Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Football Player of the Week? Oct. 22, 2025
With another week of the high school football season in the state of Mississippi completed, it is time to take a look at some of the outstanding individual performances from last week's action.
These nominees include a number of offensive and defensive players who did everything they could to lead their teams to victory. You can almost guarantee that these individuals will continue their excellent form as the season continues.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school football player of the week.
Send future player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.
Voting will close on October 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Brandon Haines, Hazlehurst
Last week in the 24-21 loss to Franklin County, Haines rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Hayden Graham, East Webster
In the 48-0 win over Holly Springs, Graham was making a living in the opposing offense's backfield. He finished with four total tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Knolyn Bailey, Lanier
In the 38-22 win over Holmes County Central, Bailey rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. This was his third game of the season where he rushed for at least 200 yards.
Keevon Jacobs, Madison Central
In the 45-14 win over Murrah, Jacobs had one of the top defensive performances in the state last week. He finished with six solo tackles, nine total tackles and six tackles for a loss.
Jordan Walley, D'Iberville
Walley had his best game of the season through the air last week in the 46-10 win over St. Martin. He was 9/13 for 301 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 89 yards and one touchdown on four carries.
Andre Peters, Gulfport
In the 42-14 win over West Harrison, Peters tallied six solo tackles, 14 total tackles and one tackle for a loss. He also forced and recovered one fumble.
Tyson Gray, Horn Lake
In the 35-20 win over DeSoto Central, Gray finished with three solo tackles, five total tackles, two tackles for a loss, one interception and one blocked field goal.
Alandrick Hathorne, Neshoba Central
In the 56-50 win over Canton, Hathorne carried the ball seven times for 125 yards and three touchdowns. He also hauled in four receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.
Amarie Jackson, Pascagoula
Jackson rushed for 164 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries in the 47-14 win over Long Beach.
Tylen Mathews, Lake Cormorant
Mathews is another running back who had an outstanding week on the ground in last week's action. He rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. He also caught one pass for 34 yards.
Samuel Stockett, Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Stockett put together another exceptional performance last week in the 49-24 win over Parklane Academy. He was 20/31 for 414 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed the ball on one carry for a 10-yard touchdown.
Xae Mayes, Biggersville
In every game except for one this season, Mayes has passed and rushed for at least 100 yards, and that trend continued last week. In the 38-0 win over Tupelo Christian Prep, Mayes was 15/22 for 201 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 152 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries.
Carlos Robinson, South Panola
In the 52-26 win over Saltillo, Robinson showcased his playmaking ability in the passing game. He caught three passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson also added 22 yards on five carries on the ground.
Jermaine Jackson, Bruce
In the 30-28 win over Palmer, Jackson was a nightmare to stop for the opposing defense. He caught seven passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he also managed to record an interception.
Marcus Flowers Jr, Charleston
In the 42-12 win over J.Z. George, Flowers rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. It was his third straight game where he rushed for at least 160 yards.
Jaheim Campbell, Stringer
In the 34-30 win over Richton, Campbell proved difficult to bring down to the ground. He rushed for 271 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries.
Damarius Yates, Kemper County
Yates put together a performance that rivals that of what Ty Keys of Poplarville did earlier this season. Yates rushed for 448 yards and eight touchdowns on 29 carries.
Wade Smith, Jackson Prep
In the 35-3 win over Copiah Academy, Smith rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
Knox Kiffin, Oxford
Kiffin, who only saw one quarter of action in the fourth, helped lead the Chargers to a 43-42 win as they were down by two scores entering the fourth. He went 6/7 for 134 yards and one touchdown in the comeback victory.
Xavier Dennis, Picayune
Dennis put together his best performance of the season so far in the 59-28 win over Hancock. He rushed for 340 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. He also hauled in one reception for a 69-yard touchdown.
