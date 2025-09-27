Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025
The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 5.
Aberdeen 18, Itawamba Agricultural 34
Adamsville 41, Tishomingo County 14
Amite County 52, Salem 12
Amory 53, South Pontotoc 6
Bay Springs 20, Quitman 14
Bogue Chitto 51, Puckett 26
Brandon 14, Starkville 22
Brookhaven 20, Northwest Rankin 28
Bruce 36, J.Z. George 14
Byers 56, Thrasher 16
Calhoun City 42, Shaw 0
Center Hill 42, Lewisburg 17
Choctaw Central 28, Yazoo County 20
Clarkdale 36, Southeast Lauderdale 0
Columbia 36, North Pike 0
Columbus 6, Neshoba Central 17
D'Iberville 42, Harrison Central 6
DeSoto Central 49, Charleston 14
East Webster 43, Caledonia 23
Enterprise (Brookhaven) 48, West Lincoln 0
Ethel 48, French Camp Academy 0
Eupora 14, Noxapater 12
Forest 14, Scott Central 7
George County 13, Stone 0
Germantown 55, Pearl 0
Greene County 24, Gautier 21
Greenville 44, Humphreys County 16
Greenwood 27, Leflore County 0
Gulfport 53, Pascagoula 13
Hattiesburg 42, Meridian 16
Holmes County Central 50, Canton 13
Horn Lake 21, South Panola 14
Independence 40, Strayhorn 6
Jackson Prep 40, Hartfield Academy 14
Jefferson Davis County 28, East Marion 22
Kemper County 38, Northeast Lauderdale 21
Kosciusko 41, Choctaw County 25
Lafayette 17, Hernando 12
Lake Cormorant 20, Southaven 19
Lamar 21, Simpson Academy 19
Lanier 30, Forest Hill 6
Leake Central 52, Velma Jackson 35
Louisville 25, Noxubee County 20
Loyd Star 49, Crystal Springs 14
Madison Central 32, Warren Central 24
Magee 46, Franklin County 20
McAdams 40, Riverside 0
McCallie 21, Heidelberg 18
McComb 47, Hazlehurst 14
Mize 23, Newton County 20
Mooreville 44, Mantachie 12
New Albany 45, Pontotoc 22
New Hope 63, Houston 18
North Pontotoc 33, Kossuth 13
North Side 56, West Bolivar 6
Northeast Jones 16, Seminary 7
Oak Grove 42, Laurel 3
Ocean Springs 31, Biloxi 6
Okolona 27, Nettleton 6
Ouachita Parish 44, Port Gibson 6
Oxford 35, Grenada 17
Pass Christian 35, East Central 33
Pearl River Central 28, Sumrall 24
Petal 20, Clinton 3
Picayune 28, Poplarville 21
Potts Camp 14, Coffeeville 12
Presbyterian Christian 28, Bay High 7
Purvis 34, Forrest County Agricultural 20
Raleigh 36, Morton 0
Richland 35, Pisgah 6
Ridgeland 35, Natchez 14
Ripley 21, Booneville 3
Rosa Fort 60, Coahoma County 18
Sacred Heart 37, Wilkinson County 14
Sebastopol 32, Pelahatchie 20
Senatobia 22, Olive Branch 0
Shannon 40, Saltillo 21
Simmons 40, Leland 0
South Choctaw Academy 36, Richton 14
South Delta 28, O'Bannon 20
South Jones 35, Enterprise Clarke 0
South Pike 48, Jefferson County 12
St. Andrew's Episcopal 51, McLaurin 12
St. Patrick 36, Resurrection Catholic 13
Stringer 34, Mount Olive 22
Taylorsville 13, North Forrest 0
Terry 35, Raymond 0
Tupelo Christian Prep 42, Falkner 7
Union 35, Lake 22
Vancleave 69, Moss Point 18
Vicksburg 34, Yazoo City 12
Water Valley 41, Vardaman 8
West Harrison 26, St. Martin 21
West Jones 49, Wayne County 48
West Lauderdale 35, Philadelphia 6
West Marion 42, Collins 10
West Point 28, Tupelo 21
West Tallahatchie 54, Ashland 14
Wesson 36, Lawrence County 7
Winona 39, Amanda Elzy 8