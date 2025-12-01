Five-Star Safety Bralan Womack Stuns Auburn, Flips to Mississippi State Ahead of Early Signing Day
This week will be one of the busiest weeks for high school and college football programs and players alike across the country including the state of Mississippi. The MHSAA high school football state championships take place this weekend in Starkville, Mississippi on the campus of Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium.
Signing Day Drama Arrives Early
However, the excitement surrounding the state starts earlier in the week as hundreds of high school players from Mississippi and all over the country sign their National Letter of Intent in the early signing period from December 3-5. For anyone who has covered or followed the sport long enough is well aware that this comes with drama and players flipping their commitments either on National Signing Day or the days leading up to them signing their NLI.
Five-Star Bralan Womack Flips From Auburn to Mississippi State
On Monday, the first big flip in the state came when composite five-star safety, Bralan Womack, flipped his commitment from Auburn University to Mississippi State University.
Womack is listed as the 35th overall prospect on Rivals and the 30th overall prospect on the 247Sports composite rankings. On Rivals, he is listed as the fourth best safety and the second best player in Mississippi. On the 247Sports composite, Womack is listed as the top-rated safety, and he is also listed as the second best player in the state.
Given that Rivals and 247Sports each rate Womack so highly, he has the potential to become one of the top defensive backs in college football, and his stats from Hartfield Academy back that up.
Elite Numbers on Both Sides of the Ball at Hartfield Academy
In 2024, Womack finished with 39 total tackles, eight interceptions and two pass deflections as he led Hartfield Academy to a 12-2 record and a MAIS 6A state championship. He also played significant snaps on offense at the wide receiver position. He caught 54 passes for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns.
In 2025, he helped led the Hawks to another state championship appearance, but they fell to Jackson Academy 50-14 in the MAIS Class 4A - Division I state championship game. He finished the 2025 season with 26 total tackles, one interception and one pass deflection. Offensively, he finished with 206 rushing yards, 868 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns.
He currently holds offers from 35 schools including Ohio State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Alabama and Florida, and we will officially know who he signs to play for in 2026 later this week.