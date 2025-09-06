Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 5, 2025
The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 2.
Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MHSAA/MAIS) — September 5, 2025
Mississippi high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
Aberdeen 12, Calhoun City 48
Amanda Elzy 12, Greenville 22
Amite County 34, Richton 36
Amory 40, Caledonia 36
Baldwyn 35, Booneville 14
Bay High 14, Saint Stanislaus 20
Bay Springs 20, Taylorsville 8
Belmont 40, Walnut 12
Biggersville 45, Tishomingo County 12
Biloxi 21, Pascagoula 18
Bogue Chitto 3, Pisgah 7
Booneville 14, Baldwyn 35
Brandon 17, Madison Central 7
Brookhaven 49, Franklin County 0
Bruce 42, Vardaman 7
Byers 26, Holly Springs 18
Byhalia 22, Independence 47
Caledonia 36, Amory 40
Calhoun City 48, Aberdeen 12
Canton 13, Terry 43
Carlisle 44, M.S. Palmer 8
Center Hill 35, Cordova 7
Charleston 44, North Panola 7
Cherokee 7, Choctaw Central 47
Choctaw Central 47, Cherokee 7
Choctaw County 35, New Hope 24
Christ Presbyterian Academy 7, Tupelo 23
Christian Collegiate 0, Resurrection Catholic 67
Clarksdale 20, Coahoma County 0
Clarkdale 47, Stringer 27
Cleveland Central 34, Greenwood 27
Clinton 19, Northwest Rankin 11
Coahoma County 0, Clarksdale 20
Coffeeville 14, J.Z. George 46
Collierville 39, Horn Lake 35
Collins 13, Seminary 48
Columbus 0, Southaven 28
Cordova 7, Center Hill 35
Corinth 38, Itawamba Agricultural 21
Crystal Springs 6, Raymond 26
D'Iberville 42, Gautier 17
DeSoto Central 7, Lake Cormorant 28
Discovery Christian 12, McAdams 58
East Central 14, St. Martin 34
East Marion 30, Hazlehurst 12
East Union 14, Mooreville 35
East Webster 43, Nanih Waiya 0
Enterprise (Brookhaven) 16, Pelahatchie 40
Enterprise Clarke 47, Southeast Lauderdale 14
Eupora 43, French Camp Academy 6
Falkner 27, Okolona 55
Florence 0, Kosciusko 35
Forest 7, West Harrison 34
Forest County Agricultural 21, Long Beach 12
Forest Hill 12, Vicksburg 48
Franklin County 0, Brookhaven 49
French Camp Academy 6, Eupora 43
Gautier 17, D'Iberville 42
Gentry 20, Thomas E. Edwards 38
George County 6, South Jones 35
Germantown 37, Oak Grove 12
Greenville 22, Amanda Elzy 12
Greenwood 27, Cleveland Central 34
Greene County 41, Perry Central 6
Grenada 34, Winona 14
Hamilton 39, Noxapater 38
Hancock 14, Harrison Central 31
Harrison Central 31, Hancock 14
Hartfield Academy 21, Madison-Ridgeland Academy 49
Hatley 34, Smithville 14
Hattiesburg 31, Laurel 18
Hazlehurst 12, East Marion 30
Heidelberg 48, Quitman 7
Hernando 36, Ridgeway 0
Holly Springs 18, Byers 26
Horn Lake 35, Collierville 39
Houston 6, Pontotoc 37
Independence 47, Byhalia 22
Itawamba Agricultural 21, Corinth 38
J.Z. George 46, Coffeeville 14
Jefferson County 6, McComb 41
Jefferson Davis County 20, Sumrall 21
Jim Hill 14, Port Gibson 18
Kemper County 12, Noxubee County 36
Kosciusko 35, Florence 0
Lafayette 14, Saltillo 42
Lake 20, Sebastopol 14
Lake Cormorant 28, DeSoto Central 7
Lanier 42, Moss Point 6
Laurel 18, Hattiesburg 31
Lawrence County 13, Tylertown 35
Leake Central 49, Wayne County 38
Leflore County 6, Simmons 34
Leland 22, Shaw 18
Lewisburg 21, Olive Branch 42
Long Beach 12, Forrest County Agricultural 21
Louisville 29, Shannon 18
Loyd Star 48, West Lincoln 0
Lumberton 32, North Forrest 15
M.S. Palmer 8, Carlisle 44
