Mississippi high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

Gray Reid

The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 5.

Aberdeen 18, Itawamba Agricultural 34

Adamsville 41, Tishomingo County 14

Amite County 52, Salem 12

Amory 53, South Pontotoc 6

Bay Springs 20, Quitman 14

Bogue Chitto 51, Puckett 26

Brandon 14, Starkville 22

Brookhaven 20, Northwest Rankin 28

Bruce 36, J.Z. George 14

Byers 56, Thrasher 16

Calhoun City 42, Shaw 0

Center Hill 42, Lewisburg 17

Choctaw Central 28, Yazoo County 20

Clarkdale 36, Southeast Lauderdale 0

Columbia 36, North Pike 0

Columbus 6, Neshoba Central 17

D'Iberville 42, Harrison Central 6

DeSoto Central 49, Charleston 14

East Webster 43, Caledonia 23

Enterprise (Brookhaven) 48, West Lincoln 0

Ethel 48, French Camp Academy 0

Eupora 14, Noxapater 12

Forest 14, Scott Central 7

George County 13, Stone 0

Germantown 55, Pearl 0

Greene County 24, Gautier 21

Greenville 44, Humphreys County 16

Greenwood 27, Leflore County 0

Gulfport 53, Pascagoula 13

Hattiesburg 42, Meridian 16

Holmes County Central 50, Canton 13

Horn Lake 21, South Panola 14

Independence 40, Strayhorn 6

Jackson Prep 40, Hartfield Academy 14

Jefferson Davis County 28, East Marion 22

Kemper County 38, Northeast Lauderdale 21

Kosciusko 41, Choctaw County 25

Lafayette 17, Hernando 12

Lake Cormorant 20, Southaven 19

Lamar 21, Simpson Academy 19

Lanier 30, Forest Hill 6

Leake Central 52, Velma Jackson 35

Louisville 25, Noxubee County 20

Loyd Star 49, Crystal Springs 14

Madison Central 32, Warren Central 24

Magee 46, Franklin County 20

McAdams 40, Riverside 0

McCallie 21, Heidelberg 18

McComb 47, Hazlehurst 14

Mize 23, Newton County 20

Mooreville 44, Mantachie 12

New Albany 45, Pontotoc 22

New Hope 63, Houston 18

North Pontotoc 33, Kossuth 13

North Side 56, West Bolivar 6

Northeast Jones 16, Seminary 7

Oak Grove 42, Laurel 3

Ocean Springs 31, Biloxi 6

Okolona 27, Nettleton 6

Ouachita Parish 44, Port Gibson 6

Oxford 35, Grenada 17

Pass Christian 35, East Central 33

Pearl River Central 28, Sumrall 24

Petal 20, Clinton 3

Picayune 28, Poplarville 21

Potts Camp 14, Coffeeville 12

Presbyterian Christian 28, Bay High 7

Purvis 34, Forrest County Agricultural 20

Raleigh 36, Morton 0

Richland 35, Pisgah 6

Ridgeland 35, Natchez 14

Ripley 21, Booneville 3

Rosa Fort 60, Coahoma County 18

Sacred Heart 37, Wilkinson County 14

Sebastopol 32, Pelahatchie 20

Senatobia 22, Olive Branch 0

Shannon 40, Saltillo 21

Simmons 40, Leland 0

South Choctaw Academy 36, Richton 14

South Delta 28, O'Bannon 20

South Jones 35, Enterprise Clarke 0

South Pike 48, Jefferson County 12

St. Andrew's Episcopal 51, McLaurin 12

St. Patrick 36, Resurrection Catholic 13

Stringer 34, Mount Olive 22

Taylorsville 13, North Forrest 0

Terry 35, Raymond 0

Tupelo Christian Prep 42, Falkner 7

Union 35, Lake 22

Vancleave 69, Moss Point 18

Vicksburg 34, Yazoo City 12

Water Valley 41, Vardaman 8

West Harrison 26, St. Martin 21

West Jones 49, Wayne County 48

West Lauderdale 35, Philadelphia 6

West Marion 42, Collins 10

West Point 28, Tupelo 21

West Tallahatchie 54, Ashland 14

Wesson 36, Lawrence County 7

Winona 39, Amanda Elzy 8

