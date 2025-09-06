Mississippi high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

High School

See every final score from Week 2 of Mississippi High School Football

Gray Reid

Olive Branch returns a kick vs Shannon in their game from Aug 29, 2025
Olive Branch returns a kick vs Shannon in their game from Aug 29, 2025

The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 2.

Aberdeen 12, Calhoun City 48

Amanda Elzy 12, Greenville 22

Amite County 34, Richton 36

Amory 40, Caledonia 36

Baldwyn 35, Booneville 14

Bay High 14, Saint Stanislaus 20

Bay Springs 20, Taylorsville 8

Belmont 40, Walnut 12

Biggersville 45, Tishomingo County 12

Biloxi 21, Pascagoula 18

Bogue Chitto 3, Pisgah 7

Brandon 17, Madison Central 7

Brookhaven 49, Franklin County 0

Bruce 42, Vardaman 7

Byers 26, Holly Springs 18

Byhalia 22, Independence 47

Calhoun City 48, Aberdeen 12

Canton 13, Terry 43

Carlisle 44, M.S. Palmer 8

Center Hill 35, Cordova 7

Charleston 44, North Panola 7

Cherokee 7, Choctaw Central 47

Choctaw Central 47, Cherokee 7

Choctaw County 35, New Hope 24

Christ Presbyterian Academy 7, Tupelo 23

Christian Collegiate 0, Resurrection Catholic 67

Clarksdale 20, Coahoma County 0

Clarkdale 47, Stringer 27

Cleveland Central 34, Greenwood 27

Clinton 19, Northwest Rankin 11

Coffeeville 14, J.Z. George 46

Collierville 39, Horn Lake 35

Collins 13, Seminary 48

Columbus 0, Southaven 28

Corinth 38, Itawamba Agricultural 21

Crystal Springs 6, Raymond 26

D'Iberville 42, Gautier 17

DeSoto Central 7, Lake Cormorant 28

Discovery Christian 12, McAdams 58

East Central 14, St. Martin 34

East Marion 30, Hazlehurst 12

East Union 14, Mooreville 35

East Webster 43, Nanih Waiya 0

Enterprise (Brookhaven) 16, Pelahatchie 40

Enterprise Clarke 47, Southeast Lauderdale 14

Eupora 43, French Camp Academy 6

Falkner 27, Okolona 55

Florence 0, Kosciusko 35

Forest 7, West Harrison 34

Forest County Agricultural 21, Long Beach 12

Forest Hill 12, Vicksburg 48

Franklin County 0, Brookhaven 49

French Camp Academy 6, Eupora 43

Gautier 17, D'Iberville 42

Gentry 20, Thomas E. Edwards 38

George County 6, South Jones 35

Germantown 37, Oak Grove 12

Greenville 22, Amanda Elzy 12

Greenwood 27, Cleveland Central 34

Greene County 41, Perry Central 6

Grenada 34, Winona 14

Hamilton 39, Noxapater 38

Hancock 14, Harrison Central 31

Hartfield Academy 21, Madison-Ridgeland Academy 49

Hatley 34, Smithville 14

Hattiesburg 31, Laurel 18

Hazlehurst 12, East Marion 30

Heidelberg 48, Quitman 7

Hernando 36, Ridgeway 0

Holly Springs 18, Byers 26

Horn Lake 35, Collierville 39

Houston 6, Pontotoc 37

Independence 47, Byhalia 22

Itawamba Agricultural 21, Corinth 38

J.Z. George 46, Coffeeville 14

Jefferson County 6, McComb 41

Jefferson Davis County 20, Sumrall 21

Jim Hill 14, Port Gibson 18

Kemper County 12, Noxubee County 36

Kosciusko 35, Florence 0

Lafayette 14, Saltillo 42

Lake 20, Sebastopol 14

Lanier 42, Moss Point 6

Laurel 18, Hattiesburg 31

Lawrence County 13, Tylertown 35

Leake Central 49, Wayne County 38

Leflore County 6, Simmons 34

Leland 22, Shaw 18

Lewisburg 21, Olive Branch 42

Louisville 29, Shannon 18

Loyd Star 48, West Lincoln 0

Lumberton 32, North Forrest 15