Madison Central 7, Brandon 17
Madison-Ridgeland Academy 49, Hartfield Academy 21
Magee 14, Mendenhall 47
Mantachie 42, Ashland 7
McAdams 58, Discovery Christian 12
McComb 41, Jefferson County 6
McLaurin 14, Puckett 16
Mendenhall 47, Magee 14
Meridian 20, Neshoba Central 31
Mize 25, Presbyterian Christian 28
Mooreville 35, East Union 14
Morton 27, West Lauderdale 28
Moss Point 6, Lanier 42
Mount Olive 14, Newton 36
Nanih Waiya 0, East Webster 43
Natchez 28, South Pike 6
Neshoba Central 31, Meridian 20
Nettleton 0, North Pontotoc 46
New Albany 32, Senatobia 48
New Hope 24, Choctaw County 35
Newton 36, Mount Olive 14
Newton County 21, Raleigh 44
North Forrest 15, Lumberton 32
North Panola 7, Charleston 44
North Pike 15, Wesson 44
North Pontotoc 46, Nettleton 0
Northpoint Christian 32, Tupelo Christian Prep 27
Northshore 13, Picayune 27
Northwest Rankin 11, Clinton 19
Noxapater 38, Hamilton 39
Noxubee County 36, Kemper County 12
O'Bannon 28, Riverside 0
Oak Grove 12, Germantown 37
Ocean Springs 27, Petal 17
Okolona 55, Falkner 27
Olive Branch 42, Lewisburg 21
Oxford 29, South Panola 13
Pascagoula 18, Biloxi 21
Pass Christian 47, Purvis 14
Pearl 0, Warren Central 28
Pelahatchie 40, Enterprise (Brookhaven) 16
Perry Central 6, Greene County 41
Petal 17, Ocean Springs 27
Picayune 27, Northshore 13
Pillow Academy 10, Simpson Academy 20
Pisgah 7, Bogue Chitto 3
Pontotoc 37, Houston 6
Poplarville 22, Stone 21
Port Gibson 18, Jim Hill 14
Presbyterian Christian 28, Mize 25
Provine 20, Ridgeland 42
Puckett 16, McLaurin 14
Purvis 14, Pass Christian 47
Quitman 7, Heidelberg 48
Raleigh 44, Newton County 21
Raymond 26, Crystal Springs 6
Resurrection Catholic 67, Christian Collegiate 0
Richland 27, Vancleave 30
Richton 36, Amite County 34
Ridgeland 42, Provine 20
Ridgeway 0, Hernando 36
Riverside 0, O'Bannon 28
Sacred Heart 41, St. Patrick 0
Saint Stanislaus 20, Bay High 14
Salem 40, Wilkinson County 36
Saltillo 42, Lafayette 14
Scott Central 13, Union 26
Sebastopol 14, Lake 20
Seminary 48, Collins 13
Senatobia 48, New Albany 32
Shannon 18, Louisville 29
Shaw 18, Leland 22
Simmons 34, Leflore County 6
Simpson Academy 20, Pillow Academy 10
Smithville 14, Hatley 34
South Jones 35, George County 6
South Panola 13, Oxford 29
South Pike 6, Natchez 28
South Pontotoc 23, Water Valley 29
Southeast Lauderdale 14, Enterprise Clarke 47
Southaven 28, Columbus 0
St. Martin 34, East Central 14
St. Patrick 0, Sacred Heart 41
Starkville 58, West Point 37
Stone 21, Poplarville 22
Stringer 27, Clarkdale 47
Sumrall 21, Jefferson Davis County 20
Taylorsville 8, Bay Springs 20
Terry 43, Canton 13
Thomas E. Edwards 38, Gentry 20
Tishomingo County 12, Biggersville 45
Tupelo 23, Christ Presbyterian Academy 7
Tupelo Christian Prep 27, Northpoint Christian 32
Tylertown 35, Lawrence County 13
Union 26, Scott Central 13
Vancleave 30, Richland 27
Vardaman 7, Bruce 42
Velma Jackson 13, Yazoo County 18
Vicksburg 48, Forest Hill 12
Walnut 12, Belmont 40
Warren Central 28, Pearl 0
Water Valley 29, South Pontotoc 23
Wayne County 38, Leake Central 49
Wesson 44, North Pike 15
West Bolivar 18, West Tallahatchie 28
West Harrison 34, Forest 7
West Jones 27, Northeast Jones 14
West Lauderdale 28, Morton 27
West Lincoln 0, Loyd Star 48
West Point 37, Starkville 58
West Tallahatchie 28, West Bolivar 18
Wilkinson County 36, Salem 40
Winona 14, Grenada 34
Yazoo County 18, Velma Jackson 13