jones 35, Long Beach 7

Southeast Lauderdale 14, Pisgah 7

St. Andrew's Episcopal 25, Mount Olive 24

St. Martin 28, Biloxi 24

Stone 42, Saint Stanislaus 7

Taylorsville 49, Stringer 12

Thomas E. Edwards 20, O'Bannon 8

Tupelo 35, Hartfield Academy 0

Union 21, Quitman 15

Vardaman 42, Thrasher 0

Velma Jackson 24, Eupora 20

Vicksburg 39, Florence 35

Walnut 36, Ashland 6

Water Valley 34, Bruce 20

West Bolivar 38, Riverside 0

West Marion 35, Tylertown 34

West Point 42, Callaway 0

Wesson 48, Enterprise (Brookhaven) 6

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Mississippi