M.S. Palmer 8, Carlisle 44

Madison-Ridgeland Academy 49, Hartfield Academy 21

Magee 14, Mendenhall 47

Mantachie 42, Ashland 7

McAdams 58, Discovery Christian 12

McComb 41, Jefferson County 6

McLaurin 14, Puckett 16

Mendenhall 47, Magee 14

Meridian 20, Neshoba Central 31

Mize 25, Presbyterian Christian 28

Mooreville 35, East Union 14

Morton 27, West Lauderdale 28

Moss Point 6, Lanier 42

Mount Olive 14, Newton 36

Nanih Waiya 0, East Webster 43

Natchez 28, South Pike 6

Neshoba Central 31, Meridian 20

Nettleton 0, North Pontotoc 46

New Albany 32, Senatobia 48

New Hope 24, Choctaw County 35

Newton 36, Mount Olive 14

Newton County 21, Raleigh 44

North Forrest 15, Lumberton 32

North Panola 7, Charleston 44

North Pike 15, Wesson 44

North Pontotoc 46, Nettleton 0

Northpoint Christian 32, Tupelo Christian Prep 27

Northshore 13, Picayune 27

Noxapater 38, Hamilton 39

Noxubee County 36, Kemper County 12

O'Bannon 28, Riverside 0

Oak Grove 12, Germantown 37

Ocean Springs 27, Petal 17

Okolona 55, Falkner 27

Olive Branch 42, Lewisburg 21

Oxford 29, South Panola 13

Pass Christian 47, Purvis 14

Pearl 0, Warren Central 28

Pelahatchie 40, Enterprise (Brookhaven) 16

Perry Central 6, Greene County 41

Picayune 27, Northshore 13

Pillow Academy 10, Simpson Academy 20

Pisgah 7, Bogue Chitto 3

Pontotoc 37, Houston 6

Poplarville 22, Stone 21

Port Gibson 18, Jim Hill 14

Presbyterian Christian 28, Mize 25

Provine 20, Ridgeland 42

Puckett 16, McLaurin 14

Quitman 7, Heidelberg 48

Raleigh 44, Newton County 21

Raymond 26, Crystal Springs 6

Resurrection Catholic 67, Christian Collegiate 0

Richland 27, Vancleave 30

Richton 36, Amite County 34

Ridgeland 42, Provine 20

Ridgeway 0, Hernando 36

Sacred Heart 41, St. Patrick 0

Saint Stanislaus 20, Bay High 14

Salem 40, Wilkinson County 36

Saltillo 42, Lafayette 14

Scott Central 13, Union 26

Seminary 48, Collins 13

Senatobia 48, New Albany 32

Shannon 18, Louisville 29

Shaw 18, Leland 22

Simmons 34, Leflore County 6

Simpson Academy 20, Pillow Academy 10

Smithville 14, Hatley 34

South Jones 35, George County 6

South Panola 13, Oxford 29

South Pike 6, Natchez 28

South Pontotoc 23, Water Valley 29

Southeast Lauderdale 14, Enterprise Clarke 47

Southaven 28, Columbus 0

St. Martin 34, East Central 14

St. Patrick 0, Sacred Heart 41

Starkville 58, West Point 37

Stone 21, Poplarville 22

Stringer 27, Clarkdale 47

Sumrall 21, Jefferson Davis County 20

Taylorsville 8, Bay Springs 20

Terry 43, Canton 13

Thomas E. Edwards 38, Gentry 20

Tishomingo County 12, Biggersville 45

Tupelo 23, Christ Presbyterian Academy 7

Tupelo Christian Prep 27, Northpoint Christian 32

Tylertown 35, Lawrence County 13

Union 26, Scott Central 13

Vancleave 30, Richland 27

Velma Jackson 13, Yazoo County 18

Vicksburg 48, Forest Hill 12

Walnut 12, Belmont 40

Warren Central 28, Pearl 0

Water Valley 29, South Pontotoc 23

Wayne County 38, Leake Central 49

Wesson 44, North Pike 15

West Bolivar 18, West Tallahatchie 28

West Harrison 34, Forest 7

West Jones 27, Northeast Jones 14

West Lauderdale 28, Morton 27

West Lincoln 0, Loyd Star 48

West Point 37, Starkville 58

West Tallahatchie 28, West Bolivar 18

Wilkinson County 36, Salem 40

Winona 14, Grenada 34

Yazoo County 18, Velma Jackson 13

