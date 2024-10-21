Vote: Mississippi high school football Player of the Week (10/21/24)
As Week 8 of the high school football season in the Magnolia State wrapped up, we look back at some of the outstanding individual performances.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Kamario Taylor, Noxubee County
The Mississippi State commit put on a show once again. Taylor was 12/15 for 207 yards with five touchdowns. He also rushed the ball six times for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Deuce Knight, George County
Knight, who is committed to Auburn, keeps inching closer to that coveted five-star status after another stellar week of play at the quarterback position. He completed 10 passes on 16 attempts for 329 yards and three touchdowns.
Tyson Robinson, Brandon
The sophomore running back helped lead his team to a 31-27 victory over Oak Grove. Robinson rushed for 149 yards on 17 carries, and he capped off his night with three rushing touchdowns. He was not done there though. He also caught three passes for 62 yards and one touchdown.
Tyshun Willis, Velma Jackson
Another Mississippi State commit makes this list as Willis continued to prove he's one of the top players in the state. He recorded five tackles, all for a loss of gain, in their 46-0 win over Noxapater. He forced one fumble as well, but he even helped the offense this game. Willis rushed the ball for 20 yards with one touchdown on three rushes, and he recorded six receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
Cayman Tapper, Hartfield Academy
In what might have been the game of the week in the entire state between two MAIS powerhouses, the Jackson Prep and Hartfield Academy put on a show. Hartfield quarterback, Cayman Tapper, was 27/49 for 439 yards and four touchdowns.
Tre Bryant, Jackson Prep
Bryant came through in a big way for the Patriots, and his play on the defensive side of the ball helped the Patriots win 51-45. He recorded 13 total tackles with one tackle for loss while also forcing one fumble and intercepting one pass.
Will Smith, Ocean Springs
The Greyhounds picked up a big win thanks in part to Smith's lethal rushing attack. The senior rushed the ball for 175 yards and two touchdowns on only 10 attempts.
Garrison Davis, Holmes County Central
The senior completed 14 passes on 18 attempts for 255 yards and five touchdowns in the Jaguars 57-0 win over Gentry.
Christian Alexander, Rosa Fort (Tunica, MS)
In their 54-0 win over Holly Springs, Alexander managed to get over 1,000 rushing yards on the season with a 219-yard performance in the win. He also capitalized with his great play by finding the endzone three times in the victory.
Sabin Williams, Horn Lake
The junior linebacker recorded seven total tackles, one tackle for a loss, one forced fumble, and two interceptions with one of those being a pick six in their 35-0 win over Hernando.
